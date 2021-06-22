Two Packers Make Best Team Money Can Buy

NFL Research assembled its best possible 53-man roster within the constraints of the $182.5 million salary cap.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Call it the best team money can buy.

NFL Research fashioned its best possible 53-man roster within the constraints of the salary cap. Two members of the Green Bay Packers made the financial cut.

Jaire Alexander is one of five cornerbacks. In 2021, the final season of his four-year rookie deal, Alexander will earn a $2.12 million base salary. His cap charge of about $3.83 million ranks 38th at the position.

Alexander went from all-rookie as a first-round pick in 2018 to Pro Bowl alternate in 2019 to Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2020.

Great players deliver in big moments. Alexander did just that last season. In Week 16 against Tennessee, he allowed 1-of-5 passing for 10 yards, according to Pro Football Focus. In Week 17 against Chicago, he allowed 3-of-5 passing for 7 yards. In the divisional win over the Rams, he allowed 1-of-2 passing for minus-3 yards. In the championship game against Tampa Bay, he allowed 1-of-5 passing for 19 yards and two interceptions.

For the season, Sports Info Solutions had Alexander giving up a paltry 40.6 percent completion rate. That was the lowest in the NFL among starters.

This will be the final season in which Alexander is a major bargain. In 2022, he’s scheduled to play under the fifth-year option of $13.294 million.

“The thing I’ve told him is his biggest problem is going to be him,” defensive backs coach Jerry Gray said during OTAs. “Right now, you’re sitting on the top of the mountain, you’re one of the top corners in this league, how do you get back there?”

Allen Lazard is one of six receivers. A third-year pro, he will be playing for the league minimum of $850,000 this season.

With imposing size and physicality, he’s a quality secondary threat as a receiver and superb blocker. In 10 games, Lazard caught 33 passes for 451 yards and three touchdowns. With Davante Adams sidelined, he had a massive night in a primetime victory at New Orleans with six catches for 146 yards and one touchdown. Through those three games, he was on pace to catch 69 passes for 1,355 yards and 10.7 touchdowns. However, he suffered a core-muscle injury in that game that required surgery. Not surprisingly, he wasn’t quite the same player upon his return. However, he caught the clinching 58-yard touchdown in the playoff victory over the Rams.

He will be a restricted free agent next offseason.

Guard Elgton Jenkins, running back Aaron Jones, receiver Davante Adams and defensive tackle Kenny Clark were considered.

