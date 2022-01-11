The People’s GPA: Lions Beat Packers in Finale

The Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions on Sunday and you were not impressed.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 37-30 to close the regular season on Sunday.

“I was happy with the effort,” coach Matt LaFleur said after the game. “It was great to see some guys that might not have gotten as much time throughout the course of the season. Those are valuable reps. It was great to get a couple guys back. But no matter who’s out there, the expectations don’t change. We’re about winning with the Green Bay Packers. We’ll never just celebrate the effort. We’ve got to win, and we’ll never accept losing. That’s just the mindset, the mentality. I think our team has done a great job of, in previous losses, of bouncing back from them and that’s what I expect from our guys.”

As you might expect given what was at stake (almost nothing) and who played on offense in the second half, the grades were split. While more than half of respondents to a Twitter poll gave the Packers a “C,” 16.9 percent awarded a “B” while 22.7 percent handed out a “D.” Added together, the Packers finished with a 2.26 GPA.

“We just wanted to make sure that everybody that’s a part of the team understood that the game does mean something,” receiver Davante Adams said. “There’s never a game that doesn’t mean anything in this league, especially (with) where we’re headed right now. We just got to understand and embrace every moment and get something out of every opportunity – every game, every play – because you’re playing for the name on the front and the name on the back. It’s really about pride, if nothing else.”

That’s what Rodgers and Adams had to say. Here’s what you had to say.

