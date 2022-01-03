The People’s GPA: Packers Rout Vikings

Following the Green Bay Packers' blowout victory over the Minnesota Vikings, you handed out the highest grades of the season.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers took care of business against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, routing their border rivals 37-10.

It was perhaps the best all-around performance of the season, and it’s reflected in your weekly grades for The People’s GPA. With almost 60 percent of respondents giving the Packers an “A,” they received a season-best 3.57 grade-point average.

It was total domination for Green Bay, which took full advantage of quarterback Kirk Cousins’ absence to stop the Dalvin Cook-led Vikings rushing attack.

“Certainly losing a guy like Kirk, he’s had an unbelievable year, an unbelievable career,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “It’s not a knock against Sean (Mannion). I’ve got a lot of respect for Sean. It’s just, he doesn’t have the experience that Kirk has and it just was unfortunate for them. It was definitely to our benefit.”

Aaron Rodgers posted his sixth consecutive game with two-plus touchdowns and zero interceptions, the second-longest streak in NFL history, and Davante Adams, Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon combined for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Even the special teams made some positive contributions.

“We’ve got to play complementary football all the way around but I like the vibe of this team,” Rodgers said. “We’ve had a lot of key, key players not play for us. I really feel like there’s a possibility to get a few of those guys back for this stretch run and that’s exciting.”

That’s what LaFleur and Rodgers had to say. Here’s what you had to say.