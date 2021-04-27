Tuesday’s NFL Mock Draft Madness

With the NFL Draft just a couple days away, here's a look at several mock drafts along with the guy on James Jones' wish list.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFL Draft begins on Thursday. How about a mock draft roundup?

SI.com's NFL insider, Albert Breer, went with Ole Miss receiver Elijah Moore.

There’s a lot of disagreement league-wide on who the fourth receiver will be (after Chase and the two Bama receivers). But I have been able to find a pretty good level of agreement that Moore’s a really clean prospect with a good amount of upside, to the point where I’d guess (and this is just a guess) NFL consensus would have Moore as the top guy in the second tier at the position. I love this NFL comp I got on him for the Packers, too: Randall Cobb.

The 33rd Team, which is led by former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum, went with linebacker Nick Bolton of Missouri.

The Packers cut Christian Kirksey this offseason and are left with UDFA Krys Barnes and [fifth-rounder Kamal Martin] at the position. Bolton is an athletic, intelligent defensive leader who can fly to the ball. While undersized, Bolton plays the position like a bulldog. He is an aggressive hard-hitting linebacker who fills the gap and can make hard tackles in small spaces.

NFL Draft Bible went with defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike of Washington.

With insufficient depth at the interior defensive line position this year, it would not surprise me if a team snaps up one of the few high-end prospects at the end of the first round. Onwuzurike has flashed huge potential while at Washington with black belt-esque hand usage and quickness that is tough for interior offensive linemen to contain. The Packers have lacked a quality running mate for Kenny Clark inside but get a chance to take a quality one here.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks went with Michigan offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield.

The Packers’ lack of depth on the front line was exposed during the playoffs. Mayfield is a natural right tackle with the potential to play inside or outside at the next level.

Expand the Box Score, which puts out a quality draft guide, went with receiver Kadarius Toney of Florida.

So did former NFL quarterback Chris Simms.

Pro Football Talk columnist Peter King went with Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis.

It’s the annual Green Bay game of How can we avoid taking a receiver in the first round again? Kadarius Toney would seem logical here. But if I’m GM Brian Gutekunst, I might go best player on the board here, then receiver in the second round (Rondale Moore? Dyami Brown?) because, in my draft scenario, lots of the good wideouts are gone. Davis is perhaps the fastest-rising defensive player in the crop over the last three months. After starting only 11 games at Kentucky, NFL teams studying his tape found the rangy sideline-to-sideline playmaker they’re valuing in linebackers these days. “Very instinctive for a guy who hasn’t played much,” one GM said. If the Packers zero in on linebackers, they may like Zaven Collins of Tulsa, but those I spoke to like Davis more.

SI.com’s Gary Gramling had the Packers trading down for Notre Dame lineman Liam Eichenberg.

There are a lot of second-tier tackle prospects to choose from, and the Packers can afford to move down if they have the opportunity. Eichenberg would at least provide needed depth early in his career, with a chance to become a starter at either tackle spot.

Pro Football Focus had a seven-round mock draft that led off with Ole Miss receiver Elijah Moore.

While he played nearly exclusively in the slot in his time at Ole Miss, he has the elite athleticism and strength to feasibly play on the outside at his size. He got off Jaycee Horn's press as well as any receiver in the country this past season.

Can we cut Randy Newman's "Short People," please?

Finally, it wasn’t a mock draft, but former Packers receiver James Jones chose LSU receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.

