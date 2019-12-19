The Early Read: Packers vs. Vikings Matchups

Here are three of the defining matchups, one in each phase, as we begin our lookahead to Monday night’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.

Packers offense vs. Vikings defense

Entering the 15th game of the season, a game that will help decide the NFC North championship, the Packers will roll out a revamped passing game and the Vikings will roll out a revamped secondary.

For the Packers, coach Matt LaFleur on Monday said receiver Jake Kumerow had earned more opportunities. All it took for Kumerow was one catch for 49 yards against Chicago. Literally, that’s all it took. Kumerow hadn’t even been targeted the previous three games. But with Geronimo Allison not having a reception of longer than 15 yards for eight consecutive games and having one of the NFL’s worst drop rates, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling catching two passes for 11 yards during those same eight games and dropping a 70-yard touchdown last week, change was deemed necessary as the Packers attempt a last-ditch effort to get their offense in gear for the playoffs.

Minnesota’s big-name secondary is dealing with instability, as well. For the last few years, the Vikings’ defense dominated in part due to the shutdown talents of cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes. Against the Chargers on Sunday, they were in the starting lineup as usual but the playing time reflected something different. Out of 62 defensive snaps, Waynes played 27 and Rhodes played 14. Instead, Mackensie Alexander played 48, Mike Hughes 46 and Holton Hill 31.

Why the change? For the short term, the Vikings have allowed 23 touchdown passes this season; they allowed a combined 28 the previous two seasons. Rhodes, in particular, has had a difficult season. He was tortured by Davante Adams in Week 2. When Adams made a third-down conversion late in the game, Rhodes slammed his fist into the turf in frustration. There’s also the long-term view. Rhodes, who will be entering the final year of a five-year, $70 million deal, and Waynes, who will be a free agent, might be getting phased out as the Vikings face significant salary-cap issues for 2020.

Still, Minnesota’s defense is no joke. That’s especially true at home, where Minnesota ranks seventh in opponent passer rating and second with nine interceptions.

Vikings offense vs. Packers defense

Minnesota boasts one of the NFL’s top rushing attacks. Behind Dalvin Cook, who is seventh in the league with 1,135 rushing yards, Minnesota ranks fourth in rushing yards per game (135.9) though a more modest 15th in yards per carry (4.38). Cook exited last week’s game against the Chargers with a shoulder injury and impressive rookie Alexander Mattison was inactive with an ankle injury. It hardly mattered. Mike Boone stepped off the bench and scored a pair of touchdowns in a blowout win.

In other words, even if Cook is inactive, the Vikings’ running game probably will be just fine. That group will test Green Bay’s run defense, which is coming off three consecutive strong performances.

“Really, it’s the communication and knowing what to do,” defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. “As far as the defensive line, I think we’re all playing better and more physical taking on double teams and keeping Blake and those guys free. Those guys are communicating and figure out how to make plays.”

Continuing that success – whether it’s against Cook or Mattison or Boone – will be critical because of how their rushing attack is tied to their passing game. According to Pro Football Focus, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is third in the NFL with a 135.3 passer rating on play-action passes. While he is “only” ninth in play-action dropbacks, he’s No. 1 in completions and touchdowns and No. 3 in yards.

The kicking game

The addition of Tyler Ervin has lit a fire under Green Bay’s special teams. Through the first 12 games, the Packers’ longest punt return was 3 yards. In Ervin’s two games, all five of his returns have gone for 10-plus yards to continually set up the offense with good field position. Can he do it again against veteran Minnesota punter Britton Colquitt? The Vikings have allowed 20 punt-return yards the last five games and 37 punt-return yards the last eight games.