Two Days to Kickoff: 2 Packers-Colts X-Factors

Looking beyond the obvious players such as Aaron Rodgers and Darius Leonard, here are two potential X-factors for Sunday's showdown.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – You know the main characters for the Green Bay Packers’ Sunday showdown at the Indianapolis Colts. For Green Bay, it’s Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones and (perhaps) Davante Adams. For the Colts, it’s quarterback Philip Rivers, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and linebacker Darius Leonard.

Looking beyond the obvious, here are two potential X-factors.

Packers: LB Christian Kirksey

The Colts used a second-round draft pick on former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, but his share of the playing time has plunged in recent weeks. In his first seven games, Taylor averaged 32.3 snaps and 16.9 touches per game. In his last two games, Taylor averaged 19.0 snaps and 8.5 touches.

Many of those touches and snaps have gone to Nyheim Hines. Last week against Tennessee, he played 39 snaps, carried 12 times for 70 yards and one touchdown and caught five passes for 45 more yards and another touchdown.

“He can circle the edge and outrun any defense,” defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said in the associated video.

With 33 receptions and four touchdowns, Hines is the Colts’ leading receiver. Plus, he returns punts.

“You notice more and more around the league, every team is looking for that guy on offense,” Packers safety Darnell Savage said. “If nothing is open downfield, then you can check it down and he can make something happen after the catch. That’s become a common thing all throughout the league. It’s a lot of great athletes and you’ve got returners playing on offense and things like that. Teams, they’re trying to find ways to get their athletes the ball in space.”

Defending running backs in the passing game has not been Green Bay’s forte. It’s given up the eighth-most receptions, fourth-most yards and third-most touchdowns. Veteran linebacker Christian Kirksey will be playing in his second game since suffering a pectoral injury that kept him out for five games. His athleticism was supposed to be an upgrade over Blake Martinez, who never was a good coverage option. Matchups like this one are why Kirksey is on the team. He’s got to step to the forefront.

Colts: CB Rock Ya-Sin

The Colts’ defense is superb. They enter this week’s games ranked No. 1 in opponent passer rating. Nonetheless, given Indianapolis’ strong run defense, the Packers are going to have to throw the football. Ya-Sin, a second-round pick last year, he’s been the weakest link.

According to Pro Football Focus and its best estimate of coverage responsibilities, Ya-Sin has allowed a completion rate of 67.6 percent. Of 127 cornerbacks with 20 percent paying time, his 1.65 yards per coverage snap are the 16th-most.

Ya-Sin is the Colts’ third corner behind veteran Xavier Rhodes, who Davante Adams tormented over the years while Rhodes was with Minnesota, and Kenny Moore, who is battling injured ribs and might be limited on Sunday.

“The back end does a nice job communicating and being on the same page with all the different coverages they run,” Rodgers said. ”They seem to be smart, heady players, vision to the football, and they don’t make a lot of mistakes. They kind of make you go the distance, make you earn it.”