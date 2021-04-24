Ultimate NFL Draft Preview: Humphrey Among Potential Linsley Replacements

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Now that you know who might not be a consideration and why the Green Bay Packers could be in the market for a center, here is a look at the 2021 NFL Draft class of interior offensive linemen.

Vera-Tucker, Humphrey Are First-Round Prospects

USC G/T Alijah Vera-Tucker (6-4 1/2, 308 pounds; 32 1/8-inch arms; 5.10 40; 4.63 shuttle; 32 bench press): Playing left tackle in 2020, Vera-Tucker allowed four sacks and eight total pressures out of 305 pass-protecting snaps. As a guard in 2019, he allowed one sack and seven total pressures, a pressure rate of only 1.2 percent. For his career, Trojans runners averaged 1.6 yards before contact on runs to his gap. The two holds in 2020 were the only two of his career. When added to the guards, his Relative Athletic Score ranks fifth in the position group.

“One thing is I'm very physical on the field. Whether it's at guard or left tackle, I feel like you see that a lot when you turn on my tape -- definitely try to finish guys every single play," he said. "And then also I feel like my IQ is very high in this game as well, able to just recognize ... just little things in the game that are important for anybody to understand. And also, I feel like I'm a very good technician, too. I take that very seriously in my game. So just kind of all those things combined, I feel like separate me from the other offensive linemen in this class.”

Draft Bible says: “AVT” presents an all- around physical profile that could provide him a role as a starter early in his career. He’s a well-proportioned interior player who hits all the necessary size thresholds wanted from the position. Vera-Tucker is a smooth operator for a man his size, profiling perfectly to a zone blocking scheme that values the ability to move the line of scrimmage laterally. AVT is such a smooth athlete that he even operated at left tackle in 2020 for the Trojans and played very well -- well enough that some teams may toy with the idea of keeping him outside. Despite the natural gifts, Vera-Tucker leaves you wanting just a little bit more. He’s not aggressive enough, appearing a little passive working past first contact and into the second level. It’s all there for Vera-Tucker to become a starting-caliber player relatively early in his career.

Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey (6-4 1/4, 302 pounds; 32 1/4 arms; 5.08 40; 4.49 shuttle; 29 BP): According to Sports Info Solutions, Sooners runners averaged 1.8 yards per carry before contact behind Humphrey’s gap, No. 6 in the center class. He was flagged two times for holding. He scored a perfect 10 in RAS, making the former wrestler the total package and the obvious No. 1-ranked center among zone-scheme teams.

Draft Bible says: He possesses a nice thick base and lower half with a wide body shoulder to shoulder, but his overall build is athletic, not sloppy. A stout anchor in pass protection and mauler in the run game, Humphrey is country strong, showing up as a freshman squatting 600-plus pounds. In 2018, he manned the center position for the Sooners offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award and featured four starters that were drafted in the NFL. Humphrey was arguably the best player of the bunch. One reason is due to his high football IQ and ability to rise to the level of competition, performing best in big games. He showed off a rare level of maturity, making all the calls and adjustments pre-snap and displaying terrific awareness on second-level blocks.

Alabama G/T Alex Leatherwood (6-4 3/4, 312 pounds; 33 7/8 arms; 4.99 40; 4.65 shuttle; DNP BP): Playing left tackle in 2020, Leatherwood allowed three sacks and 16 total pressures out of 474 pass-protecting snaps, a pressure rate of 3.4 percent, according to Pro Football Focus. At guard in 2018, he allowed two sacks and 21 total pressures but that’s ancient history from a physical maturity standpoint. According to SIS, Tide runners averaged 3.4 yards on runs to his gap, third-best in the guard class. He was flagged three times for holding. If you run Leatherwood’s RAS with the guards, he’d be No. 1 in the class.

