The Packer Central Top 60 Free Agents

GREEN BAY, Wis. – NFL free agency is under way with the start of the so-called legal-tampering period – when teams can officially begin negotiations with free agents – and will continue on Wednesday, when the signing period begins at 3 p.m. With that, here is our look at the top 60 free agents, a list that does not include these 14 players who have been franchise tagged.

TOP 10

WR Amari Cooper, Dallas (25): During his final season-and-a-half with Oakland, Cooper caught 70 passes and scored eight touchdowns in 20 games for the Raiders in 2017 and 2018. Last year in his first full season with the Cowboys, he caught 79 passes for 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns. The Cowboys were rewarded with a 117.3 passer rating when targeting Cooper, according to Pro Football Focus. Of 109 receivers who were targeted at least 32 times, Cooper ranked 66th in drop percentage (8.1 percent; seven drops). According to PFF, he was third in the league with 15 deep receptions (passes 20-plus yards downfield) and second with a long-ball catch rate of 62.5 percent.

OT Jack Conklin, Tennessee (25): A first-round pick in 2016, Conklin started 16 games in three of his four seasons. According to Pro Football Focus, he ranked 30th in its pass-protection metric, which measures sacks (four), hits and hurries allowed per pass-protecting snap. In his first three seasons, he was guilty of three holds and 13 total penalties. Last year, on the other hand, he was penalized for four holds and eight total penalties. According to SIS, he had five blown blocks on running plays for a blown-block rate of 1.3 percent.

LB Cory Littleton, L.A. Rams (26): Littleton, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016, has recorded 259 tackles, five interceptions and 22 passes defensed in his two seasons as a starter. Among linebackers over that span, Littleton ranks second in interceptions, first in passes defensed and sixth in tackles. His missed-tackle rate of 2.9 percent was the best of the 31 linebackers who recorded at least 100 tackles, according to Sports Info Solutions. While a three-down linebacker, the passing game is where he thrives. He’s a sideline-to-sideline defender with the speed to match up on running backs. Pro Football Focus has a metric called run-stop percentage, which essentially measures impact tackles per run-defending snap. Last year, of 70 off-the-ball linebackers who played at last 185 run-defending snaps, Littleton ranked 53rd in run-stop percentage. According to PFF, the Rams ran dime personnel on a league-high 55.3 percent of their defensive snaps vs. the pass; the Packers’ dime rate of 27 percent ranked fourth, so he’d be an immediate fit for how defensive coordinator Mike Pettine likes to play. A source said he’s the Packers’ No. 1 target at the position.

Edge Jadeveon Clowney, Seattle (27): The first pick of the 2014 draft by Houston, Clowney was traded to Seattle before last season. He had three sacks and 13 quarterback hits – numbers well behind his nine sacks and 21 quarterback hits in 2018. At last he forced a career-high four fumbles. In his five healthy seasons, he has 32 sacks. He finished 48th in PFF’s pass-rushing productivity, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap. He’s a stud against the run and a versatile chess piece, which gives him more value than the raw numbers might suggest.

CB James Bradberry, Carolina (26): A second-round pick in 2016, Bradberry has 60 career starts – including 47 of a potential 48 the past three seasons. He has eight career interceptions, including a career-high three in 2019. He had a career-high 15 passes defensed in 2018. According to PFF, he allowed two touchdowns and a 78.9 passer rating. Of 87 corners to play at least half of the defensive snaps, he ranked 46th with 1.17 yards allowed per coverage snap.

Edge Arik Armstead, San Francisco (26): The 17th pick of the 2015 season, Armstead had nine sacks in his first four seasons. Last year, he had a breakout season with 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and 54 total tackles – all career highs. He finished 31st in PFF’s pass-rushing productivity, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap. At 6-foot-7, he can impact a game by his very presence. As is the case with Clowney, Armstead is a tremendous run defender, which means extra value, but his one-hit-wonder status is a bit disconcerting.

