Top Offensive Tackles in NFL Draft: Josh Jones

Houston’s Josh Jones checks in at No. 5 in our ranking of the top offensive tackles in the NFL Draft.

A 45-game starter at Houston, Josh Jones was a two-time member of the all-American Athletic Conference’s teams.

His biggest honor came at the Senior Bowl. After beating up on a lot of second-tier players with the Cougars, Jones faced the best of the best at the star-studded all-conference game. By the end of the week, he was voted the top offensive lineman by the defensive players.

“I was able to come in, and kind of get that stigma off me that I didn’t play against any Power-5 guys,” Jones said at the Scouting combine. “I was able to get some good reps, against some good pass rushers from Power-5 schools. So I can dominate, whatever the (level).

“I was going against a good edge rusher every single play. Going against Jon (Greenard), going against Bradlee (Anae), I knew in practice I was going to get good pressure off the edge from them.”

As a senior, Jones allowed one sack and four total pressures, a pressure rate of 1.2 percent that ranks No. 1 among this year’s draft prospects, according to Pro Football Focus. According to Sports Info Solutions, the Cougars gained 3.3 yards before contract on running plays behind Jones. That’s tied for the third-best in the draft class.

“Man, you know, I just wanted to bury guys every single time I got out there,” Jones said. “My O-line coach, Brandon Jones, pushed me to do that, to be violent out there. I actually feel like that’s one thing I wasn’t showing on tape so far. Just finishing guys. So, that’s what I wanted to do.”

What we like

At 6-foot-5 and 319 pounds, Jones is a fluid mover who looked like a natural in the Cougars’ zone blocking scheme. His 5.27 in the 40 wasn’t anything special but he’s quick off the ball and to the second level. “It helps a lot,” he said of his zone background. “This whole NFL game is going to movements and outside zones, and reaches and pulls and a lot of that. That’s what I can do. I’m athletic. So, I think it’s prepared me well for the next level.” His game took a big step forward as a senior, with holding penalties going from four to zero and the yards before contact improving by a full yard.

What we don’t like

In a perfect world, Jones will land with a team that doesn’t need him to play right away. He could use a solid year of coaching and work in the weight room. With added strength, his run-blocking temperament could really pay off. “Of course I’m not a finished product yet, man. I still have a long ways to go. With my technique, just technique-wise, they think I should get better at that, become a true offensive lineman. Just keep working to refine my game. I’m already a good player, but I still got a long ways to go.”