Draft Bible says: Leatherwood utilizes his arm length well to keep defenders at bay in pass protection and has the necessary strength to drive opponents as a run blocker. The Florida native owns a great combination of size, athleticism and power. He’ll need to refine his technique, as he tends to get overextended and caught out of position at times, affecting his balance. Would like to see him be more aggressive in the second level seeking out contact. Returned to Alabama in hopes of solidifying his draft stock, but film was largely the same story. His work at left tackle position for the Crimson Tide will be very appealing, but his performance is still a long way from being technically sound enough to last on the blind side. Leatherwood’s experience inside at guard is a big plus for his draft projection and some teams could prefer him along the interior.

Day 2 Prospects Include Quinn Meinerz

UW-Whitewater C Quinn Meinerz (6-2 7/8, 320 pounds; 33 38 arms; 4.99 40; 4.58 shuttle; 33 BP): There is no analytical data on Meinerz’s career. And if there had been, it wouldn’t have mattered against his Division III schedule. It would be almost impossible for a player to raise his draft stock more than Meinerz. Thanks to two injuries, Meinerz got a late invite to the Senior Bowl. He dominated there, then blew away the field in the predraft testing. He’s second among centers in RAS not only this year but since 1987.

Draft Bible says: Meinerz was the biggest winner from the Senior Bowl practices, and he has skyrocketed up draft boards with the tape he put up during the week. Meinerz had never played center before, and his fall season was canceled, yet he was one of the best players in Mobile. In fact, he broke his hand on the very first day of practice in Mobile and never even flinched. He displayed unbelievable strength at the attack point and excellent athleticism. Meinerz had no trouble snapping the football and looked like a natural at his new position. His 2019 tape, which wasn’t at center, was nothing special, but he showed massive improvement over this past year. His upside is through the roof, and he has the potential to end up as one of the top players at the center position.

Ohio State C Josh Myers (6-5 1/4, 310 pounds; 32 arms; DNP 40 and shuttle/turf toe; 29 BP): According to Pro Football Focus, Myers allowed two sacks and 11 total pressures out of 264 passing plays, equating to a pressure rate of 4.2 percent. According to Sports Info Solutions, Buckeyes runners averaged 3.4 yards per carry before contact behind Myers’ gap, No. 1 in the center class. He was not penalized for holding.

Draft Bible says: A former offensive tackle recruit, Myers brings a long powerful frame to what is ordinarily a squatty position. There is more than enough of a power profile from Myers to work opposing defensive linemen, boasting a powerful set of hands and hips to gain leverage. His background at offensive tackle shows up in pass protection where he has solid mirror technique inside. While smooth, his pad level can come back to hurt him big-time, lacking knee bend to consistently anchor against power rushers. Myers can be slightly lumbering in tight quarters, having some trouble working against speedier inside rushers 1-on-1. With his combination of plus athleticism and power, Myers is a scheme versatile center prospect who should be able to translate well to either zone or power systems.

Alabama C Landon Dickerson (6-5 5/8, 333 pounds; 33 1/4 arms; DNP workout/ACL: Dickerson is a sensational player with a bad injury history that presumably will keep him out of the ifrst round. According to Pro Football Focus, Dickerson allowed one sack and five total pressures out of 385 passing plays, equating to a pressure rate of 1.3 percent. According to Sports Info Solutions, Crimson Tide runners averaged 1.7 yards per carry before contact behind his gap, No. 7 in the center class. He was flagged zero times for holding.

Draft Bible says: An offensive tackle with the Seminoles, Dickerson moved to the interior with the Crimson Tide and took off. After seeing some action at guard, Dickerson found his long-term home at center. That is where his raw power was put on a huge display. He has some impressive anchor at the point of attack, rarely giving an inch. Dickerson has some nice length for the position, which can help him gain leverage early in reps when working laterally. While working to the second level, he takes relatively decent angles in cutoff situations. As an athlete, Dickerson leaves a lot to be desired. He shouldn’t work laterally too often, and is better suited for a gap power system in tight confines. His balance is not the best and he spends far too many reps on the ground.

