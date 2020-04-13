Top Interior OL in NFL Draft: Best of the Rest

Here’s the best of the rest from the centers and guards. The center class is deep but the guard group lacks zone blockers.

No. 5: C Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin (6-3 5/8, 314; 32 1/4-inch arms): Biadasz went from Freshman All-American in 2017, to first-team all-Big Ten in 2018 to unanimous first-team All-American and winner of the Rimington Award as the nation’s top center in 2019. In all, he started 41 games but didn’t go through testing at the Scouting Combine because of what he deemed minor shoulder surgery.

In 2019, he allowed one sack and five total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, for a 1.3 percent pressure rate. According to Sports Info Solutions, the Badgers had a 54 percent success rate running behind him, one of the best marks in the class. While the Badgers ran zone about half the time, that might not be his best scheme in the NFL.

Biadasz is from Amherst, Wis., where his grandfather has a 1,000-acre farm. The lessons learned there transferred to the football field. His only other football offers were Illinois State, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois and Western Illinois. He arrived at UW as a defensive linemen but thrived after the position change. “It means a lot to me and my family. Amherst isn’t very big. It definitely means a lot to me and who I represent back home and our town. I just want to make them proud. This is a big step for myself and my family. I’m really honored to be here and blessed to be a part of this game. … I always told myself when I was younger, hard work beats talent; talent failed to work hard. I always pride myself on that.”

No. 6: G Kevin Dotson, Louisiana-Lafayette (6-4, 321; NA arms): Dotson played right guard alongside touted right tackle Robert Hunt and helped power a superb rushing attack. Even while becoming the Ragin’ Cajuns’ first All-American since 1994, he was not picked for the Scouting Combine. He was a four-year starter at right guard. As a senior, he allowed one sack and three total pressures for a pressure rate of 0.7 percent. That was the second-best in this year’s interior class. The team won 60 percent of its runs behind Dotson, according to Sports Info Solutions. That’s the third-best rate in the class. He allegedly ran his 40 in the 4.8s at a recent pro day.

“I feel like I’m very versatile,” he told USA Today recently. “I like the power schemes. I love being able to block down on people. This year, we pretty much ran inside and outside zone exclusively. I like doing that a lot. I just don’t wanna be pigeonholed at the end of the day. I don’t want people to look at me and say, ‘Oh, he’s a strong guy, we have to put him in a power scheme.’ We ran inside zone most of the time. I just don’t want to be pigeonholed.”

No. 7: C Nick Harris, Washington (6-9 7/8, 302; 32 1/8-inch arms): Harris was a three-year starter, including right guard as a sophomore and center his final two seasons. He was all-Pac-12 first team as a junior and senior and second-team All-American as a senior. Harris’ only offer was to New Hampshire. Then, Washington beckoned. Fortunately for Harris, his high school coach was Pat Harlow, a former first-round pick who started 94 games at offensive tackle in his NFL career. Harlow kept Harris hungry and positive despite the lack of recruiting interest.

“There never was a doubt in my mind that I could play at that level. But it was an eye-opening experience being on that stage that soon, going from a first-round playoff game in high school to playing Alabama in the semifinals after just turning 18. That’s when I knew I could play. That’s when I knew the NFL could be an attainable goal.”

Harris allowed two sacks and five total pressures for a pressure rate of 1.3 percent. He was guilty of three holds. The Huskies won 55 percent of the running plays behind Harris. He did not have a good week at the Senior Bowl.

“My ability to finish blocks. People talk about my athleticism and my football IQ. But I take pride in finishing my blocks and being physical. Making sure my opponent knows I’m there.”

No. 8: G Jonah Jackson, Ohio State (6-3 1/2, 306; 33 1/2-inch arms): Jackson was a graduate transfer from Rutgers. He immediately started at left guard for the Buckeyes and earned first-team all-Big Ten honors. According to PFF, he allowed one sacks and 10 pressures for a pressure rate of 2.2 percent. He was guilty of four holds. The Buckeyes won on 51 percent of the runs behind him, though – with most of those being zone runs. To be sure, the running back had something to do with the success.

In three seasons at Rutgers, Jackson’s teams went 7-29 and lost a combined 166-3 to Ohio State. “I’ve been through five offensive coordinators so I can learn different things. We’ve been pro style, spread, we’ve been through it all. It shouldn’t be too much of a transition beside now we’re getting paid to do the thing you love.”

He ran a horribly disappointing 5.02 in the shuttle, which could take him off the board.

“We’re the best athletes on the field. Three hundred and ten pounds being able to move guys, run with guys who are linebackers, DBs, and you’ve got to be able to bend, got to be able to move. It’s definitely a position where you need athleticism. … Wide reaching the three-technique, going one-on-one in the trenches with outside zone, I like that.”

No. 9: G Logan Stenberg, Kentucky (6-6, 317; 32 1/2-inch arms): Stenberg was a four-year starting guard. As a senior, he helped power the Wildcats’ record-setting rushing attack. The Wildcats won 45 percent of the runs behind him. When the Wildcats didn’t throw it – which wasn’t often with receiver Lynn Bowden forced to play quarterback – Stenberg kept the pocket clean. He allowed merely one quarterback pressure, a rate of 0.4 percent that’s No. 1 in the class. He was guilty of four holds, five false starts and 14 total penalties.

“They like the toughness. They like playing to the whistle and the mean streak. I can't be getting penalties and hurting the team and that's something I have to work on. Teams know that. It will be taken care of.”

He was hailed as the most-disliked player in the SEC. His toughness and feisty demeanor comes from his much-older brothers – Eric is 15 years older, Ryan 13 years older and Jacob seven years older. “I grew up with three older brothers so I kind of credit them for that meanness. I try to let it roll over on the field and use it as an advantage.”

