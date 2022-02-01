Brady Retires with 5-2 Record Against Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Legendary quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.
Brady was a seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP. He owns most of the NFL’s passing records, including yards and touchdowns. Mostly, his career will be defined by winning. He went 243-73 in the regular season and 35-12 in the playoffs, a combined record of 278-85. He won more playoff games than all but New England (he was responsible for most of the Patriots’ 37 postseason wins), Green Bay (36) and Pittsburgh (36).
“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition—if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady wrote. “There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.
“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”
Brady won five of his seven games against the Green Bay Packers. The last of those matchups came in last year’s NFC Championship Game.
Here are those games.
Oct. 13, 2002: Packers 28, Patriots 10
Brett Favre threw his 300th career touchdown pass as Green Bay rolled past the defending Super Bowl champions. With that, Favre moved into third place on the all-time list. “It means I’m playing and producing, and we're winning. That’s about it. What matters is winning.”
In Year 2 of what would become a legendary career, Brady had 32 scoring strikes while on his way to an NFL-record 624. On the day, Favre threw three touchdown passes while Brady tossed three interceptions.
“It goes from emergency to panic real quick,” Brady said.
(Note: USA Today Sports Images did not have any Packers-Patriots photos from 2002. This is a photo of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers following a 2015 preseason game.)
Nov. 19, 2006: Patriots 35, Packers 0
Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes while Brett Favre completed only five passes before exiting with an injured elbow. Aaron Rodgers replaced Favre and went 4-of-12 for 32 yards before exiting with a broken foot that ended his season.
“When you can count the number of first downs on one hand, it’s embarrassing,” center Scott Wells said.
Dec. 19, 2010: Patriots 31, Packers 27
With Aaron Rodgers out with a concussion sustained the week prior at Detroit, Matt Flynn went toe to toe with Tom Brady. Flynn was excellent, throwing for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and the Packers outgained the Patriots 369-249. How did Green Bay lose? Lineman Dan Connolly returned a kickoff 71 yards to set up a touchdown late in the first half, Flynn threw a pick-six to start the second half and Flynn fumbled on the Patriots’ 15 on the final play.
“I don't care what you guys think. We came here to win. We’re nobody’s underdog,” coach Mike McCarthy famously said afterward. His team would not lose the rest of the season en route to winning the Super Bowl.
Nov. 30, 2014: Packers 26, Patriots 21
Aaron Rodgers threw for 368 yards and two touchdowns as the Packers held off Tom Brady in what seemed like a potential Super Bowl preview. Brady had the Patriots on the doorstep of winning but Ha Ha Clinton-Dix broke up a pass near the goal line to Rob Gronkowski and Mike Daniels and Mike Neal combined to sack Brady on third down. A Rodgers-to-Randall Cobb completion on third-and-4 iced the game.
“We have some big goals, and we’re getting into December football now with a chance with everything right in front of us,” Rodgers said.
Nov. 4, 2018: Patriots 31, Packers 17
Aaron Rodgers threw game-tying touchdowns to Davante Adams and Jimmy Graham but the Patriots dominated the fourth quarter. Aaron Jones fumbled, and James White’s 1-yard touchdown made it 24-17. After the Packers went three-and-out, Tom Brady hit Josh Gordon for a 55-yard touchdown. Brady threw for 294 yards and one score.
“He’s been the gold standard at quarterback for two decades,” Rodgers said.
Oct. 18, 2020: Buccaneers 38, Packers 10
Green Bay bolted to a 10-0 lead and had the ball again when Aaron Rodgers threw an interception that Jamel Dean returned 32 yards for a touchdown. One play changed everything as the Buccaneers won in a rout. Rodgers had a 35.4 passer rating in one of the worst days of his career while Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes.
“That sh** happens,” Rodgers said of just the third pick-six of his career. “I haven’t had a lot of those over the years. But the wind was blowing pretty good right to left. I felt good about the spot. I knew it was tight, we’ve hit throws like that, but I missed on my spot by probably a foot or so. And the kid made a good play.”
Jan. 4, 2021 (NFC Championship): Buccaneers 31, Packers 26
Aaron Rodgers threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns. Tom Brady threw interceptions on three consecutive possessions in the second half. None of it mattered, though. In an empty Lambeau Field, it was Brady celebrating an NFC Championship Game victory and yet another trip to the Super Bowl. And it was Rodgers contemplating his future.
“I don’t know, I really don’t,” Rodgers said. “There’s a lot of unknowns going into this offseason now. I’m going to have to take some time away, for sure, and clear my head and just kind of see what’s going on with everything. But it’s pretty tough right now, especially thinking about the guys that may or may not be here next year. There’s always change. That’s the only constant in this business. It’s really tough to get to this point. Really, really tough, especially with there being only one bye week in the playoffs. It’s a grind just to get to this point. And that makes the finality of it all kind of hit you like a ton of bricks. That’s why it’s a gutting feeling in your stomach. Ugh.”