    • November 9, 2021
    The People’s GPA: Packers Lose at Chiefs

    In the latest edition of The People’s GPA, you graded the Packers’ performance vs. Kansas City and we computed the grade-point average.
    GREEN BAY, Wis. – Fans were not in love with the Green Bay Packers’ performance at the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

    In a Twitter poll conducted after the game, more than half of respondents gave the Packers a “C” in the weekly People’s GPA. With almost one-third giving the Packers a “D,” Green Bay wound up with a 1.70 grade-point average.

    Making his first NFL start in place of COVID-stricken Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love had a miserable day. Coach Matt LaFleur, as he tends to do, took the blame for not giving Love a winning plan against the Chiefs’ all-out blitzes. Ultimately, though, a quarterback needs to make a defense pay for blitzing and Love failed to deliver until the final drive.

    “The moment wasn’t too big for him,” LaFleur said on Monday. “I thought he showed a great resiliency, and that’s stuff that you can’t coach. We can coach a lot of the other things. We can coach the footwork, we can coach the mechanics of the position. We can coach him on some of the protection issues.”

    While the offense was bad, the special teams were even worse. Combined, their futility sabotaged a defense that limited the Chiefs to only 237 yards.

    “We played OK but we’ve got to get that ‘W,’” cornerback Kevin King said. “That’s the thing about the league is that, yeah, we’ve just got to do a little more. But we’ll build off this. We’ll build off it. We’ll watch the film and clean things up and just see how we can be even more dominant. It was a good performance but we didn’t do what we needed to do to get the job done. And that’s that.”

    Green Bay had a season-high grade-point average last week vs. Arizona.

    That’s what LaFleur and King said. Here's what I had to say. Here’s what you had to say.