DT D.J. Reader, Houston (25): A fifth-round pick in 2016, Reader has started 45 of a possible 48 games his past three seasons. A mountain of a man at 6-foot-3 and 347 pounds, he is coming off the best season of his career, with career-high totals of 2.5 sacks, 52 tackles, six tackles for losses and 13 quarterback hits (compared to 11 hits the previous three years combined). According to PFF, of the 83 defensive linemen with 200-plus pass rushes, Reader showed that he is more than just a two-down run-stopper by ranking 15th in its pass-rushing productivity metric. According to SIS, his average tackle was made 2.3 yards downfield and he missed two tackles (2.8 percent). In PFF’s run-stop percentage, he finished third of the 63 defensive linemen with 200-plus run-defending snaps.

CB Byron Jones, Dallas (27): Jones has started 73 of a possible 80 games in his career. He’s not much of a playmaker with two career interceptions – and none since 2017. He had a career-high 14 passes defensed in 2018, when he made his first and only Pro Bowl, and had six last year. However, according to Pro Football Focus, he ranked fourth among corners with 0.62 yards allowed per coverage snap.

QB Tom Brady, New England (42): “GOAT” is the most overused moniker in all of sports but Brady is, indeed, the greatest of all-time. In NFL history, he ranks second in completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns. Beyond the numbers, Brady is the ultimate winner. His six Super Bowl wins are unprecedented. Other than 2008, when he missed 15 games with a knee injury, he’s won at least 10 games in every season since 2003. It’s almost unthinkable to imagine Brady not paired with coach Bill Belichick. But wouldn’t it be the ultimate test of greatness to win somewhere else as a 43-year-old?

QB Drew Brees, New Orleans (41): Brees ranks No. 1 in NFL history in completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns. Age seemingly is just a number. In 2014, 2015 and 2016, he led the NFL in passing yards. In 2017, 2018 and 2019, he led the NFL in completion percentage. He’s on a five-year streak of 100-plus passer ratings, including a league-high 115.7 in 2018 and a career-high 116.3 in 2019. Amazingly, according to Pro Football Focus, he had a league-best 62.4 percent completion rate when under pressure; Aaron Rodgers’ overall completion rate was 62.0 percent. His arm isn’t strong – and hasn’t been for years – and who knows how he’d do without coach Sean Payton. Brees is the poster child for all aging quarterbacks on how to get better while the natural physical tools erode.

PLAYERS 11-20

CB Chris Harris, Denver (30): Harris has been picked for four Pro Bowls in his nine seasons. Harris is at his best in the slot but moved to the outside last year after the Broncos signed Bryce Callahan. Thus, his season of one interception and six passes defensed was not his best. According to PFF, of 87 corners to play at least half of the defensive snaps, he ranked 37th with 1.12 yards allowed per coverage snap. He gave up three touchdowns.

OT Andrew Whitworth, L.A. Rams (38): Whitworth continues to defy Father Time. He’s started all 16 games in five of the last six seasons and nine of the last 11. He earned All-Pro honors in 2015 (with Cincinnati) and 2017 (with the Rams). According to Pro Football Focus, he ranked ninth in its pass-protection metric, which measures sacks (one), hits and hurries allowed per pass-protecting snap. However, he was guilty of career highs in holding penalties (nine) and total penalties (14). According to SIS, he had five blown blocks on running plays for a blown-block rate of 1.3 percent.

OT Bryan Bulaga, Green Bay (31): For just the second time in his 10-year career, Bulaga started all 16 games. According to Pro Football Focus, he ranked 17th in its pass-protection metric, which measures sacks (four), hits and hurries allowed per pass-protecting snap. If that’s not good enough for you, he was guilty of only two holds and six total penalties while facing the likes of Khalil Mack (twice), Danielle Hunter (twice) and Von Miller, among others. Among the free-agent tackles, he had the best blown-block rate (three; 0.9 percent), according to Sports Info Solutions.

LB De’Vondre Campbell, Atlanta (26): Campbell has started 54 games in his four seasons and played in all 64 career games. He’s coming off the best season of his career with career-high totals of 129 tackles, two sacks, six tackles for losses, two interceptions and three forced fumbles. He added five passes defensed. His missed-tackle rate of 5.9 percent was fifth-best of the 31 linebackers who recorded at least 100 tackles, according to Sports Info Solutions. Of 70 off-the-ball linebackers who played at last 185 run-defending snaps, Campbell ranked 44th in PFF’s run-stop percentage. In coverage, Campbell is much better against tight ends than running backs. Among linebackers over the last three seasons, Campbell is 11th in tackles.

