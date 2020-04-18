Top Linebackers in NFL Draft: Isaiah Simmons

Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons, who his future head coach had never heard of just before National Signing Day, is easily the No. 1 linebacker in the 2020 NFL Draft.

When Clemson arrived on the recruiting scene, Isaiah Simmons had one question.

Where’s Clemson?

“I really didn’t know much about Clemson. I had to look them up, I didn’t even know what state it was in,” Simmons said at the Scouting Combine.

Funny thing is, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney didn’t know anything about Simmons, either. In fact, Simmons wasn’t even on the radar with a week to go until National Signing Day. However, starting safeties T.J. Green and Jayron Kearse announced they were leaving Clemson early to enter the NFL Draft. Clemson needed safeties.

“Had never heard of him,” Swinney told the Post and Courier.

Not many had heard of the linebacker who might wind up being a top-five pick in this year’s NFL Draft. Simmons played football and ran track; summer was devoted to competing in track instead of attending football recruiting camps.

“There weren’t too many high football recruits that came out of Kansas,” Simmons said. “Being a little three-star, I was kind of big for that area. I did feel overlooked. I didn’t really do camps; that could be a reason why. I remember I would always send my film out to a lot of schools that didn’t offer me. Sometimes I would hear things back, like, ‘OK, I’ll send it to our coordinator’ and never hear anything back. Most teams wouldn’t even respond. I just felt my talent level was better than what I was getting.”

His talent certainly was better what the recruiting services saw.

As a safety in 2017, Simmons led the Tigers in snaps per tackle. He moved to a nickel/linebacker hybrid position in 2018 before moving full-time to linebacker in 2019. The payoff? He won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker. Simmons was Clemson’s first Butkus winner and sixth unanimous All-American. He led the team with 107 tackles and added eight sacks, 16 tackles for losses, three interceptions, 10 pass breakups and one forced fumble. In the process, he became the first player since Khalil Mack in 2013 to have 100-plus tackles, 16-plus tackles for losses, eight-plus sacks and multiple interceptions in a season.

In cobbling together conversations with scouts, Packer Central formed a list of 27 linebackers who could get drafted. Of those 27, Simmons ranked fourth in tackles, second in sacks, fourth in tackles for losses and first in four passes defensed. According to Sports Info Solutions, he allowed 18 completions but got his hands on 13 passes. Plus, he missed only six tackles (6 percent), which also was No. 1 in the class. In three seasons, Simmons tallied 253 tackles (28.5 for losses), 10.5 sacks, 22 pass breakups, four interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown) and five forced fumbles.

“I would do everything in college,” he said. “Just kind of like a Swiss Army knife, move me around because then I’m able to show what I can really do. I wouldn’t say I’m really tied down to one position. (Defensive coordinator Brent) Venables really used me in a really special way that most people aren’t able to be used.”

Simmons had the athleticism to deal with it. At 6-foot-3 5/8 and 238 pounds with 33 3/8-inch arms, Simmons has size. With a startling 4.39 in the 40, he’s got speed. The challenge was mental.

“The hardest part about it is having to know what everybody else has to do,” Simmons said. “That was the most complicated thing I had to deal with. But I learn everything very fast and I feel like that’s what really benefitted me and helped me play at a high level.”

What we like

What’s not to like? Some players are stat machines. Some players are workout warriors. Simmons is both, the rare combination of player in which everything comes together to form a potential star. Simmons can run down running backs, sack the quarterback and break up passes. “If you know who George Kittle and Travis Kelce are, then that explains it all. Stopping tight ends and linebackers, playing man on running backs is … the game’s no longer a 250-pound linebacker. It’s more guys that are able to run side to side and are able to cover. It’s just a necessity now with the tight ends and running backs.”

What we don’t like

Nothing. He’s not a finished product but he’s a really good player and will only get better with seasoning.