Ohio State G Wyatt Davis (6-3 5/8, 315 pounds; 33 7/8 arms; DNP workout/knee): You want genes? Davis is the grandson of Packers legend Willie Davis. His dad played football, too, until going into acting. According to Pro Football Focus, Davis allowed three sacks and 11 total pressures out of 280 passing plays, equating to a pressure rate of 3.9 percent. According to Sports Info Solutions, Buckeyes runners averaged 1.9 yards per carry before contact behind his gap. He was flagged one time for holding.

Draft Bible says: Davis is an incredibly physical interior player who plays with a nasty streak in the run game. He asserts his will on opposing defenders. Davis is rocked out in his lower body, easily creating power in some very tight spaces. With plus athleticism for the position, he is able to potentially translate to either a gap power or zone scheme. He demonstrates nice hip positioning, getting aligned well in accordance with the hole. With a nasty demeanor, Davis routinely finishes opposing defenders on the ground with high effort. In pass protection, Davis showcases solid feet to work while maintaining a square base. When posed with powerful defensive linemen, he is able to sit down and shut down power effectively.

Tennessee G Trey Smith (6-5 1/2, 321 pounds; 33 5/8 arms; 5.09 40; 4.82 shuttle; 32 bench): Smith went from fearing for his life after blood clots were discovered in his lungs to becoming one of the top line prospects in the draft. Normally, Smith’s shuttle might take him off the Packers’ board. That, however, was the only negative. In fact, in terms of Relative Athletic Score, he’s No. 1 in the position group.

According to Pro Football Focus, Smith allowed one and six total pressures out of 359 passing plays, equating to a pressure rate of 1.7 percent. He didn’t allow a sack in almost 400 passing plays in 2019. According to Sports Info Solutions, Vols runners averaged 2.6 yards per carry before contact behind his gap, No. 10 in the guard class. He was flagged two times for holding.

Draft Bible says: A massive human, Smith has boasted an NFL body since he first stepped foot on campus in Knoxville. He played some tackle as a sophomore, but make no mistake about it, Smith is a potentially dominant fixture on the interior. He uses every inch of his frame covering ground, showing off weall moving both laterally and to the second level. For a man 331 pounds, Smith is every bit the mauler in the run game that you would envision. There is no lack of raw power. The surprising part is just how fluid of an athlete he is for a man his size. Whether it is as a pass blocker or in the run game, Smith has zero issues redirecting with proper balance and flexibility. He is a sure bet on the field. The big questions for him will be his medicals.

Clemson G/T Jackson Carman (6-4 7/8, 317 pounds; 32 1/2 arms; DNP workouts/back): Carman was a two-year starting left tackle, earning all-ACC both seasons. According to Pro Football Focus, Carman allowed four sacks and 11 total pressures out of 478 passing plays, equating to a pressure rate of 2.3 percent. He allowed only one sack in 2019, though his pressure rate was down slightly. According to Sports Info Solutions, Tigers runners averaged 2.0 yards per carry before contact behind his gap. He was flagged four times for holding. It wasn’t just the protection numbers that slipped. In 2019, runners – still Travis Etienne – averaged 2.6 per carry before contact and he was flagged twice for holding.

Carman’s talents go beyond football. When he met coach Dabo Swinney for the first time, he picked up his guitar and played “Dust in the Wind.” Said Swinney to GoUpState.com: “He is a dynamic human being. He’s very smart and incredibly talented. He’s an unbelievable singer, has one of the best voices, just a capture the room type of voice. He can play the guitar and piano. He cooks and bakes. He surfs and can flip the board around. There’s just really not much Jackson can’t do. He’s just really a unique guy to go along with being a humongous human being.” Talk about earning brownie points: Carman bakes for Swinney’s wife. Weight has been an issue; he was 375 at one point. “I was always the biggest person in the weight room. I was never the strongest,” he said. “I would shy away from it. And that wasn’t helping me.”