No. 10: C Keith Ismael, San Diego State (6-2 7/8, 309; 32 1/4-inch arms): Ismael was all-Mountain West all three seasons, including a first-team choice as a sophomore and junior. He allowed only one sack in 2019 despite missing the spring following shoulder surgery. With six total pressures, he allowed a pressure rate of 1.3 percent. He’s got the goods athletically, with a 4.65 in the shuttle, but is woefully underpowered. The Aztecs won only 34 percent of the time on runs behind him, by far the worst rate among our top 22 interior prospects. In other words, he badly needs added strength. His starts in 2017 and 2018 were split between right guard and center.

“The dream of playing at this level has been there since I was a kid,” he told the Daily Aztec upon entering the draft. “Just to compete, bring honor and pride to my family, carry the name on my back. It means everything. My family means everything to me. They’ve given me everything. They’ve supported me through all my trials and tribulations. They’ve picked me up when I was down, kept me up when I was high.”

No. 11: LT Ben Bartch, Saint John’s (6-5 3/4, 309; 32 7/8-inch arms): Bartch went from Division III All-American to the Senior Bowl. His story is nothing short of amazing. He spent his first two seasons as a backup tight end before switching positions. That meant packing on the pounds to his 250-pound frame by consuming seven meals a day and a disgusting shake.

“Essentially, the summer after my sophomore year, I was asked to switch to the offensive line,” Bartch said. “I would get up at 5 a.m. and would have to go work as a strength coach at a local high school. In order to get my breakfast in — I didn’t have time to eat the full carbohydrates and proteins I needed. My friend had a NutriBullet, so I would scramble seven eggs, a big tub of cottage cheese, quick grits, then peanut butter and banana and Gatorade. I would throw it all in and plug my nose. I’d gag sometimes, but that’s what you have to do.”

For what it’s worth – and it’s probably nothing – he didn’t allow a sack as a senior. Just eight Saint John’s players have been drafted, and none since offensive lineman Kurt Wachtler in the 15th round of 1974. The last Johnnies player to appear in a regular-season NFL game was running back Rick Bell, who played for the Vikings in 1983. Bartch almost certainly will be drafted and break that NFL streak. However, his arms are too short to play tackle and he lacks the horsepower to play guard. He’s also got 9-inch hands, which will make getting away with holding more difficult.

No. 12: RT Danny Pinter, Ball State (6-4 1/4, 306; 31 7/8-inch arms): Pinter started 11 games at tight end as a freshman and sophomore before making the move to tackle. During his final two seasons, he started 24 games at right tackle. He allowed only one sack but 16 total pressures for a pressure rate of 3.5 percent. With 31 7/8-inch arms, he’ll be moving to guard. He had a great Combine with a 4.91 in the 40 and 4.62 in the shuttle.

“Ball State was my only D-I offer and it came two weeks before Signing Day because one of their tight ends had quit,” he said at the NFLPA all-star game. “I was committed to a D-II school before. In addition, I came in as a tight end and played it for three years, being a starter as well. The next year, my coaches asked me to transition to tackle and I added 50 pounds to do so.” His passion for football started as a fourth-grader, when he watched a Packers-Bears game at Lambeau Field.

No. 13: LT Jon Runyan, Michigan (6-4 1/4, 306; 33 1/4-inch arms): Runyan started at left tackle as a junior and senior, earning first-team all-Big Ten in both seasons. If you recognize the name, yes, he’s the son of former NFL standout Jon Runyan. A fourth-round pick in 1996, the elder Runyan started 192 games in 13 seasons. The younger Runyan was merely a three-star recruit.

“Growing up, it was kind of hard, especially trying to play football in the Philadelphia area. People were always giving me these unfair comparisons against my dad when I was just a 14-year-old kid just trying to find my way. I didn’t even know what position I was good at yet. It was really difficult, and I still get those comparisons to him. I feel like sometimes they’re unfair. I’m still going into my own. Feel like I’m at the point my whole life I’ve been living kind of in the shadow, but I’m trying to step outside that shadow and cast a bigger one over that one.”

Runyan had a strong Combine with an impressive 4.69 in the shuttle. He allowed two sacks but 16 total pressures for a pressure rate of 3.9 percent. “I see myself projecting more inside at the next level, but I still feel like I will always have the capability of kicking out to tackle based on my athletic ability. I even did kind of play center my first year at Michigan, so I still have that. I’ve been pitching my versatility as an offensive lineman. Teams tell me not to push off the tackle idea. It’s something I’m fine with. I don’t care. My whole career, I’ve always just wanted to get on the field.”

No. 14: G Ben Bredeson, Michigan (6-4 5/8, 315; 31 1/8-inch arms): Bredeson started 46 games at left guard in four seasons. He was a Freshman All-American, a three-time all-Big Ten selection and a second-team All-American as a senior. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed zero sacks and nine total pressures for a pressure rate of 1.8 percent. The Wolverines won on 53 percent of the runs behind him, according to Sports Info Solutions. He’s got short arms and marginal athleticism for a zone scheme.

At Hartland (Wis.) Arrowhead High School, he was Wisconsin’s Gatorade Player of the Year and winner of the Joe Thomas Award as the state’s top blocker. He dreamed of playing for the Badgers but followed his brother to Michigan; Jack was a pitcher for the Wolverines. Another Bredeson is in the pipeline with Max, who is a high school pitcher and quarterback.

“Teams like the way I play the game, finishing ability of it. There’s some talk about cleaning up some technique stuff. I appreciate, what’s essentially free coaching. … Something I’ve been trying to sell, I came into Michigan when it was a pro-style offense and then was there when it was more of a zone and RPO game. I was able to get those two schools of thought down and work on them for years at each of them. I feel like I’m a good fit just about anywhere.”