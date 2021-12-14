The People’s GPA: Packers Finish Sweep of Bears

You'll be shocked to find out that the Packers' performance on special teams impacted the final grade from Sunday's victory over Chicago.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers faced a pair of 10-point deficits before rolling past the Chicago Bears 45-30 on Sunday night.

The Packers continued their mastery over their rivals to the south and reduced their magic number to winning their third consecutive NFC North championship to one game.

“I know it started off a little bit slow. I think the Chicago Bears came ready to play, and that’s a credit to them, a credit to their coaches, a credit to their players,” coach Matt LaFleur said after the game. “I’ve got a lot of respect for those guys. But I was proud of our guys. There was no panic at halftime, and I thought we kind of got back to who we were in the second half, and I think that was pretty evident. There’s a lot to clean up, obviously, in all three phases. Certainly, the special teams was not good enough, and there were moments offensively that weren’t good enough, as well as defensively. But anytime you win the turnover battle three to nothing, I think that’s a pretty big deal. But give the Bears a lot of credit, they came ready to play.”

In the weekly People’s GPA, more than two-thirds of voters in a Twitter poll gave the Packers a “B.” With 21.8 percent of people giving them a “C,” their grade-point average was 2.82.

The Packers are humming offensively with three consecutive games topping 30 points after falling short of that mark the previous seven games. The defense scored one touchdown and set up another. The special teams, on the other hand, were atrocious.

“Definitely more room. There’s always more room to improve, regardless,” receiver Davante Adams said of the offense. “To start off like that, that’s not what we’re all about. Football’s all about rhythm. Obviously, I talk about that a lot, so we had to figure out what they were doing, adapt to that. They came out strong initially and we just kind of had to weather that and make some adjustments like we did at halftime and come out and just rally and figure it out.”

That’s what LaFleur and Adams had to say. Here’s what you had to say.