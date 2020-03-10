Former Packers OL Tretter Voted NFLPA President

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman J.C. Tretter was elected president of the NFL Players Association on Tuesday by its board of player representatives.

“It’s an honor to be in this position to lead our player membership,” Tretter, a seven-year pro, said in a statement released by the players union. “This is what I’m passionate about, and I’m excited to fight to protect and advance the rights of all players, past, present and future.”

At Cornell, Tretter earned a degree in industrial labor relations. He enrolled in the ILR School in hopes of becoming an agent. Now, he’ll have a key voice for the 2,000-plus players who will be on rosters and practice squads at the start of the season.

His social media post, which was posted to Twitter by his former teammate, Green Bay left tackle David Bakhtiari, highlighted his many concerns about the collective bargaining agreement that the players are voting on this week.

Tretter replaces Eric Winston, who served three terms before cycling off the NFLPA’s leadership because he was not on an NFL roster this past season.

Tretter was a fourth-round pick by the Packers in 2013. He signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2017 and has served as one of the team’s alternate player reps the past two years.

Additionally, four new players were voted by the board to serve two-year terms on the Executive Committee: Alex Mack (treasurer), Calais Campbell, Malcolm Jenkins and Wesley Woodyard. They join returning Executive Committee members Sam Acho, Lorenzo Alexander, Thomas Morstead, Richard Sherman, Michael Thomas (New York Giants) and Benjamin Watson, who were re-elected on Tuesday for two-year terms.