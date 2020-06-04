PackerCentral
In Video, Packers Say ‘It’s Time for Change’

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Members of the Green Bay Packers, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coach Matt LaFleur, released a video titled “It’s Time for Change” on Thursday.

“I’m embarrassed. I’m embarrassed as a human,” guard Billy Turner said.

The video came in response to the murder of George Floyd by a now-former Minneapolis police officer and the ensuing protests – some of which have been violent – that have swept through the country.

“Antiquated laws and legislation needs to be amended or repealed, especially those prejudicially biased to people of color,” Rodgers said.

Some more lines from the two-minute video, which featured a dozen players and LaFleur.

Turner: “I’m a human, just like all of you. My red is blood and my heart pumps that blood. I’m a human, too.”

Receiver Davante Adams: “We’re here today to say, ‘No more.’”

Safety Adrian Amos: “People who look like me should not be afraid around law enforcement.”

More from Adams: “Racism is taught and learned. It’s not something you’re born with. Let’s do a better job of educating our youth and the younger people behind us.”

Adams’ line segued into his from LaFleur: “to come up with real solutions to make significant change. The right actions speak a lot louder than the right words.”

The video ended with several players saying, “It’s time for change.”

On Wednesday, after Drew Brees said on Yahoo Finance that he “will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Rodgers published a post on Instagram saying it was “never” about the flag and encouraged people to “listen with an open heart.”

