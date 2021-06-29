Two Packers Make Best Team Money Can Buy, 2.0

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum’s The 33rd Team assembled its best possible team within the salary cap.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Recently, NFL Research fashioned its best possible 53-man roster within the constraints of the salary cap. Two members of the Green Bay Packers made the financial cut.

Inspired by that, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum’s The 33rd Team assembled its own version. Once again, two members of the Packers made the financial cut.

The backfield has a definite Green Bay flavor. As was the case for most of the past four seasons, Aaron Jones is No. 1 on the depth chart and followed by Jamaal Williams, who signed with the Detroit Lions in free agency. Alec Ingold of the Las Vegas Raiders, who played his high school ball at nearby Bay Port, is the fullback.

“Jones himself is a perfect pick for this team, as the phenomenon has excelled in the pass-first Packers offense at an incredibly efficient rate, finding himself fifth in the all-time YPA rankings for RBs over their first four years,” the authors wrote. “Williams is a tough runner with receiving ability, catching 25-plus passes each season and managing to get past the LOS on 95.1% of his 2020 carries, 12th-best in the NFL per PFF.”

The other Packers player is Robert Tonyan, who will be the primary backup to his good friend, George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers. Of the 34 tight ends who were targeted at least 40 times in the passing game, Tonyan was No. 1 in catch percentage (89.7), drop percentage (0.0) and passer rating (148.3), according to Pro Football Focus.

The rules: One, only 24 players on rookie contracts could be selected, with four players from each of Rounds 1-3 and another 12 from Rounds 4-7. Two, no 2021 draft picks are allowed. Three, only one free agent, using the veterans minimum salary.