LB Jamie Collins, New England (30): Collins also shows the importance of scheme and coaching. He starred with the Patriots as a second-round pick in 2013, flopped after being traded to Cleveland and signing a big contract, and surged upon his return to New England last year. In 2019, Collins had seven sacks, 10 tackles for losses, 81 tackles, three interceptions and seven passes defensed. Of those five numbers, only the tackle count didn’t set a personal record. He added three forced fumbles and has 16 in seven seasons. His missed-tackle rate was a woeful 16.5 percent, second-most in the league among linebackers with at least 80 tackles but his average tackle was made 2.9 yards downfield, which was second-best. Of 70 off-the-ball linebackers who played at last 185 run-defending snaps, he ranked 24th in PFF’s run-stop percentage

TE Austin Hooper, Atlanta (25): Hooper has 214 career receptions, including back-to-back seasons of 70-plus catches. In 2018, he caught 71 passes for 660 yards and four touchdowns. In 2019, he upped that production to 75 catches for 787 yards and six touchdowns – all career highs. He ranked fifth among all tight ends in receptions and first among the free agents. Sure-handed, his two drops gave him a drop rate of 5.6 percent that ranked fifth among tight ends. His 4.3 yards after the catch per catch tied for 27th. Hooper’s four-year catch rate is 77.3 percent. He has been linked to Green Bay in free agency. Hooper is not a game-changing talent as a receiver – he benefitted greatly from the Falcons’ perimeter talent and Matt Ryan’s accuracy – and he isn’t a dominating blocker. But he knows how to get open and is as reliable as can be.

LB Joe Schobert, Cleveland (28): Schobert made the transition from 3-4 outside linebacker at Wisconsin to off-the-ball linebacker with the Browns. Over the last three seasons, Martinez leads the NFL with 443 tackles and Schobert is fourth with 380 tackles. However, Schobert beat Martinez in interceptions (6-2), passes defensed (19-13) and forced fumbles (7-2). That includes four interceptions and nine passes defensed in 2019. His missed-tackle rate of 11.7 percent ranked 21st of the 31 linebackers who recorded at least 100 tackles, according to Sports Info Solutions. Of 70 off-the-ball linebackers who played at last 185 run-defending snaps, Schobert ranked 25th in PFF’s run-stop percentage. “Like Blake, he wins with his brain and he’ll get everyone lined up right,” the scout said, “but every tackle will come at 4 yards.”

DT Javon Hargrave, Pittsburgh (27): A third-round pick in 2016, Hargrave has started 52 times and played in 63 of a possible 64 games. He’s been consistently excellent, including a career-high 6.5 sacks in 2018 and a career-high 60 tackles in 2019. According to PFF, of the 83 defensive linemen with 200-plus pass rushes, Hargrave ranked third in its pass-rushing productivity metric. According to Sports Info Solutions, his average tackle was made 2.8 yards downfield and he missed six tackles (9.7 percent). In PFF’s run-stop percentage, he finished 46th of the 63 defensive linemen with 200-plus run-defending snaps.

DT Shelby Harris, Denver (28): The Milwaukee native was a first-time starter last year and took full advantage with six sacks, 49 tackles and nine passes defensed – all career highs. In five seasons, he has 14 sacks and 24 tackles for losses; 13 sacks and 23 TFLs came the past three seasons. According to PFF, of the 83 defensive linemen with 200-plus pass rushes, Harris ranked 23rd in its pass-rushing productivity metric. According to SIS, his average tackle was 2.0 yards downfield and he missed one tackle (2.0 percent). In PFF’s run-stop percentage, he finished 40th of the 63 defensive linemen with 200-plus run-defending snaps.

Edge Dante Fowler, L.A. Rams (25): The third pick of the 2016 season by Jacksonville, Fowler’s four-year totals include 27.5 sacks. Traded to the Rams in 2018, Fowler is coming off the best season of his career with 11.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, 16 tackles for losses, 58 tackles and two forced fumbles. All of those figures set career highs; he never had more than 32 tackles or nine TFLs. He finished 15th in PFF’s pass-rushing productivity, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap. He’s a quality defender vs. the run, as well.

