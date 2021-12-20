The People’s GPA: Packers Edge Ravens

The people were not impressed by the Green Bay Packers in their 31-30 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers needed a pass breakup on a two-point play in the final moments to beat a team without its MVP quarterback, two starting offensive linemen, its best defensive lineman and all five starting defensive backs.

Accordingly, the people were not impressed.

In a postgame Twitter poll, about 50 percent of fans gave the Packers a “B” for their performance against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Because about 43 percent of voters gave the Packers a “C,” Green Bay wound up with a 2.53 grade-point average in the weekly People’s GPA. It was the team’s lowest grade in a victory all season.

“I think at moments like this, it’s important to, as much as you win with class, you have to savor these a little bit. These are special,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who clearly would not have given his team a “C,” said after the NFC North-clinching victory.

Wins are hard to come by in the NFL, regardless of circumstances. Just look at the teams that entered Week 14 tied with Green Bay for the top spot in the NFC. The Arizona Cardinals, who were 7-0 on the road, were crushed at one-win Detroit. The New Orleans Saints, recent losers of five straight, went on the road and shut out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“That’s every week,” safety Adrian Amos said. “This is the NFL. Everybody is good. Any team can beat you. I always like to say the backups in the NFL will embarrass you if you don’t come to play, because everybody is a professional. Each and every week, you’ve got to go out there and play ball. With a team like this, I think this is one of the top teams in the league. I know they’re battling some injuries and things like that but, what was it, two weeks ago, they were the No. 1 team in the AFC. They’re a good team. You have to come out and show up to play.”

That’s what Rodgers and Amos had to say. This is what you had to say.