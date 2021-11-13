The Last Word on Beckham

Here are two reasons, one financial and one analytics, why the Green Bay Packers did not sign Odell Beckham Jr.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In terms of this year’s salary cap, the Green Bay Packers could have signed free-agent receiver Odell Beckham. After all, they started Thursday with more cap space than the Los Angeles Rams.

Here’s why the Packers couldn’t compete with the Rams. The one-year, $4.25 million contract included up to $3 million in incentives. If Beckham hits on all of those, that money would be added to the 2022 salary cap. Here’s why that’s a big deal.

According to OverTheCap.com, the Rams are about $62,000 over next year’s salary cap. That’s a molehill. The Packers are $46.3 million over the next year’s salary cap. That’s a mountain. And not just any mountain. That’s Everest.

Maybe it’s OK, though. While Davante Adams’ hopes were “up there pretty high” that the team could reel in another playmaker to make a push for the Super Bowl, there really aren’t many metrics that show Beckham being a game-changing player.

Sports Info Solutions’ weekly newsletter shows that it’s addition by subtraction for the Browns and perhaps subtraction by addition for the Rams. According to SIS, the Browns went 12-13 with Beckham and 10-6 with him. Of course, the Packers are 7-0 without Adams during the Matt LaFleur era, so perhaps chalk that up to a random oddity.

Digging deeper, SIS compared the Browns’ offense with and without Beckham during their two-and-a-half seasons together.

First, there’s EPA or Expected Points Added. The 33rd Team has a tidy definition for EPA.

Expected Points Added is a measure of how well a team performs relative to expectation. For example, if a team starts a drive on the 50-yard line, its expected points to start the drive would be about 2.5. If the team ends the drive with a field goal, thus gaining 3 points, its EPA for that drive would be found by subtracting its expected points from how many points it actually gained, 3 - 2.5 or 0.5 EPA.

Early in Beckham’s career, when he was a stud, he was a difference-maker for Giants quarterback Eli Manning. However, that was not the case with Cleveland.

When Beckham played, Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield’s EPA per 100 pass attempts was minus-3.1. Without Beckham, his EPA per 100 passes was 12.3.

If you prefer traditional stats, Mayfield averaged 7.2 yards per attempt with 32 touchdowns vs. 28 interceptions with Beckham in the lineup. When Beckham was out, Mayfield also averaged 7.2 yards per attempt but tossed 24 touchdowns vs. only four interceptions.

Noted SIS:

Comparing his final three seasons with the Giants to his three seasons with Cleveland, he was targeted less frequently (28% vs 24% targeted route percentage) and produced fewer yards when he did get the ball (8.2 vs 7.6 yards per target).

Even more remarkable was that Beckham Jr. broke 50 tackles over that six-year span, with 49 coming for New York and just a single one in a Browns uniform.

However, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum, who runs The 33rd Team, noted receiver “is often considered a superstar-driven position. But there is evidence to suggest that this is not the case, indicating that WR could also be somewhat weak-link oriented. Earlier this year, PFF found that the performance of a team’s second- and third-best receivers correlates more with Expected Points Added than that of a team’s best receiver.”

The Rams (Cooper Kupp) and Packers (Adams) have stud No. 1 receivers. If Beckham can return to form, he’d be that difference-making No. 2.

The Rams will visit the Packers on Nov. 28 and perhaps there will be a rematch in the playoffs.