PLAYERS 21-30

RB Melvin Gordon, L.A. Chargers (26): Speaking of running back pay, nobody knows how that works more than Gordon. After averaging 907 rushing yards, 46 receptions and 9.5 total touchdowns in his first four seasons, Gordon held out in 2019 rather than play under the fifth-year option of his contract. Gordon’s holdout accomplished nothing other than letting him sit out the first four games of the season. In 12 games, he rushed for 612 yards (3.8 average) and caught 42 passes. He is one of top three-down backs in the league but he’s got wear-and-tear concerns dating to his 569 touches during his final two seasons at Wisconsin. Of 45 backs with at least 100 carries, he was a woeful 41st with 2.46 yards after contact per carry, according to PFF. Plus, he fumbled four times. He’ll turn 27 in April.

RB Kenyan Drake, Arizona (26): Drake was traded from Miami to Arizona at midseason. It was a brilliant move by the Cardinals – if they can keep him. In eight games, Drake rushed for 643 yards (5.2 average) and eight touchdowns and caught 28 passes. He was 32nd with 2.69 yards after contact per carry. For his career, Drake has averaged 4.8 yards per carry; he’s caught 103 passes the last two seasons.

QB Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay (26): The top pick of the 2015 draft is headed to free agency after leading the NFL in two key figures. First, he led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards. Of that, 61.2 percent came through the air, the fourth-highest rate in the league. On the other hand, he threw a league-worst 30 interceptions. That made him the first player with 30-plus interceptions since Vinny Testaverde chucked 35 in 1988. He added 11 fumbles (five lost). Obviously, it’s hard to win consistently when the quarterback gives away the football on, on average, two of the team’s 12 possessions. And it’s hard to win when your quarterback is a hot mess under pressure – he had a rating of 44.5 when feeling the heat, according to Pro Football Focus. But, he’s young and his talent is undeniable.

CB Logan Ryan, Tennessee (29): A third-round pick in 2013 by New England, Ryan has 17 career interceptions. Thirteen of those came in four seasons with the Patriots. He didn’t have any for the Titans in 2017 and 2018 but had four picks and a career-high 18 passes defensed in 2019. Impressively, he also forced four fumbles. On the other hand, he gave up six touchdowns. Of 87 corners to play at least half of the defensive snaps, he ranked 79th with 1.59 yards allowed per coverage snap.

WR Robby Anderson, N.Y. Jets (26): In four seasons, Anderson has caught 207 passes for 3,059 yards and 20 touchdowns. That includes 52 receptions for 779 yards and five scores in 2019. He was 19th with nine deep receptions. Of 109 receivers who were targeted at least 32 times, Anderson ranked 37th in drop percentage (5.5 percent; three drops). At 6-foot-3 and with 4.34 speed in the 40, few players in the league can match Anderson’s physical skill-set.

DT Jordan Phillips, Buffalo (27): A second-round pick by Miami in 2015, Phillips had 6.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hits in his first four seasons. Last year, his first full season with the Bills, he had 9.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits. He also had career highs of 31 tackles and 13 tackles for losses. According to PFF, of the 83 defensive linemen with 200-plus pass rushes, Phillips ranked 19th in its pass-rushing productivity metric. According to SIS, his average tackle was made 1.4 yards downfield – a great number but actually the worst of his past five season – and he missed four tackles (12.1 percent). Had he met our 200-snap threshold, he would have finished 59th of the 63 defensive linemen in PFF’s run-stop percentage.

S Jimmie Ward, San Francisco (28): A first-round pick in 2014, Ward started a career-high 13 games last season. He intercepted two passes and had eight passes defensed. It was a good time for a good season, considering he started 13 games, had zero interceptions and one pass defensed the previous two years combined. He’s an excellent tackler, with a fourth-ranked missed-tackle rate of 6.2 percent, according to Sports Info Solutions.

DT Gerald McCoy, Carolina (32): The name of the game is rushing the passer. McCoy remains a top-notch rusher. He had five sacks and 13 quarterback hits, his first year with the Panthers. That makes it eight consecutive seasons with at least five sacks and 13 hits. He’s a six-time Pro Bowler who has missed eight games the past eight seasons. According to PFF, of the 83 defensive linemen with 200-plus pass rushes, McCoy tied for eighth in its pass-rushing productivity metric. According to SIS, his average tackle was made 1.2 yards downfield and he missed five tackles (11.6 percent). In PFF’s run-stop percentage, he finished 35th of the 63 defensive linemen with 200-plus run-defending snaps.

