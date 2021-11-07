Packers at Chiefs: Three Reasons to Worry

As if Patrick Mahomes vs. Jordan Love isn’t reason enough, here are three reasons to be concerned about Sunday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers, winners of seven straight, will take on the Kansas City Chiefs, who have gone to back-to-back Super Bowls but are scuffing along at 4-4, at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

As if Patrick Mahomes vs. Jordan Love isn’t reason enough, here are three reasons to be concerned about this week’s game.

It’s Still Patrick Mahomes

Even legends aren’t immune from subpar seasons. Aaron Rodgers had a few of them, including 2018 and 2019 before taking flight again under coach Matt LaFleur last season.

So, yes, Mahomes is 15th in yards per attempt, 16th in completion percentage and 17th in passer rating. Yes, he’s thrown 10 interceptions in eight games this season compared to 11 in 29 games the past two seasons.

Still, it’s Mahomes – the 2018 MVP and three-time Pro Bowler. Did he suddenly become a mediocre quarterback after leading the NFL in passing yards and interception percentage last season?

“Yeah, I agree. They’ve still got ‘15,’ ‘10,’ ‘87,’” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said of Mahomes, receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce. “Those are three of the best players in our league. The biggest thing is it’s the same thing we kind of preach all the time. Let’s not give up the explosion play. Let’s keep the ball inside and in front of us. Let’s make them earn every single blade of grass that they gain.”

This season, Mahomes ranks second in behind-the-line-of-scrimmage completions. Last season, though, he led the NFL with 13 touchdowns on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. He will test Green Bay’s ability to cover deep and tackle on the short stuff.

Tight End Trouble

Green Bay’s offense will regain the services of receivers Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard. That’s the good news for Love. The bad news is he won’t have tight end Robert Tonyan, who had just started to get rolling before tearing an ACL last week.

Kansas City’s defense is terrible. The Chiefs are 25th in points allowed, 32nd in yards allowed per play, 29th in passing yards allowed per play and 28th in rushing yards per play. They’re also 29th on third down and 28th in the red zone. Statistically, they are bad in every area other than interceptions.

Green Bay really will miss Tonyan. No team has allowed more passing yards and touchdowns to opposing tight ends than the Chiefs. Can Josiah Deguara (five receptions in nine career games), Dominique Dafney (two receptions in eight career games) and Tyler Davis (zero receptions in 13 career games) take advantage of increased playing time and take advantage of the Chiefs’ weakness?

“That’s what this game is, that’s what the sport is. It’s always next man up,” Deguara said. “Going through it last year [with his own ACL injury], you’ve got to take advantage when stuff like this happens. When the opportunity presents itself, you’ve got to take advantage of it. We’re going to do it for Bobby because he’s a huge part of our room. We’re going to miss him in there while he’s gone but I know he’s going to be there for us and still going to be with us when he can. Everything we’ve learned from him, just go out and ball for him.”

On the other side of the ball, it’s the obvious challenge of facing Kelce, who is one of the great tight ends in NFL history. He has five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and leads NFL tight ends this season with 560 yards. Last season, his 1,416 receiving yards set the NFL record for most yards by a tight end.

The Third Phase

While Green Bay breaks in a new long snapper and kickoff returner, Kansas City features one of the best special teams in the NFL.

In terms of return averages, the Chiefs are ninth on kickoff returns (with Byron Pringle deep) and second in punt returns (with Mecole Hardman handing those chores). In terms of coverage units, they’re No. 2 in both phases. Punter Tommy Townsend is No. 9 in net average. Harrison Butker has missed only one field goal.

While Maurice Drayton wouldn’t say who would replace Kylin Hill on kickoff returns, Steven Wirtel will get his shot at snapper after the Packers finally gave up on 2018 seventh-round pick Hunter Bradley. Wirtel, who went undrafted in 2020, will be making his NFL debut.

He admitted he’ll be nervous.

“Just got to take a deep breath and, at the end of the day, it’s the same 100 yards you’re playing on,” Wirtel said. “It’s the same football field. I was fortunate enough to play in the Big 12, so I played in a couple of good primetime games. It’s definitely going to be something where the butterflies will be there but, if you don’t have the butterflies, then you don’t care. It will be a cool moment for myself and I know some of my family’s going to be out there. It’s something I’m really looking forward to but at the end of the day, just breathe and go be you.”