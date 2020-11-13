Two Days to Kickoff: 2 Packers-Jaguars X-Factors

GREEN BAY, Wis. – You know the big names. The prolific combination of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams on the Green Bay Packers, and running back James Robinson and receiver D.J. Chark on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Going a bit off the beaten path, here are two more key players for Sunday’s game in what’s expected to be a miserably cold, wet and windy day at Lambeau Field.

Packers DT Montravius Adams

At the start of training camp in 2019, defensive coordinator Mike Pettine considered defensive tackle Montravius Adams an ascending player.

A third-round pick in 2017, Adams hadn’t exactly impressed Pettine when Pettine arrived in 2018.

“When I first got here and met him in the spring, my opinion wasn’t real high, and he knows that,” Pettine said in July 2019. However, Adams’ hard work and improved play changed Pettine’s perception. Pettine called Adams his “most improved [player] from a year ago.”

Those turned out to be empty words. Adams turned out to be one of the most disappointing players. He played only 31 snaps during the second half of the season. Now in his fourth season and in the final year of his rookie contract, Adams is becoming the player the Packers hoped they were getting after a strong career at Auburn and an exceptional Scouting Combine.

According to Pro Football Focus, 127 defensive tackles have played at least 50 run-defending snaps. Headed into the Week 10 games, Adams ranks 10th in that group in PFF’s run-stop percentage, a metric that essentially measures impact tackles. He’s already matched his career high with six run stops.

“There were ups and downs last year, for whatever reason,” defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery said on Wednesday. “We’re never going to make excuses for anybody. The expectation for the room is no drop-off when we put guys in the game. He’s held up his end of the bargain this year. At times last year, it was feast or famine. Just proud of what he’s doing right now. My job is to keep my foot on his neck to keep him heading in that direction. That’s what we’re going to do.”

Adams’ run-stopping ability will be key against Jacksonville. Robinson has emerged as a top back and howling winds will put a premium on the running games.

Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault

The Packers are going to have their hands full with Shenault, who ranks sixth among rookie receivers with 30 receptions. A second-round pick out of Colorado, he has lived precisely up to his predraft scouting report.

At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, Shenault has the build of a running back. He plays like one, too. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s forced 11 missed tackles. That’s tied with Washington’s Terry McLaurin for most among receivers, and is one more than Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins and Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs. Shenault’s done it on those 30 catches; McLaurin has 50, Hopkins 60 and Diggs 63. For additional context, all of the Packers’ receivers combined have forced three missed tackles.

Green Bay has not tackled well. According to Pro Football Reference, its 67 missed tackles are the sixth-most in the NFL. Moreover, with Jaire Alexander (doubtful; concussion) and Kevin King (questionable; quad) iffy for Sunday, Shenault might be playing against a bunch of backup cornerbacks.

