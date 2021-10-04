The People’s GPA: Packers vs. Steelers

In a Twitter poll, the Green Bay Packers were deemed B students for their victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The people have spoken.

In our first installment of The People’s GPA, the Green Bay Packers received a 3.0009 grade-point average for their performance in Sunday’s 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Of the 2,253 people who responded to our late-evening tweet, 73.9 percent gave the Packers a B. With a few more A’s than C’s (and the occasional D), the team would have been on the honor roll.

“Winning, you can’t take it for granted,” coach Matt LaFleur said after the game. “First of all, it was a great team win. I was really proud of our defense. Anytime a team has the ball 11 times and they score on three possessions, that’s a pretty good night. I thought the energy was there, the effort was there. Sure, is there some stuff to clean up upon? Absolutely, there always is. Certainly we had opportunities at the end of the game to close it out and we didn’t. But it’s always good to go back and correct those things when you win a football game.”

Here are some of your thoughts, with many of the grades focused on the health of All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Up next, the Packers will hit the road for back-to-back games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears. The Bengals are 3-1 and will have the benefit of a few extra days off after nipping Jacksonville on Thursday. The Bears are 2-2, including a 20-17 victory at home over Cincinnati in Week 2.