DT Jarran Reed, Seattle (27): A second-round pick in 2016, Reed had a monster 2018 with 10.5 sacks, 12 tackles for losses and 24 quarterback hits. It’s a blip-on-the-radar kind of year, though. In his other three seasons combined, Reed had five sacks, five TFLs and 20 quarterback hits. In 10 games last year – he was suspended for six games for domestic violence – he had two sacks and no additional TFLs. According to PFF, of the 83 defensive linemen with 200-plus pass rushes, Reed ranked 49th in its pass-rushing productivity metric. According to SIS, his average tackle was made 2.3 yards downfield and he missed five tackles (15.2 percent). His missed tackle rate has topped 10 percent each of the past three seasons. Had he met our 200-snap threshold, he would have finished 49th of the 63 defensive linemen in PFF’s run-stop percentage.

QB Marcus Mariota, Tennessee (26): Mariota was selected one pick after Winston in 2015. Assuming Tannehill returns, Mariota will be looking for a fresh start. In 2018, when Matt LaFleur was the Titans’ offensive coordinator, he completed 68.9 percent of his passes. In 2019, he cratered to 59.4 percent. The Titans started the season 2-4 and Mariota was benched. However, as was proven by none other than Tannehill, all it takes sometimes is a greener pasture. The skill-set that made him a top draft prospect hasn’t disappeared.

PLAYERS 31-40

DT Michael Pierce, Baltimore (27): Pierce, a 340-pound nose tackle, went from undrafted free agent to standout. Last year, he started 14 games and recorded 35 tackles. He has only 3.5 sacks and 13 tackles for losses in his career. According to PFF, of the 83 defensive linemen with 200-plus pass rushes, Pierce ranked 59th in its pass-rushing productivity metric. According to SIS, his average tackle was made 1.9 yards downfield and he missed two tackles (5.6 percent). Had he met our 200-snap threshold, he would have finished ninth of the 63 defensive linemen in PFF’s run-stop percentage.

RB Lamar Miller, Houston (28): Miller missed the 2019 season with a torn ACL, ending a streak of five consecutive seasons with at least 870 rushing yards. In his previous three seasons with the Texans, he rushed for 2,934 yards (4.1 average) and added 92 receptions. In 2018, he ranked 10th among backs with 3.24 yards after contact per carry. He’ll turn 29 at the start of the draft. Injured and old-ish (by running back standards, anyway) isn’t a great combination.

WR Breshad Perriman, Tampa Bay (26): The 26th pick in 2015, Perriman has played for three teams. He missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury; in his four healthy seasons, he’s caught 95 passes for 1,561 yards and 11 touchdowns. Last year was a breakout of sorts. Taking advantage of Tampa Bay’s long-ball attack, he grabbed 36 passes for 645 yards and six touchdowns – all career highs. He was 10th with 11 deep receptions and his average reception was made 14.39 yards downfield, second-deepest in the league, according to league data. Of 109 receivers who were targeted at least 32 times, Perriman ranked 10th in drop percentage (2.7 percent; one drop). Before the 2015 draft, he ran his 40 in 4.35 seconds.

TE Eric Ebron, Indianapolis (26): The 10th pick in 2014, Ebron scored 11 touchdowns in four seasons with the Lions. In 2018 with the Colts, he had career highs of 66 receptions for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2019, he caught 31 passes for 375 yards and three scores in 11 games before going on injured reserve with ankle injuries that required surgery. His six-year catch rate is 62.9 percent. According to PFF, his six drops gave him a drop rate of 13.9 percent – second-worst among the 40 tight ends targeted at least 30 times. His 5.5 YAC per catch ranked 13th but No. 1 among the free agents.

OT Kelvin Beachum, N.Y. Jets (31): A seventh-round pick in 2012, Beachum has been a steal. He’s started 99 games in eight seasons, including 45-of-48 in his three years in the Big Apple. According to Pro Football Focus, he ranked 30th in its pass-protection metric, which measures sacks (four), hits and hurries allowed per pass-protecting snap. However, he was flagged for a career-worst six holding penalties – one more than his combined number from the past three years – and seven total penalties. According to SIS, he had six blown blocks on running plays for a blown-block rate of 1.9 percent.

