    • October 11, 2021
    The People’s GPA: Packers at Bengals

    We asked fans to provide a letter grade for the Green Bay Packers’ performance in a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Here are the results.
    GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 despite missing three-fifths of their preferred offensive line, their big-play receiver, their top pass rusher and their top cornerback.

    The fans weren’t entirely impressed.

    In a Sunday night poll in which fans were asked to provide a letter grade for Green Bay’s performance, the Packers received a 2.62 grade-point average. Ninety percent of respondents gave the Packers a “B” or a “C.”

    “I apologize to all the Packer fans out there,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I’m sure there was some high blood pressure going on throughout the entirety of the game, especially there at the end, but bottom line is we’re 4-1, and you don’t get style points. However we find ways to win, that’s going to benefit us later in the season.”

    The final score notwithstanding, it was a quality performance by the Packers against a rising Bengals team that was at mostly full strength from a health perspective. Green Bay outgained Cincinnati by 99 yards and won the turnover battle 2-1.

    What prevented a comfortable victory was the team’s continuing struggles in the red zone. Last season, the Packers had the best red-zone offense and one of the best red-zone defenses. This season, they have one of the worst red-zone offenses and the worst red-zone defense.

    If the Packers can get healthy and perform better in those final 20 yards to the end zone, they’ll earn those style points that LaFleur mentioned and perhaps fare better in The People’s GPA.

    With that said, here are some of your thoughts from Sunday.

