The People’s GPA: Packers Rout Vikings
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers took care of business against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, routing their border rivals 37-10.
It was perhaps the best all-around performance of the season, and it’s reflected in your weekly grades for The People’s GPA. With almost 60 percent of respondents giving the Packers an “A,” they received a season-best 3.57 grade-point average.
It was total domination for Green Bay, which took full advantage of quarterback Kirk Cousins’ absence to stop the Dalvin Cook-led Vikings rushing attack.
“Certainly losing a guy like Kirk, he’s had an unbelievable year, an unbelievable career,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “It’s not a knock against Sean (Mannion). I’ve got a lot of respect for Sean. It’s just, he doesn’t have the experience that Kirk has and it just was unfortunate for them. It was definitely to our benefit.”
Packers-Lions Finale Remains Noon Kickoff
The NFL on Monday announced its Week 18 schedule, complete with two Saturday games and the final Sunday night matchup of the season.
Packers Crunch Vikings, Clinch Homefield Advantage
In what might be his closing statement in the MVP race, Aaron Rodgers had a big night to propel the Green Bay Packers past the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football.
Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings
The Green Bay Packers will continue their pursuit of the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. Follow along for updates.
Aaron Rodgers posted his sixth consecutive game with two-plus touchdowns and zero interceptions, the second-longest streak in NFL history, and Davante Adams, Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon combined for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Even the special teams made some positive contributions.
“We’ve got to play complementary football all the way around but I like the vibe of this team,” Rodgers said. “We’ve had a lot of key, key players not play for us. I really feel like there’s a possibility to get a few of those guys back for this stretch run and that’s exciting.”
That’s what LaFleur and Rodgers had to say. Here’s what you had to say.