G Graham Glasgow, Detroit (27): Glasgow has started 58 games in four seasons, including 47-of-48 the past three years. According to Pro Football Focus, he ranked 26th among the guards in its pass-protection metric, which measures sacks (zero), hits and hurries allowed per pass-protecting snap. According to Sports Info Solutions, he had six blown blocks on running plays for a blown-block rate of 2.0 percent. He was guilty of one hold and three total penalties for the second consecutive season.

G/T Ereck Flowers, Washington (25): The ninth pick as a top tackle prospect in 2015, Flowers has started 71 games for three teams. He found success at left guard for the Redskins last year. According to Pro Football Focus, he ranked 26th among the guards in its pass-protection metric, which measures sacks (two), hits and hurries allowed per pass-protecting snap. According to Sports Info Solutions, he had two blown blocks on running plays for a blown-block rate of 0.6 percent. That was the best rate among all guards with at least 240 run-blocking snaps. He was guilty of only two holds and four total penalties. By contrast, in starting 46 times at tackle for the Giants in 2015 through 2017, the totals were 17 holds and 27 total penalties.

Edge Markus Golden, N.Y. Giants (29): Golden had a huge second season with Arizona in 2016 with 12.5 sacks and 22 quarterback hits. In 15 games in 2017 and 2018, Golden had just 2.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits. Landing with the Giants last year, Golden had 10 sacks and career highs of 27 quarterback hits and 72 tackles. He finished 26th in PFF’s pass-rushing productivity, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap.

LB Blake Martinez, Green Bay (26): By the official league stats, Martinez recorded 155 tackles. That was second in the league behind only Seattle’s Bobby Wagner (159), marking the third consecutive year Martinez finished first or second. Of the 31 linebackers who recorded at least 100 tackles, Martinez ranked 17th in missed-tackle percentage (9.9 percent), according to Sports Info Solutions. Of 70 off-the-ball linebackers who played at last 185 run-defending snaps, Martinez ranked 26th in PFF’s run-stop percentage. His athletic deficiencies were driven home in the NFC Championship Game.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski, Chicago (26). Last season, due to injuries to Roquan Smith and Danny Trevathan, Kwiatkoski started a career-high eight games. He put up career-best numbers across the board with 76 tackles, three sacks, eight tackles for losses, four passes defensed and one interception. Even with Martinez starting 16 games and playing exactly twice as many snaps (1,024 to 512), Kwiatkoski had more passes defensed (4 to 2) and tackles for losses (8 to 5) and had matching totals in sacks, interceptions and forced fumbles (one). His missed-tackle rate of 8.5 percent would have ranked 12th had he been one of the 31 linebackers who recorded at least 100 tackles, according to Sports Info Solutions. Of 70 off-the-ball linebackers who played at last 185 run-defending snaps, Kwiatkoski ranked 30th in PFF’s run-stop percentage. “Same deal as Martinez,” the scout said. “He’s a notch below Campbell. He’s a lot closer to (B.J.) Goodson than Campbell. Like Schobert, someone is going to pay him and regret it.”

PLAYERS 41-50

S Tre Boston, Carolina (27): Boston just can’t find a home, which is a surprise because he’s been a reliable player for years. Originally drafted by Carolina in 2014, he spent three seasons with the Panthers, one season with the Chargers and one season with the Cardinals before returning to Carolina. Over the last four seasons, he has 13 interceptions and 35 passes defensed. That includes three picks and a career-high 11 passes defensed in 2019. He was among the worst tacklers in the league with a missed-tackle rate of 18.1 percent, according to Sports Info Solutions.

DT Derek Wolfe, Denver (30): Despite missing the final four games with an elbow injury, Wolfe had a career-high seven sacks. He has at least 12 quarterback hits in three of his past five seasons. He’s played more than 14 games in only three of his eight seasons, including a four-game suspension in 2015. According to PFF, of the 83 defensive linemen with 200-plus pass rushes, Wolfe ranked 21st in its pass-rushing productivity metric. According to SIS, his average tackle was made 2.2 yards downfield and he missed two tackles (5.4 percent). In PFF’s run-stop percentage, he finished 42nd of the 63 defensive linemen with 200-plus run-defending snaps.

