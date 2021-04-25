Ultimate NFL Draft Preview: Sewell, Slater Lead Superb Group of Offensive Tackles

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Now that you know who might not be a consideration and why the Green Bay Packers will be in the market for a top prospect, here is a look at the 2021 NFL Draft class of offensive tackles.

Five Potential First-Round Prospects

Penei Sewell, Oregon (6-4 7/8, 331 pounds; 33 1/4-inch arms; 5.09 40; 4.68 shuttle; 30 bench): Malaeimi, a village near the American Samoa capital of Pago Pago, produces football players like perhaps no place on Earth. That’s where Oregon’s Penei Sewell, arguably the best offensive lineman in the draft class, was born. His brothers play college football, too. Gabriel is a linebacker at Nevada, Nephi is a defensive back for Utah, and Noah is a linebacker for Oregon. They were part of a family of seven that slept on futon mattresses on the floor of a home the size of a garage. In 2012, they moved to the United States – Utah, to be more specific – in hopes of the boys being noticed by recruiters.

At Oregon, Sewell was a unanimous first-team All-American and winner of the Outland Trophy as the nation’s top lineman. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed zero sacks and seven pressures in 491 pass-protecting snaps. Sports Info Solutions charged him with 17 blown blocks (eight runs). He opted out of the 2020 season.

Draft Bible says: This is an angry mammoth on the field, full of ferociousness who holds teammates accountable. On an offensive line full of seniors in 2019, all of whom went onto the NFL, Sewell was the alpha dog in the group, which was impressive leadership as a sophomore. He possesses long arms, wide hips and is a difficult body of mass to move. His intensity is unmatched. A forceful run blocker who has done his fair share of mauling, Sewell is an elite level pass blocker who owns vice grips that serve as hands. He also understands angles, how to bait opposing linemen and get them out of position on run plays. On the backside of zone, there may not be a more gifted offensive lineman in the class. With his outstanding athletic ability, Sewell is able to cover a ridiculous amount of ground, including on screen plays.

Rashawn Slater, Northwestern (6-4 1/4, 304 pounds; 33 arms; 4.88 40; 4.45 shuttle; 33 BP): Slater’s father, Reginald, enjoyed a length professional career with Denver Nuggets, Toronto Ratpors and Minnesota Timberwolves, not to mention the La Crosse Bobcats and some teams overseas. While his father’s athletic genes might not have transferred, his work ethic did. “He didn’t have the physical gifts to excel at center. He's really about 6-5,” Rashawn Slater told Rivals. “So he had to do it with work ethic. Growing up, he would always be in my ear telling me stuff like that. So, in high school, when I decided to pursue football and try to get a scholarship, I knew I had to put in more work than anyone around me.”

Slater opted out in 2020. In 2019, when he was honorable-mention all-Big Ten, he allowed zero sacks and five total pressures in 355 pass-protecting snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. According to Sports Info Solutions, he was guilty of one sack and seven blown blocks (five runs). However, he was flagged four times for holding.

Draft Bible says: He made a smooth transition to left tackle in 2019 after starting the previous two seasons at right tackle and laid down some highly impressive film against Chase Young, consistently stonewalling him, while also getting the better of his matchup against AJ Epenesa. He’ll need to refine his technique and get stronger, but has a bright outlook as a next-level interior prospect, although he did choose to opt out of the 2020 season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Slater may lack the height and arm length necessary to remain at tackle for some teams, but his agility and athleticism will put him in the top half of the first round.

Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech (6-4 3/4, 322 pounds; 34 1/4 arms; DNP testing): Coming out of Riverdale Baptist High School in Maryland, Darrisaw received exactly one scholarship offer from an FBS school. In 2018, Darrisaw was one of only nine true freshmen offensive linemen to start in all of FBS. He wound up being a three-year starting left tackle, a second-team All-American in 2020 and a top NFL prospect.

