Top Receivers, Rodgers Absent from Practice 2 of OTAs

Pro Bowl receiver Davante Adams, who is entering his final season under contract, was not at Tuesday's voluntary practice.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers wasn’t the only player not on the practice field for Day 2 of Green Bay Packers OTAs.

Highlighted by Pro Bowler Davante Adams, who is entering his final year under contract, all of the team’s main receivers were absent from the second of the voluntary practices. Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown and Devin Funchess weren’t on the practice field to catch passes from quarterbacks Jordan Love and Kurt Benkert.

“I don't think it's going to be that much of a distraction,” defensive tackle Kenny Clark said of the Rodgers saga after practice. “We’ve got to control what we can control as a team and we’ve just to come out, practice, handle business and play ball. You know, we’ve got to leave that situation to the organization and Aaron. But as far as us up here, we only can control what we can control and handle our business.”

Of Green Bay’s 89-man roster, 10 players weren’t on the field. The others were Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander, fellow cornerbacks Ka’dar Hollman and Stanford Samuels, and All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari. Bakhtiari, like Adams a close friend of Rodgers, is coming off a torn ACL.

Present but not practicing were recently signed quarterback Blake Bortles and veteran cornerback Kevin King.

Tight end Josiah Deguara, who missed most of his rookie season with a torn ACL, went through a rehab workout. Fellow tight end Robert Tonyan, a restricted free agent, was present and participating.

After an off-day on Wednesday, Week 1 of OTAs will conclude on Thursday. The team will practice on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday next week. The three-day mandatory minicamp is set for June 8 through June 10.