WR Emmanuel Sanders, San Francisco (33): At the trade deadline, the Broncos sent Sanders and a fifth-round pick to the 49ers for third- and fourth-round choices. In 10 games with the Niners, Sanders caught 36 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns; in 17 games, Sanders caught 66 passes. In 10 seasons, Sanders has 601 receptions for 7,893 yards and 42 scores. Of 109 receivers who were targeted at least 32 times, Sanders ranked seventh in drop percentage (1.5 percent; one drop). Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander owned their season matchups.

LB Kyle Van Noy, New England (29): Van Noy shows what scheme and coaching can do. A second-round pick by Detroit in 2014, he started seven games in two-and-a-half seasons before being shipped to New England. He thrived with the Patriots. In three full seasons as a starter, he piled up 15.5 sacks, 19 tackles for losses, 227 tackles, two forced fumbles and one interception. Used more on the edge in 2019, Van Noy slashed his missed-tackle rate from an appalling 17.1 percent down to 8.3 percent. With experience as an off-the-ball linebacker and edge rusher, it’s easy to visualize Van Noy lining up at linebacker on first and second downs and joining the pass rush on third down.

C Connor McGovern, Denver (26): McGovern has started 31-of-32 games the past two seasons. According to Pro Football Focus, 29 centers played at least half of the pass-protecting snaps. In that group, he ranked ninth in its pass-protection metric, which measures sacks (one), hits and hurries allowed per pass-protecting snap. He went from four holds and six total penalties in 2018 to zero penalties in 2019. However, according to Sports Info Solutions, he had eight blown blocks on running plays for a blown-block rate of 2.0 percent.

TE Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati (29): Henry has been a picture of health compared to Eifert. A first-round pick in 2013, Eifert has played in just 59 of a possible 112 regular-season games. Only twice has he started more than four games. After playing in a combined 14 games from 2016 through 2018, Eifert played in all 16 games in 2019 – a first in his career. He caught 43 passes for 436 yards and three touchdowns. Eifert had four drops and ranked 34th with a drop rate of 8.5 percent. His 2.6 YAC per catch was last at the position. His career catch rate is 68.3 percent. He is not a good run blocker.

CB Desmond Trufant, Atlanta (29): A cap casualty, Trufant had a career-high four interceptions while playing in just nine games last year. He missed time with an injured toe and saw his season end with a broken arm. However, he also gave up five touchdowns and 1.36 yards per coverage snap; that would have ranked 65th of 87 corners had he played 50 percent of the defensive snaps.

CB Mackensie Alexander, Minnesota (26): A second-round pick in 2015, Alexander has 10 career starts and two career interceptions. In 2018, he had a career-high 10 passes defensed and four sacks. In 2019, he had one interception and five passes defensed. His best days are ahead of him now that he’s out of the shadow of Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes. According to PFF, he allowed two touchdowns and a 90.2 rating. Of 87 corners to play at least half of the defensive snaps, he ranked 37th with 1.12 yards allowed per coverage snap.

QB Teddy Bridgewater (27): Having emerged as a solid starter in Minnesota, a devastating injury nearly cost him his career. Having essentially missed all of the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Bridgewater emerged last year with the Saints. With Brees out with an injured thumb, Bridgewater kept the Saints afloat. Actually, he did more than that. New Orleans went 5-0 in his starts. His passer rating of 99.1 and completion rate of 67.9 percent represented career highs. Of his passing yards, 44.1 percent came through the air – fewest among all quarterbacks with 200-plus dropbacks. His average pass length of 5.8 yards was the shortest in the league.

CB Trae Waynes, Minnesota (27): A native of Kenosha, Wis., Waynes has started 44 of a possible 48 games the last three seasons. For his career, he has seven interceptions. Last year, he started 14 games and had one interception and eight passes defensed. According to PFF, he allowed five touchdowns and a passer rating of 109.8. Of 87 corners to play at least half of the defensive snaps, he 67th with 1.42 yards allowed per coverage snap.

PLAYERS 51-60

TE Delanie Walker, Tennessee (35): Walker once was one of the best tight ends in the game, with five consecutive seasons of 60-plus receptions – including 94 catches for 1,088 yards in 2015 and 74 catches in 2017. However, injuries have limited him to 25 receptions and eight games the past two seasons.

