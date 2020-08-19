Workouts with Kittle Have Tonyan Poised for Big Role

GREEN BAY, Wis. – As he’s transitioned from collegiate quarterback and wide receiver to NFL tight end, Robert Tonyan has been fortunate to be surrounded by terrific mentors.

With the Green Bay Packers, he’s been able to lean on Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis. Plus, for the second consecutive offseason, Tonyan worked out with San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle, among others, in Nashville.

“Ever since we got the same agent [Jack Bechta] coming out of college, we’ve been together, working out and being very close friends,” Tonyan said after Wednesday’s practice, the fourth of training camp. “Just being around someone who’s done it and lives it, it’s just another person to compete with every day. Whether we’re playing video games competing or in the back yard getting catches on the JUGS, it’s just competition nonstop. When you have a good relationship with one of your buddies and you’re also competing 24/7 when you’re with them, it brings out the best in both of us just constantly competing and constantly getting better at just everyday life.”

Tonyan is one of the more potential-packed players on the roster. At some point, however, potential has to become production.

He was on his way last year. In the first five games, Tonyan had a 28-yard reception in Week 1 at Chicago and a 22-yard catch at Dallas in Week 5. By far the most athletic player at the position, those plays should have been jumping-off points to bigger and better things for Tonyan. Instead, he suffered a hip injury on that catch against the Cowboys and missed the next five games.

“He definitely was making his way and making a significant impact last year,” coach Matt LaFleur said after Wednesday’s practice. “Certainly, that catch against Dallas was spectacular that he had on the sideline. It was unfortunate. Anytime you get a young player that hasn’t had a ton of experience and you take him out for a while, yeah, it totally sets you back. To his credit, he showed a lot of toughness in being able to come back.”

Tonyan indeed came back but he never really got back. He was a nonfactor with five catches for 34 yards in the final six regular-season games and had no had catches in the playoffs. The physical pain was one thing. The mental pain was a challenge to overcome, as well.

“I’ve been through so much adversity in my life,” Tonyan said. “It is what it is. It’s literally 90 percent of responding to things and not reacting. Just kind of understanding the situation when stuff happens, and playing it out in your head and taking deep breaths and responding to it in certain ways. Day by day, just stacking days and getting better mentally and physically. The rest will fall into place.”

Tonyan had core-muscle surgery after the season and has been full speed to start training camp. It was a comeback accelerated by his workouts with Kittle, who recently signed a five-year, $75 million contract extension that made him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL. Working out with the first-team All-Pro gave Tonyan an elite player to emulate and a big brother, of sorts, to compete against.

“I didn’t grow up with a brother; I grew up with an older sister,” Tonyan said. “She’s super-competitive and a tough girl. She’s one of my role models growing up. Now that I’m with George, everything’s a competition just because of the type of people we are. Whether it’s video games or weight room, we’re just always competing. He appreciates it because he has someone that is chasing him and I have someone that I’m chasing. Being the best me, what I realized is your mental is way stronger than the physical. …

“I have all these people in this building that trust me and are behind me and believe in me, and I’ve got to be up at the list and trusting and believing in myself more than anyone else.”

In the team’s four-man derby at tight end that includes Lewis, Jace Sternberger and rookie Josiah Deguara, Tonyan arguably has been the best of the bunch. With the release of Graham, Tonyan again has put himself in position to earn a primary role on offense.

“Now, that I’m fully healthy, I’m ready to go, never felt better and just glad to be back out there with the boys,” Tonyan said.