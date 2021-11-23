The People’s GPA: Packers Lose at Vikings

In the latest edition of The People’s GPA, you graded the Packers’ performance vs. Minnesota and we computed the grade-point average.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Sunday at Minnesota, the Green Bay Packers’ red-hot defense was scorched, their sputtering offense finally ran smoothly and their misfiring kicking game missed the mark again.

It all added up to a 34-31 loss to the Vikings. It was Matt LaFleur’s first NFC North road loss after starting 7-0.

It also added up to a 1.88 grade-point average in the People’s GPA. More than half the voters in a Twitter poll gave the Packers a “C.” Those who voted “D” or “F” outnumbered the “B” votes.

“This is the ultimate team sport, right?” LaFleur said after the game. “We know for us to accomplish all our goals, we need all three phases firing at the highest level possible. Certainly, that is good that you can find different ways to win games but, ultimately, we need everybody peaking at the right time and we haven’t been able to do that consistently within a game.”

Aaron Rodgers set a season high with 385 passing yards and a 148.4 passer rating. He went 10-for-11 for 197 yards and three touchdowns in the second half. His lone incompletion was a throwaway.

“We just found a flow at that point,” receiver Davante Adams said. “I feel like we were hurting ourselves in the first half a lot, penalties putting ourselves in first-and-long, second-and-really-long situations. It becomes tough when you’re playing a team like that, with a really good defense. Obviously, at home, too. We shot ourselves in the foot with some self-inflicteds early and then we just kind of started jelling, figuring out the best ways.”

That’s what LaFleur and Adams had to say. Here’s what you had to say.