S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Chicago (27): It will be interesting to see if a strong season in Chicago will be enough to rehab Clinton-Dix’s resume after his career went off course in Green Bay. With a one-year deal, Clinton-Dix started all 16 games – the fifth time in six seasons – and had two interceptions, five passes defensed and 78 tackles. He missed 11 tackles, giving him a missed-tackle rate of 12.8 percent. That’s worse than any of his full seasons with the Packers.

DT Maliek Collins, Dallas (25): A third-round pick in 2016, Collins has started 55 games and missed only three in four seasons. He had 20 tackles and four sacks in 2019, a fourth consecutive year of solid production. According to SIS, his average tackle was made 1.2 yards downfield and he missed three tackles (13.0 percent). In 2018, his average tackle came 0.1 yards downfield. According to PFF, of the 83 defensive linemen with 200-plus pass rushes, Collins ranked 17th in its pass-rushing productivity metric. In PFF’s run-stop percentage, he finished 59th of the 63 defensive linemen with 200-plus run-defending snaps.

RB Carlos Hyde, Houston (28): With Lamar Miller missing the entire season, it was Hyde to the rescue with a blast-from-the-past season. After back-to-back seasons of 930-plus rushing yards with the 49ers in 2016 and 2017, Hyde rushed for a not-so-grand total of 571 yards with the Browns and Jaguars in 2018. After Miller’s injury, the Texans acquired Hyde in a trade with Kansas City. Hyde rushed for 1,070 yards. While he caught 59 passes for the Niners in 2017, the passing game is not his forte. Of 45 backs with at least 100 carries in 2019, the big guy was an uninspiring 27th with 2.78 yards after contact per carry.

G/T Cam Erving, Kansas City (27): A first-round pick by Cleveland in 2015, he’s started up and down the line in his career. He started 13 games at left guard in 2018 and eight games at left tackle in 2019. He allowed five sacks in 2019. Had he met the 50 percent playing time threshold we’ve been using, he would have ranked 44th out of 57 offensive tackles in PFF’s pass-protection metric. Despite the demands of playing on an island, he had the best season of his career in terms of holding penalties (one) and total penalties (four). He didn’t have a blown block on a running play.

Edge Shaq Lawson, Buffalo (25): The 19th pick of the 2016 draft, Lawson has been a disappointment. He has 16.5 sacks and 17 starts in his career. Last year was his best. Coming off the bench in 15 games, he had career highs of 6.5 sacks, 13 tackles for losses and 18 quarterback hits. He finished 20th in PFF’s pass-rushing productivity, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap.

G/T Andrus Peat, New Orleans (26): The 13th pick of the 2015 draft, Peat has 60 career starts and never has gotten the call in all 16 games. He started 10 times at left guard in 2019. According to Pro Football Focus, he ranked 42nd in its pass-protection metric, which measures sacks (three), hits and hurries allowed per pass-protecting snap. According to Sports Info Solutions, he had four blown blocks on running plays for a blown-block rate of 1.8 percent. He went from six holds and nine penalties in 740 snaps in 2018 to one hold and three penalties in 575 snaps in 2019.

CB Jimmy Smith, Baltimore (31): Smith hasn’t played more than 12 games since 2015. In 2019, he was limited to nine games with a knee injury and had one interception and six passes defensed. In 2018, he was suspended for four games. In nine seasons, he has 14 interceptions. Last year, according to PFF, he allowed just a 51.1 percent catch rate and 65.4 rating. He allowed 0.98 yards per coverage snap, which would have ranked 18th among corners had he met our 50 percent playing time threshold.

Edge Vic Beasley, Atlanta (27): Beasley looked like the next great pass rusher in 2016, when he had a breakout second year with league-leading totals of 15.5 sacks and six forced fumbles. The next three years combined, he recorded 18 sacks and three forced fumbles. In 2019, he had eight sacks, 12 quarterback hits, a career-high 42 tackles and two forced fumbles. He finished 66th in PFF’s pass-rushing productivity, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap.

K Greg Zuerlein, L.A. Rams (32): Zuerlein is one of the best in the business, with a career conversion rate of 82.0 percent. Impressively, he is 33-of-55 for his career (60.0 percent) from 50-plus yards.