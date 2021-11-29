Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    The People’s GPA: Packers Beat Rams

    In the latest edition of The People’s GPA, you graded the Packers’ performance vs. Los Angeles and we computed the grade-point average.
    Author:

    GREEN BAY, Wis. – For only the third time in the last decade, Aaron Rodgers was a home underdog.

    It was easy to see why. The Green Bay Packers were a wounded, tired bunch. The Los Angeles Rams were rejuvenated after their bye.

    It didn’t matter, though. Aaron Rodgers threw for 307 yards and accounted for three touchdowns and Rasul Douglas had a pick-six as the Packers finished plus-2 in turnovers to help the Packers earn a 36-28 victory on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

    “We knew it was going to be a tough game,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “Got a lot of respect for the Rams. They’ve got great players, great coaches. We knew it was going to be a four-quarter battle, and it was exactly that. But our guys stayed focused. We talked about emptying the tank, and I think we’re at a point where everybody’s pretty exhausted, but it definitely feels good going into the bye week on a win. We’ll enjoy this for a while, but we also know there’s a lot of ball in front of us.”

    In a Twitter poll, more than 56 percent of respondents gave the Packers a “B.” That computed to a 3.41 grade-point average. It was the second-highest mark of the year, behind only the 3.55 GPA at Arizona.

    The Packers are a remarkable 9-0 after an in-season loss under LaFleur. This game was the first against a winning team.

    “It’s huge,” receiver Davante Adams said. “With the injuries that we’ve dealt with, some of the most key players that we have have missed a decent amount of time this year, between Jaire [Alexander] and, obviously, 55 [Za’Darius Smith], we haven’t seen much of him this year. We’ve got a bye to get ready to go into the playoffs in a minute. We’re not looking too far ahead, but the schedule against us, the injuries against us, so to be a resilient group and make plays either way says a lot about who we are.”

    That’s what LaFleur and Adams had to say. Here’s what you had to say.