Draft Bible says: In the run game, Carman’s true impact is highlighted with his ability to assert the line of scrimmage in the offense's favor. He is a healthy young man who is massive throughout his gigantic frame. With a powerful initial punch and ability to transition an obnoxious amount of power in some very tight spaces, not many better run blockers will be found in the 2021 draft class. When Carman is able to fit inside an opposing defender’s frame, it is game over. Not only does he assert his will early, but the term “finisher” fits Carman perfectly. He routinely finishes defenders on the ground, playing with a big-time nasty streak. Space is not always Carman’s friend. He does his best work in tight confines, winning in a phone booth.

Dalman, Van Lanen Among Day 3 Prospects

Illinois G/C Kendrick Green (6-1 7/8, 305 pounds; 32 1/4 arms; 4.88 40; 4.67 shuttle; 25 BP): According to Pro Football Focus, the undersized but athletic Green allowed zero sacks and six total pressures out of 238 passing plays, equating to a pressure rate of 2.5 percent. According to Sports Info Solutions, Illini runners averaged 3.6 yards per carry before contact behind his gap, No. 1 in the guard class. He was flagged two times for holding in 2020 and seven times in three seasons. He’s seventh among guards in RAS. His final season was split between guard and center; his lack of height could make center his home in the NFL.

Draft Bible says: The converted defensive tackle started at left guard or center for three years on the Fighting Illini’s line. Green is an explosive athlete out of his stance who is fast in a straight line and can climb to the second level easily. His lateral agility is also great, making him a tremendous puller. He uses his momentum to convert into power when blocking opponents on the move. As a combo blocker, Green is strong enough to knock nose tackles off balance and reach and seal linebackers. In pass sets, he gains depth easily and mirrors rushers with his active feet. Green does not have the strongest anchor as he can be bull-rushed by strong defenders. He has to improve his hands, which can be predictable.

Stanford C Drew Dalman (6-3 3/8, 299 pounds; 32 arms; 5.00 40; 4.51 shuttle; 33 BP): Dalman is one of the best zone-scheme centers in this draft, and for good reason. He is the son of Chris Dalman, a fellow Stanford grad who started 64 games at guard and center for the 49ers in the 1990s. After that, he served as an assistant coach and learned the finer points of zone-scheme play from the esteemed Alex Gibbs.

“On the mental side, Drew was able to take this stuff as a 15-year old kid,” Chris Dalman told The Athletic. “He said, ‘I know what you’re doing, Dad, I see you want this Mike (linebacker) there, and that’s why we’re doing this. … Those things all came easy to him. He’s kind of the guy who can see something once and understand it — a photographic memory, so to speak. You’re not gonna out-information him. He understands that system of football well. He can see a wider picture. It took off from there into his junior year, when he really started to grow. And that’s when I said, ‘There’s a chance.'”

His dad wasn’t the overbearing type, though. He left it to his son to come to him for advice. “I probably asked more questions than gave advice,” Chris Dalman told the Monterey Herald. “I didn’t feel it was my place to tell him what he needs to do. It was more about pluses and minuses. He’s made a lot of decisions on his own to get to where he is right now.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Dalman allowed zero sacks and five total pressures out of 258 passing plays, equating to a pressure rate of 1.9 percent. In fact, he didn’t allow a sack in three seasons. On the other hand, according to Sports Info Solutions, Cardinal runners averaged 1.6 yards per carry before contact behind his gap, No. 8 in the center class. He was flagged one time for holding. He ranked third among centers in RAS and top 10 since 1987.

Draft Bible says: Dalman is technically sound. His initial punch is generally accurate and employs leverage properly. Similarly, he maintains a wide base while engaged. These nuances manufacture power and improve his anchor. Additionally, Dalman’s flexible frame allows him to roll his hips out while engaged to gain leverage and enhance his functional strength even more. Moreover, Dalman wins with impressive movement skills. He can consistently climb to the second level or pull to lead block in the run game. Once in space, he successfully engages second-level defenders at a high rate thanks to his lateral agility and technique. All the same, Dalman’s lack of power limits him in pass protection and as a run blocker, and can be slow to process in pass protection.

