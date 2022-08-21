Three Weeks Until Packers at Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Exactly three weeks from today, the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings will kick off the 2022 NFL season with the 125th matchup in the history of their border battle.

At SI Sportsbook, Green Bay is a 1.5-point favorite with a 48.5-point total. At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Packers are 2-point favorites; 53 percent of the money and 57 percent of the bets are on the Vikings.

Two of the offensive stars, Packers running back Aaron Jones and Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, will figure prominently in this early NFC North showdown. Over the last two seasons, Jones has averaged 66.0 rushing yards per game. According to Inside Edge, the Packers went 15-0 when Jones eclipsed that mark. Meanwhile, since entering the NFL in 2021, Jefferson has averaged 91.0 receiving yards per game. When he’s been held below that figure, the Vikings were just 6-13.

A big side note to the matchup will be Za’Darius Smith lining up to face his former team. In 2019 and 2020, Smith recorded 26 sacks, but he barely played last season due to a back injury that required surgery. The Packers released him to help get beneath the salary cap, and Smith signed with the Vikings.

“I can’t wait to get a chance to face [the Packers] in the first game and see that look on Aaron Rodgers’ face when he sees me on the other side of the ball,” Smith told The Rich Eisen Show in May.

With the help of Will Ragatz of Inside the Vikings, here’s a look at the teams through the first week of the preseason.