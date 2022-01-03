Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    The People’s GPA: Packers Rout Vikings

    Following the Green Bay Packers' blowout victory over the Minnesota Vikings, you handed out the highest grades of the season.
    Author:

    GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers took care of business against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, routing their border rivals 37-10.

    It was perhaps the best all-around performance of the season, and it’s reflected in your weekly grades for The People’s GPA. With almost 60 percent of respondents giving the Packers an “A,” they received a season-best 3.57 grade-point average.

    It was total domination for Green Bay, which took full advantage of quarterback Kirk Cousins’ absence to stop the Dalvin Cook-led Vikings rushing attack.

    “Certainly losing a guy like Kirk, he’s had an unbelievable year, an unbelievable career,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “It’s not a knock against Sean (Mannion). I’ve got a lot of respect for Sean. It’s just, he doesn’t have the experience that Kirk has and it just was unfortunate for them. It was definitely to our benefit.”

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_16845474
    Play
    News

    Packers-Lions Finale Remains Noon Kickoff

    The NFL on Monday announced its Week 18 schedule, complete with two Saturday games and the final Sunday night matchup of the season.

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_17445417
    Play
    Game Day

    Packers Crunch Vikings, Clinch Homefield Advantage

    In what might be his closing statement in the MVP race, Aaron Rodgers had a big night to propel the Green Bay Packers past the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football.

    15 hours ago
    IMG_2719
    Play
    Game Day

    Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings

    The Green Bay Packers will continue their pursuit of the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. Follow along for updates.

    16 hours ago

    Aaron Rodgers posted his sixth consecutive game with two-plus touchdowns and zero interceptions, the second-longest streak in NFL history, and Davante Adams, Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon combined for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Even the special teams made some positive contributions.

    “We’ve got to play complementary football all the way around but I like the vibe of this team,” Rodgers said. “We’ve had a lot of key, key players not play for us. I really feel like there’s a possibility to get a few of those guys back for this stretch run and that’s exciting.”

    That’s what LaFleur and Rodgers had to say. Here’s what you had to say.

    Screenshot 2022-01-03 141848
    News

    The People’s GPA: Packers Rout Vikings

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16845474
    News

    Packers-Lions Finale Remains Noon Kickoff

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_17445363
    News

    If These Are Playoff Packers, They’ll Win Super Bowl

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_17445710
    News

    Packers Earn No. 1 Seed; Here’s Why It Matters

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17445714
    Game Day

    To Play or Not to Play? That’s LaFleur Dilemma

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17445700
    Injuries

    Rodgers Harbors Hope Injured Stars Can Return

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17445417
    Game Day

    Packers Crunch Vikings, Clinch Homefield Advantage

    15 hours ago
    IMG_2719
    Game Day

    Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17048107
    Game Day

    Because of Rodgers’ Mastery, Packers Eye Lucky 13

    Jan 2, 2022