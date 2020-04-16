The Best Players in the NFL Draft
Bill Huber
The 2020 NFL Draft is almost here.
The Green Bay Packers own the 30th pick of the first round, which will be held on Thursday, April 23. They own No. 62 of the second round and No. 94 of the third round, which will be held on Friday, April 24. And they possess No. 136 of the fourth round, No. 175 of the fifth round, Nos. 192, 208 and 209 of the sixth round and Nos. 224 and 242 of the seventh round, which will be held on Saturday, April 25.
Who will the Packers consider for those picks? Here's your one-stop shop for all of Bill Huber's draft profiles, a unique combination of personal stories, stats and scouting information you won't find anywhere else. Rankings are based on coversations with scouts, analytical information from Pro Football Focus and Sports Info Solutions, and other factors such as the Packers' historical preferences.
Bill's Mock 12: Waiting until Day 3 for receiver
Quarterbacks
No. 2: Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa
No. 3: Oregon’s Justin Herbert
No. 4: Utah State’s Jordan Love
Running backs
No. 1: Georgia’s D’Andre Swift
No. 2: Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins
No. 3: Florida State’s Cam Akers
No. 4: Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor
Receivers
No. 7: Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk
No. 8: Colorado’s Laviska Shenault
No. 11: Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool
No. 13: Michigan’s Donovan Peoples-Jones
No. 14: Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden
No. 15: Florida’s Van Jefferson
Tight Ends
No. 2: Florida Atlantic’s Harrison Bryant
No. 4: Purdue’s Brycen Hopkins
No. 5: Missouri’s Albert Okwuegbunam
Offensive Tackles
No. 1: Louisville’s Mekhi Becton
No. 3: Georgia’s Andrew Thomas
No. 4: Alabama’s Jedrick Wills
No. 5: Louisville’s Josh Jones
Interior Offensive Line
No. 2: LSU’s Lloyd Cushenberry
No. 3: Louisiana-Lafayette’s Robert Hunt
Nos 5-13: Wisconsin’s Tyler Biadasz leads best of rest
Defensive Line
No. 2: South Carolina’s Javon Kinlaw
No. 4: Missouri’s Jordan Elliott
No. 5: Auburn’s Marlon Davidson
No. 6: Texas A&M’s Justin Madubuike
No. 7: Alabama’s Raekwon Davis
No. 8: Oklahoma’s Neville Gallimore
Outside Linebackers
No. 1: Ohio State’s Chase Young
No. 3: Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos
Inside linebackers, Cornerbacks, Safeties
Coming soon