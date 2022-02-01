Brady Retires with 5-2 Record Against Packers

Here is a quick trip down memory lane from Tom Brady's seven games against the Green Bay Packers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Legendary quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

Brady was a seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP. He owns most of the NFL’s passing records, including yards and touchdowns. Mostly, his career will be defined by winning. He went 243-73 in the regular season and 35-12 in the playoffs, a combined record of 278-85. He won more playoff games than all but New England (he was responsible for most of the Patriots’ 37 postseason wins), Green Bay (36) and Pittsburgh (36).

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition—if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady wrote. “There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Brady won five of his seven games against the Green Bay Packers. The last of those matchups came in last year’s NFC Championship Game.

Here are those games.