According to PFF, Darrisaw allowed zero sacks and six total pressures out of 293 pass-protecting snaps in 2020. Sports Info Solutions charged him with one sack and seven blown blocks (four runs, three passes). According to SIS, Virginia Tech gained 110.9 rushing yards per game behind Darrisaw, tops in the draft class. The 3.2 yards before contact on yards to his gap tied for fifth, according to SIS.

Draft Bible Says: Perhaps the biggest breakout star in the 2021 tackle group, Darrisaw has the makings of a bookend left tackle for the next decade on the next level. Blessed with outstanding length and movement skills, Darrisaw saw a huge bump in his play, developing into a rock-solid first-round option for a tackle-needy team. Darrisaw is an exceptionally smooth mover, showing great ability in the inside-outside zone heavy scheme the Hokies deployed. There is a nasty streak to him, putting a lot of opposing defenders on the ground. In pass protection, Darrisaw is an easy setter, getting to the top of the track without oversetting.

Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State (6-5 7/8, 317 pounds; 33 1/2 arms; 4.99 40; 4.68 shuttle; 36 BP): Jenkins is a big blocker with bad intentions. When the coaching staff told him to be more aggressive entering the 2020 season, he obliged.

“Coming into this year,” Jenkins said at Oklahoma State’s pro day, “I had a talk with my O-line coach and my strength coach telling me if I was going to be the guy this year, I’d have to be a mother****** on the field, be a dickhead, be more aggressive than I ever was, and I took that personally. Coming into this year, it definitely paid off for myself with what I’ve done on the field and put on film. It’s a big part of who I am. I do believe I’m the best finisher in this draft and that does set me apart from any other O-lineman.”

He was a finisher in helping running back Chuba Hubbard rush for 2,094 yards in 2019. And he was a finisher in not allowing a sack the past two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jenkins allowed zero sacks and four total pressures out of 211 pass-protecting snaps. He didn’t allow any sacks in 412 snaps in 2019, either. Sports Info Solutions charged him with one sack and just three blown blocks (one run). Runs to his gap averaged an impressive 2.6 yards before contact. And if that’s not enough, he ranks fifth among offensive tackles in Relative Athletic Score.

Draft Bible says: He boasts a powerfully well-put frame that is well proportioned throughout, hitting all the desired size thresholds. Jenkins keeps his pads square, locking into his power while also staying balanced. In the run game, Jenkins takes some great angles of attack. With suitable hand placement, he has the lower body power to consistently dig and drive players out of the hole. He possesses active feet, routinely finishing opposing defenders on the ground. Jenkins is an easy mover to the second level and in space, showcasing to be a plus athlete for the position. He has some easy mirror ability as a pass protector.

Samuel Cosmi, Texas (6-5 7/8, 314 pounds; 33 arms; 4.85 40; 4.39 shuttle; 36 BP): Cosmi takes nothing for granted. His parents, who fled the Communist country of Romania when they were teenagers, wouldn’t let that happen. “It takes true dedication to understand the importance of hard work,” Cosmi told The Draft Network. “My parents came to America with nothing but the shirts on their backs. When you find yourself in a new country with nothing to your name, all you can really count on is your work ethic. That’s something I learned from my parents. I saw how much they had to work and strive just to give us a better life. I wouldn’t be where I am right now if it wasn’t for them.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Cosmi allowed two sacks and eight total pressures out of 368 pass-protecting snaps. Sports Info Solutions charged him with two sacks and seven blown blocks (two runs). He was not flagged for holding after being nailed six times in 2019. He finished second among tackles in Relative Athletic Score. Trailing only Northern Iowa’s Spencer Brown, it was the second-highest score since 1987.

Draft Bible says: Body beautiful, evaluators will be hard-pressed to find a more desirable frame in the class. With prototype length and athleticism, Cosmi has a big upside as a blind-side pass protector. His movement skills show up in the run game, where he is able to transition fluidly laterally and to the second level. Cosmi has put on a substantial amount of weight during his Longhorns career and the power behind his pads is still a work in progress.

