PackerCentral
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Top-10 List Should Add Fuel to Rodgers’ Fire

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – If a spitting competition is enough to bring out the competitor in Aaron Rodgers, then learning he’s not even one of the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL should really get his competitive juices boiling.

Sean Wagner-McGough of CBS Sports ranked the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes was No. 1 on the list; Rodgers didn’t even make the cut.

“Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks I’ll ever get to watch,” Wagner-McGough wrote. “But I left him off the list because, as stated above, we’re looking ahead to the 2020 season and, well, Rodgers has already started his decline. In 2019, Rodgers threw for 4,002 yards, 26 touchdowns, and only four interceptions, but he averaged only 7.0 yards per attempt, and ranked 13th in DVOA, which measures value per play, and 20th in total QBR. The truth of the matter is, Rodgers hasn’t been operating at his peak for a few seasons now.”

It’s been an eventful calendar year for Rodgers. Under coach Matt LaFleur, though Rodgers’ statistically wasn’t any better than he was in 2018 under former coach Mike McCarthy, the Packers surged to 13-3. The Packers reached the NFC Championship Game but were overwhelmed by San Francisco. Rather than give Rodgers another weapon in the draft, general manager Brian Gutekunst drafted Rodgers’ potential successor, Jordan Love, in the first round.

Not much is expected from the Packers or Rodgers this season. And that should be an added kick in the pants for the two-time MVP quarterback.

“He’s like that friend that growing up in middle school, let’s say you’re at recess and you’re sitting on the bench and you spit,” Bakhtiari said on the “Jim Rome Show” on Tuesday. “And your friend spits further. He immediately takes that as a competition. Now, he’s going to make sure he’s going to spit the furthest. Any little thing, he wants to make sure he’s better than the other person and he will take the time and really pick up the nuances and do the mental game behind it. When we play card games, it’s so crazy seeing how he can quickly pick up not only the rules of a new game but also the certain strategies like someone seasoned. Someone who hasn’t been playing that game for a while, they need to learn through the errors and the faults. He just picks it up right away. It really speaks not only to his competitiveness but his mental aptitude to cerebrally dive into anything.”

In a Zoom call last week, quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy said Rodgers  has taken a business-as-usual approach to the team’s virtual offseason.

“Nothing has changed,” Getsy said. “This guy is extremely motivated. His input through this offseason has maybe been the best I’ve been around, to be honest with you. We’ve included him in so much and we needed him to be included in so much. He’s been huge. He’s clarified things for us; we’ve clarified things for him. I feel like there’s no question that we’re moving into this summer with our staff being on the same page with him as good as I’ve ever been with him.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI.com Daily Cover: Saints’ Help To Archdiocese on Sexual Abuse Crisis More Extensive Than Admitted

Although Saints owner Gayle Benson has acknowledged her team provided minimal PR help to the area's Roman Catholic Church amid a sexual-abuse scandal, public records suggest the team's involvement went much further.

Bill Huber

Nelson ‘Done’ Now But Could Have Helped Past Two Seasons

On “Wilde & Tausch,” Jordy Nelson said: “I think the track record between Aaron and I, I think we could have been productive no matter what year it would have been.”

Bill Huber

SI.com Daily Cover: How I Conned My Way Into Interviewing Michael Jordan (and Shaq and Elway ...)

"Follow my lead and if anyone asks, say you’re a reporter." Unlikely advice from a dad who had a plan: to get himself and his kid into as many big games as possible.

Bill Huber

Self-Organized Team Activities

Matt Ryan got the Falcons together for nine weeks of pandemic practices. It's worth noting the Packers didn't practice during the lockout and had one of the most explosive seasons in NFL history.

Bill Huber

Adams Leads Packers in PFF50

Three members of the Green Bay Packers – none of whom are Aaron Rodgers – made Pro Football Focus’ list of the top 50 players in the NFL.

Bill Huber

Peppers, Jurkovic on College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Julius Peppers and Aaron Taylor are among those with Green Bay Packers ties on the ballot for the Class of 2021.

Bill Huber

Pandemic Adds Twist to No. 2 Quarterback Battle

Tim Boyle knows the offense, and everything else, in his quest to remain Aaron Rodgers' right-hand man.

Bill Huber

Getsy on Rodgers: ‘This Guy Is Extremely Motivated’

If Aaron Rodgers is ticked about the selection of Jordan Love, it apparently hasn't shown up in the virtual offseason.

Bill Huber

What’s the Packers’ Weakest Link?

SI.com’s Conor Orr runs through the weakest part of every NFL team’s roster.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Without Rodgers, Where Do Packers Rank in NFC North?

Taking away the quarterbacks, who’s got the best roster in the NFC North? The Draft Network provides its thoughts.

Bill Huber