Packers-Vikings Inactives: Who Will Start at Right Tackle?

MINNEAPOLIS – Presumptive starting right tackle Billy Turner and safety/dime linebacker Raven Greene are among the Green Bay Packers’ inactives for Sunday’s season-opening game at the Minnesota Vikings.

Turner’s absence is no surprise. He was listed as doubtful after not practicing on Friday due to a knee injury. The million-dollar question of who would start became clear during pregame, when Elgton Jenkins lined up at right tackle and Lucas Patrick slid in at left guard.

There is some logic to the move. Even with Danielle Hunter inactive, the Vikings are better on the edges than they are in the interior. Stud defensive tackle Linval Joseph signed with the Chargers in free agency and his replacement, Michael Pierce, opted out. So, that would put Green Bay's best blockers, David Bakhtiari at left tackle and Jenkins at right tackle, to contend with ends Yannick Ngakoue and Ifeadi Odenigbo.

Based on Jenkins' experience in college, his former position coach was convinced Jenkins could play right tackle.

Greene, who has been battling a groin injury, was limited participation all week and questionable.

GAME PREVIEW: EVEN VEGAS DOUBTS THE PACKERS

RELATED: PACKERS HONORING WILLIE DAVIS

The others are defensive tackle Montravius Adams (toe), outside linebacker Randy Ramsey (groin) and three healthy scratches: quarterback Jordan Love, new cornerback Parry Nickerson and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown.

Who is active? Malik Taylor will be the fourth receiver. And the three players added to the roster on Saturday – inside linebacker Krys Barnes (promoted to the 53-man roster from the practice squad) and tight end John Lovett and outside linebacker Tipa Galeai (both activated to the game-day 55-man roster) – are available.

Former Badgers linebacker Ryan Connelly is among the inactives for Minnesota, which did not have anyone on its injury report all week.

Green Bay Packers

90 DL Montravius Adams

24 S Raven Greene

10 QB Jordan Love

35 CB Parry Nickerson

56 LB Randy Ramsey

19 WR Equanimeous St. Brown

77 G/T Billy Turner

Minnesota Vikings

12 WR Chad Beebe

38 CB Harrison Hand

LB Ryan Connelly

72 T Ezra Cleveland

66 DT James Lynch

98 DE D.J. Wonnum

Countdown to Kickoff Series

Five Days: Five Keys to Game

Four Days: Four Questions from Behind Enemy Lines

Three Days: Three Reasons for Concern

Two Days: Two X-Factors

One Day: One Giant Game Preview