Pittsburgh C Jimmy Morrissey (6-3 1/4, 303 pounds; 32 3/4 arms; 5.29 40; 4.47 shuttle; 26 BP): Morrissey didn’t get a single scholarship offer from at FBS program, despite e-mailing all 128 schools. “I have a Google Doc spreadsheet with every single recruiting coordinator or O-line coach,” he said. Now, he’s one of the top center prospects in the draft.

According to Pro Football Focus, Morrissey allowed three sacks and 19 total pressures out of 508 passing plays, equating to a pressure rate of 3.7 percent. According to Sports Info Solutions, Pitt runners averaged 3.0 yards per carry before contact behind his gap, No. 3 in the center class. He was flagged zero times for holding. Thanks to that superb shuttle time, Morrissey ranks fourth among centers in RAS.

Draft Bible says: Morrissey brings plenty of experience, intelligence and leadership (team captain). He possesses a thick, stout lower body, along with powerful legs and thighs. Morrissey does an excellent job keeping feet chopping upon and through contact; he’s able to gain excellent leverage in the run game and seal holes with a vengeance. Morrissey flashes a quick firm snap to his quarterback when in shotgun formation. He also shows the ability to fend off the opposing defender and hold him at bay, while he keeps his head on a swivel and dissects the surrounding play as it develops. While he has some limitations athletically, which limits his ceiling, he has a high floor and will be a sturdy, safe selection for the 2021 draft.

Notre Dame G Robert Hainsey (6-4 1/2, 306 pounds; 32 1/8 arms; 5.21 40; 4.64 shuttle; 32 BP): A three-year starting right tackle and two-year captain, Hainsey was second-team all-ACC in 2020. He was one of 10 finalists for the Senior CLASS Award, which honors achievements and excellence in four areas: community, classroom, character and competition.

The Pennsylvania relocated to IMG Academy – a sports-based high school in Bradenton, Fla., to catch recruiting interest and get to the NFL.

"Some people just didn't understand why I left," Hainsey told Bleacher Report while weighing college offers in 2016. "They think I should stay at home because that's where I'm from, but that wasn't where I was going to reach my goals. I came [to IMG] to be the best I can possibly be and be ready to play my freshman year of college."

According to Pro Football Focus, Hainsey allowed two sacks and 17 total pressures out of 462 passing plays, equating to a pressure rate of 3.7 percent. According to Sports Info Solutions, Irish runners averaged 2.1 yards per carry before contact behind his gap. He was flagged zero times for holding. He finished just outside the top 10 among guards in RAS.

Draft Bible says: A model of consistency over the last four seasons, Hainsey was as steady as they come manning the right tackle position. A solid and consistent technician, Hainsey has a clear understanding of leverage combined with outstanding spatial awareness dealing with a variety of stunts up front. His hand position is phenomenal, working inside and remaining patient while framing. Hainsey has a developed lower body that has a lot of power through the hips, creating easy movement at the point of attack. He is a player who might lack the necessary traits to survive outside on a consistent basis, both with lack of length and athleticism. Look for Hainsey to fit best inside on the next level; he turned heads at the Senior Bowl by playing center. He might never be a player who is counted on as a starting option, but he brings endless value with his consistency and versatility.

Wisconsin G Cole Van Lanen (6-4 1/4, 305 pounds; 33 3/8-inch arms; 5.07 40; 4.64 shuttle; 22 BP): A native of suburban Green Bay, he was the Badgers’ starting left tackle for his final two seasons and a first-team all-Big Ten pick as a senior. When his RAS is computed with the guards, he’s No. 6 in the class.

“I really want to be that versatile guy that can play all positions,” Van Lanen said after UW’s Pro Day. “I feel like I can and I'm really confident at it. Something I’ve worked a ton at after season, moving inside, I worked a lot of center and guard. So, yeah, I feel like I'm confident in those positions and I can excel in those positions. And this is kind of what I'm going to continue working on.”

Van Lanen’s personality should fit in any offensive line room. Said teammate David Moorman: “He’s a goofball. Which is funny, because on the field he’s an absolute stud.” He spent time with Wisconsin legend and future Hall of Famer Joe Thomas.

