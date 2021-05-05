The Onion Sacks ‘Unhinged’ Rodgers

The Onion has stepped in to provide some levity to an increasingly ugly situation.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the midst of Aaron Rodgers’ push to get out of Green Bay, which has gone from threat to demand to insult, The Onion has stepped in to provide some levity to an increasingly ugly situation.

In a “story” published at midday Wednesday, the satirical newspaper reports:

Threatening to test the trade market if the front office didn’t intervene, a visibly unhinged Aaron Rodgers told Packers brass Wednesday that it was “him or me” in reference to team custodian Glen Pardlo. “I can’t let another off season go by without getting help cleaning up around here,” said the reigning NFL MVP, who has reportedly been at odds with the custodian since taking over as the Packers’ starting quarterback in 2008.

The story continues on before concluding:

At press time, Rodgers fueled trade rumors by following the Broncos’ custodial staff on Instagram.

In the latest from the Rodgers rumor mill, The Athletic reported that Rodgers referred to general manager as “Jerry Krause” in a group text with some teammates.

The architect of the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls dynasty, Krause eventually was blamed for trying to break up the Bulls and was often mocked by Jordan, as we all saw last year in the ESPN docuseries The Last Dance.

Earlier Wednesday, former Packers quarterback Brett Favre – who knows a little something about standoffs with management with a young quarterback lingering on the roster – said he doesn’t believe Rodgers will back down, “bury the hatchet” and return to the team.

For the Packers, coming off back-to-back trips to the NFC Championship Game but shut out of the Super Bowl for a 10th consecutive season, last weekend’s NFL draft was supposed to be about finding the pieces to get the team over the top. Instead, the focus became on Rodgers and a series of damaging stories.