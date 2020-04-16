The Best Players in the NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is almost here.

The Green Bay Packers own the 30th pick of the first round, which will be held on Thursday, April 23. They own No. 62 of the second round and No. 94 of the third round, which will be held on Friday, April 24. And they possess No. 136 of the fourth round, No. 175 of the fifth round, Nos. 192, 208 and 209 of the sixth round and Nos. 224 and 242 of the seventh round, which will be held on Saturday, April 25.

Who will the Packers consider for those picks? Here's your one-stop shop for all of Bill Huber's draft profiles, a unique combination of personal stories, stats and scouting information you won't find anywhere else. Rankings are based on coversations with scouts, analytical information from Pro Football Focus and Sports Info Solutions, and other factors such as the Packers' historical preferences.

Bill's Mock 12: Waiting until Day 3 for receiver

Quarterbacks

No. 1: LSU’s Joe Burrow

No. 2: Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa

No. 3: Oregon’s Justin Herbert

No. 4: Utah State’s Jordan Love

No. 5: Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts

Nos. 6-13: Best of the Rest

Running backs

No. 1: Georgia’s D’Andre Swift

No. 2: Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins

No. 3: Florida State’s Cam Akers

No. 4: Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor

No. 5: Utah’s Zack Moss

Nos. 6-15: Best of the Rest

Receivers

No. 1: Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy

No. 2: Alabama’s Henry Ruggs

No. 3: Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb

No. 4: LSU’s Justin Jefferson

No. 5: Baylor’s Denzel Mims

No. 6: Clemson’s Tee Higgins

No. 7: Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk

No. 8: Colorado’s Laviska Shenault

No. 9: USC’s Michael Pittman

No. 10: Texas’ Devin Duvernay

No. 11: Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool

No. 12: TCU’s Jalen Reagor

No. 13: Michigan’s Donovan Peoples-Jones

No. 14: Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden

No. 15: Florida’s Van Jefferson

Tight Ends

No. 1: Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet

No. 2: Florida Atlantic’s Harrison Bryant

No. 3: Dayton’s Adam Trautman

No. 4: Purdue’s Brycen Hopkins

No. 5: Missouri’s Albert Okwuegbunam

Nos. 6-14: Best of the Rest

Offensive Tackles

No. 1: Louisville’s Mekhi Becton

No. 2: Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs

No. 3: Georgia’s Andrew Thomas

No. 4: Alabama’s Jedrick Wills

No. 5: Louisville’s Josh Jones

No. 6: USC’s Austin Jackson

Nos. 7-14: Best of the Rest

Interior Offensive Line

No. 1: Michigan’s Cesar Ruiz

No. 2: LSU’s Lloyd Cushenberry

No. 3: Louisiana-Lafayette’s Robert Hunt

No. 4: Temple’s Matt Hennessy

Nos 5-13: Wisconsin’s Tyler Biadasz leads best of rest

Defensive Line

No. 1: Auburn’s Derrick Brown

No. 2: South Carolina’s Javon Kinlaw

No. 3: TCU’s Ross Blacklock

No. 4: Missouri’s Jordan Elliott

No. 5: Auburn’s Marlon Davidson

No. 6: Texas A & M’s Justin Madubuike

No. 7: Alabama’s Raekwon Davis

No. 8: Oklahoma’s Neville Gallimore

Nos. 9-20: Best of the Rest

Outside Linebackers

No. 1: Ohio State’s Chase Young

No. 2: LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson

No. 3: Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos

No. 4: Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa

No. 5: Michigan’s Joe Uche

Nos 6-20: Best of the Rest

Inside linebackers, Cornerbacks, Safeties

Coming soon