According to Sports Info Solutions, runs to his gap averaged 2.9 yards per carry. He was guilty of two holds. PFF charged him with one sack and three hurries in 181 pass-protecting snaps, a pressure rate of only 1.7 percent. That was a huge improvement over five sacks and 4.3 percent in 2019.

Draft Bible says: Boasting a prototypical well-proportioned frame, Van Lanen certainly looks the part of a future NFL offensive lineman. He is a smooth athlete who shows adequate foot quickness in pass protection and working to the second level laterally in the run game. This allows him to stay patient with a compact and stable base. Van Lanen has a powerful lower half, showing the ability to create some movement early on in reps. His power can be compromised with less than ideal pad level. It can make Van Lanen’s balance inconsistent, leading to far too many reps on the ground. Van Lanen doesn’t do exceptionally well working in space. He does his best work playing in tight quarters, bringing to question a potential move inside at the next level.

South Carolina G Sadarius Hutcherson (6-3 3/8, 321 pounds; 32 3/8 hands; 5.00 40; DNP shuttle; 35 bench): Hutcherson started at guard in 2018, at left tackle in 2019 and back at guard in 2020, when he was a team captain. He finished with 36 consecutive starts. It was quite a climb after arriving on campus weighing 230 pounds.

“It was tough for about the first month. It all got easier once I started seeing results,” Hutcherson told The Post and Courier. “I ate six times a day to get there, three meals and a snack in between each.” With size, speed and strength, he made Bruce Feldman’s annual “Freaks” list. “I done seen him with so many plates on that bar he doesn’t have any more room on it,” defensive end Brad Johnson said.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hutcherson allowed three sacks and nine total pressures out of 358 passing plays, equating to a pressure rate of 2.5 percent. According to Sports Info Solutions, Gamecocks runners averaged 1.9 yards per carry before contact behind his gap. He was flagged zero times for holding. He is No. 3 among guards in RAS.

“It feels so unreal because you have been working hard towards this all your life. When you look back, you think you have all this work to do. And in the blink, it is already here,” Hutcherson said at pro day. “It is a great opportunity and I know I am going to succeed in this league because of the hard work I put in. I just love working hard and that is what is going to keep me here. It is a business but you’ve got to have fun with it, too.”

Draft Bible says: Through nearly four consecutive years of being a starter, he gained experience at both guard spots and at left tackle. He is also highly praised off the field, winning a strength and conditioning award in 2018 for his efforts in the weight room. Hutcherson is fantastic in the running game. He knows how to set the tone at the line of scrimmage, step through the gap to set the edge and drive his opponents back to clear the gap for the ball-carrier. He generates a lot of power from his leg drive and chest to physically remove guys from the play. In the 2019 film against Kentucky, he was throwing guys to the ground like he was discarding a candy wrapper. One of Hutcherson’s most prominent weaknesses is his balance. He also doesn’t move very well laterally.

Mississippi G Royce Newman (6-5 1/4, 310 pounds; 33 3/4 arms; 5.13 40; 4.75 shuttle; 23 BP): A former high school tight end and basketball standout in Nashville, Ill., Newman was a two-year starter in the powerful SEC. The stats show an NFL guard. At right tackle in 2020, Newman allowed two sacks and 25 total pressures, a pressure rate of 5.8 percent. At left guard in 2019, he allowed one sack and 10 total pressures, a pressure rate of only 2.4 percent. Similarly, runs behind his gap averaged 1.5 yards in 2020 but 2.4 yards in 2019. He’s 10th among guards in RAS.

Draft Bible says: Newman has the type of length that can cause interior rushers a lot of problems attempting to work inside his frame. Newman is a competitive blocker who does a great job attacking leverage while exploding his feet on contact. He creates a lot of movement in the run game, routinely re-establishing the line of scrimmage in the offense’s favor. With clean footwork and loose hips, Newman is the type of technician that always seems to get his body in proper position. Newman is a solid enough mover to work up to the second level with efficiency.