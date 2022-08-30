Tracking the Green Bay Packers’ Roster Cuts

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have released tight ends Alize Mack and Sal Cannella and running back Dexter Williams, three of 25 moves they must make to get to the 53-man roster limit by Tuesday afternoon.

Williams, a sixth-round pick in 2019, he was re-signed midway through training camp to add to the competition alongside rookie Tyler Goodson and Patrick Taylor. He carried 11 times for 60 yards with a long of 25 in the preseason.

“Oh, it’s very awesome, just being back with the guys I started this with, that I came in with,” Williams said on Aug. 10. “It’s just a great feeling being around this high-level competition, going out and competing with the guys. I miss it here. I called this place home when I was first drafted, so I love it here.”

Mack suffered a hamstring injury, ruining his shot at a roster bid or at least a spot on the practice squad.

Mack, who signed with the Packers in February, was a seventh-round pick by the Saints in 2019 but has not played in a game. He caught 68 passes for 716 yards and four touchdowns at Notre Dame from 2015 through 2018.

Getting a shot to rekindle his career in the USFL, Cannella ranked sixth overall and first among tight ends with 34 receptions, which he turned into 368 yards and two touchdowns. Opportunities were fleeting with the Packers, though he had a nice catch and run vs. the Chiefs on Thursday night.

After a fourth training camp with the team, the Packers have released cornerback Kabion Ento. A receiver at Colorado, he showed his athletic gifts with several highlight-reel deflections during his time in Green Bay but never was consistent enough to get on the field. He will be looking for a new opportunity.

They also have released safety De’Vante Cross. With injuries hammering the safety corps, the Packers signed Cross on Aug. 19. He was a two-year starter at Virginia. He could have an opportunity on the practice squad, according to a source.

The Packers are waiving defensive lineman Akial Byers with an injury settlement, according to a source. He had been out with a toe injury. An undrafted free agent from Missouri, he was a high school All-American.

All players who are released are subject to waivers. For those who clear waivers, they are eligible to be signed to the 16-man practice squad on Wednesday.

Last year, only 27 players league-wide were claimed – none from the Packers. Green Bay hasn’t lost a player among its final cuts since 2017, when the Saints grabbed quarterback Taysom Hill and the Cowboys snared defensive lineman Brian Price.

Those facts suggest the Packers will likely keep who they want for what general manager Brian Gutekunst has deemed a 69-man roster. Each of those players can be elevated to the gameday roster three times before they must be outright signed to the 53.

“As you go through an NFL season, the amount of players you use and the team you’re playing with at the end of the season compared to the beginning of the season, it can be drastic,” Gutekunst said. “To me, certainly I think you have some minimums at each position that you kind of feel you have to have, but then after that with a 16-man practice squad, you’re trying to keep maybe the best 53 overall to start the season. That doesn’t mean that’s going to be the best 53 for Game 8, Game 12 and into the playoffs.”

For many players, Tuesday’s cuts will be the end of their dreams. For some, it will be the start of a new chapter.

“It just goes into the type of character you are,” tight end Robert Tonyan, released by the Lions at the end of camp in 2017, said. “Allen [Lazard, released by the Jaguars at the end of camp in 2018] is someone who didn’t take ‘no’ for an answer. He got pissed off and used it as fuel. Instead of getting discouraged and sad and ‘why me?’, he used it as fuel to come back and prove those people wrong.”