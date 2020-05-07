PackerCentral
The World of Sports Betting in a World Without Sports

Bill Huber

The novel coronavirus shut down major sports worldwide and, in the process, crushed the sports-gambling industry. Casinos, online bookmakers and the bettors themselves have spent weeks trying to figure out what now – from pro table tennis to Belarusian football to simulated NFL games – and what’s next.

Wrote Greg Bishop in the SI.com Daily Cover: “The shutdown happened at the worst possible time for sports gamblers and the various entities that take their money. Most estimates, like those from the American Gaming Association, place the amount wagered on the NCAA tournament in the neighborhood of $8.5 billion, accounting for a larger handle than the Super Bowl. And: Since sports betting was legalized in more states this year, with added books in casinos and apps where consumers could wager on sports like college basketball, many believed the industry could have collected its highest-ever windfall, with states taking in a record in corresponding tax revenue.”

Bishop talks to those who have been impacted. Among those: a sports better nicknamed “Spanky.” As the sports game collapsed due, so did Spanky. And for the same reason: COVID-19.

“I didn’t know if I was going to make it,” he said. He sent text messages to his doctor that grew increasingly urgent, asking whether he needed to call an ambulance—and this personal hell lasted for more than two weeks.

The NFL Draft created a betting buzz, but it was far from enough for an industry sent reeling and with no idea when, or if, normalcy might return.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STORY FROM BISHOP.

