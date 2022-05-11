The Obviously Way-Too-Early Packers Roster Projection

With 11 draft picks and some veteran additions, the Green Bay Packers will take a 90-man roster into OTAs. Who will be the 53 players that emerge after training camp?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are coming off three consecutive seasons of 13 victories. They’ve earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs each of the past two seasons.

While those regular-season accomplishments only add to the sour taste of the postseason failures, the fact is the Packers are a really good team that added three key veterans (receiver Sammy Watkins, defensive tackle Jarran Reed and punter Pat O’Donnell) and 11 draft picks (including top-34 selections Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt and Christian Watson).

The battles for roster spots will begin with organized team activities on May 23 and continue with the start of training camp sometime around Aug. 1.

Here is a too-early prediction at the 53 players the Packers will take into the regular season. More than the guesses, hopefully you get a feel for some of the tough decisions that are ahead for general manager Brian Gutekunst.