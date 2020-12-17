Two Days Until Kickoff: Two Packers-Panthers X-Factors

Looking beyond the obvious, here are two X-factors – one for each team – for the Saturday night matchup between the Packers (10-3) and Panthers (4-9).

GREEN BAY, Wis. – You know the big names for Saturday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field. For the Packers, it’s the offensive triumvirate of Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Aaron Jones, and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith. For the Panthers, it’s quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, receivers Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore, and do-it-all defender Jeremy Chinn.

Digging a bit deeper, here are two X-factors – one for each team – for the primetime matchup between the Packers (10-3) and Panthers (4-9).

Green Bay: CB Kevin King

By the numbers, it was a pretty decent day for King at Detroit. Pro Football Focus charged him with four receptions (six targets) for 59 yards. His main coverage responsibility, Marvin Jones, caught 2-of-4 for 35 yards.

However, Jones got well behind King midway through the first quarter for what should have been a big gain. In the fourth quarter, Jones made a twisting catch at the sideline that was deemed out of bounds; give King credit for making that an incredibly difficult throw and catch. A missed tackle on a screen to Adrian Peterson likely means he’ll be tested by future opponents.

On Saturday, the challenge will be the speedy tandem of Anderson and Moore. Both have a chance to go over 1,000 yards for the season on Saturday. Entering their drafts, Anderson ran his 40 in 4.36 seconds while Moore posted a 4.42, so they’ll provide the same deep-ball challenge as Jones last week. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater doesn’t go deep often but has been accurate when he goes bombs away.

“They have a lot of speed over there,” safety Adrian Amos said. “They can stretch the field and they’re pretty good after the catch, so that’s going to be a lot on us in the back end keeping the top on the defense, as well as tackling when they get the ball in space.”

King, who will be a free agent at the end of the season, missed five games at midseason. When he’s played, he’s been quite good. According to PFF, he’s seventh among all corners with 15.2 snaps per reception; Jaire Alexander is eighth with 14.9 snaps per reception.

Carolina: WR Curtis Samuel

The former second-round pick has thrived under the first-year combo of coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady. He’s caught a career-high 61 passes, hauled in 84.7 percent of targeted passes and averaged 4.8 yards per carry.

“I think Curtis has been huge from any type of success we’ve had,” Brady said recently. “I think so much of what Curtis does doesn’t necessarily show up in the stat book, and I think that shows the type of player he is. You see explosive runs from Mike Davis and you see Curtis making huge blocks. He’s such a dynamic weapon that he’s willing to just do anything to win and help the team.”

As a receiver, he’s the type of underneath receiver who has given the Packers some troubles. He’s Bridgewater’s go-to man on third down. His 25 reception on third down are third in the league and one more than Green Bay’s prolific Davante Adams. His 89.3 percent catch rate on third down is the highest among all players with at least 10 catches.

“To have someone who can run and catch and get open and block, to do it at his level might be rare, and it’s a lot of credit to him,” Rhule said.