Radunz Little, Christensen Among Day 2 Prospects

Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State (6-5 3/4, 301 pounds; 34 arms; 5.12 40; 4.57 shuttle; 24 BP): Radunz ended his career by making 32 consecutive starts at left tackle. The Bison won all 32 of those games. He was a consensus FCS All-American in 2019. COVID wiped out the FCS season, though the Bison played one game to give quarterback Trey Lance a national showcase. He gave up zero sacks in 2019 and 2020, according to PFF.

“A guy I’ve been told I look a lot like by Coach Paul Alexander is Jake Matthews, left tackle for the Atlanta Falcons. He thinks my playing style is a lot like his,” Radunz said at pro day. “A guy I watch a lot is going to be David Bakhtiari or Taylor Lewan. I love the way Bakhtiari plays the game – his uniqueness, and his ability to be successful.” With no season, he spent the time training with former 49ers star Joe Staley. He also picked the brain of Packers right tackle Billy Turner, another North Dakota State player. “I honed in on Billy a little bit,” Radunz told InForum.com. “He might have not got on his feet right away in the league and now he’s looking to be in a great position.”

The Becker, Minn., native fell in love with football through his father. Jeff Radunz died of a heart attack in 2010 when Dillon was 12. He imagines his father is in the crowd before each game. "I almost had to step up to be the man of the house, which was difficult since I was still in middle school. I dealt with it with football cause it was a big thing, playing football was a dream for us, playing for the high school team and winning state championships was a big deal." Radunz told InForum.com.

Draft Bible says: Possesses tremendous athleticism, experience as a three-year starter and is a highly intelligent player. Radunz demonstrates a high motor, does a nice job on chip blocks and getting down the line while seeking to destroy at the second level. Despite playing in only one game during the 2020 season, Radunz demonstrates advanced technique for the position, highlighted by his dominant performance at the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Radunz has plenty of room to bulk up an additional 10-15 pounds, which could be beneficial for him to get stronger for the next level.

Brady Christensen, BYU (6-5 1/4, 302 pounds; 32 1/4 arms; 4.89 40; 4.52 shuttle; 30 BP): A three-year starter who was a Freshman All-American in 2018 and a consensus first-team All-American in 2020, Christensen allowed one sack in each of his three seasons. According to PFF, he allowed just three pressures in 2020 (0.7 percent). SIS charged him with two blown blocks (zero runs) and two holds. He had the lowest blown-block rate in the nation (0.3) by a wide margin. Statistically speaking, he’s the best prospect in the draft.

And then there was his pro day, as he posted the fourth-best Relative Athletic Score among offensive tackles. His 10-foot, 4-inch broad jump broke the Scouting Combine record among offensive tackles set by Tristan Wirfs last year by a whopping 3 inches. “We got that extra 3 inches. He is a special man. There are a lot of things he worked on. He has great flexibility for a big man. His reactive ability is elite,” his trainer told Deseret.com. “I say this time and time again when I hear critics say something about people that they can’t do this and they can’t do that, but if there is any questions at all about his explosive ability, they were answered on his pro day.” Said Christensen: “I’ve known for a long time that I’m an athlete. I’m not just a big, fat guy.”

A potential Round 2 pick, Christensen was only a two-star recruit with a lot of self-doubt. “Dad, I don’t belong here,” he told his father, Doug. “I am not good enough to play football here,” Brady continued in a story by Deseret.com. “I want to leave.” Recalling that moment, BYU’s last scholarship recipient of that recruiting cycle, said, “BYU was hesitant too, to be honest. And I don’t blame them. I didn’t have any big-time offers. It kinda went back and forth. I was questioning myself, for sure. I didn’t think I belonged.” A mission to New Zealand made a big difference.

Draft Bible says: Christensen brings a dynamic skill set to the offensive tackle position. He can move well from side to side and keep his balance in his pass blocks. He does need to put on weight, as he’s under 300 pounds. Christensen uses his hands well and it’s his most valuable trait. He is slow getting to the next level but makes up for it by finding a man to block no matter what with consistent angles. Strength will be his biggest issue during his transition to the next level, as Christensen will go up against bigger defensive ends that can bull-rush with ease. Don’t expect any immediate returns, but a team could get a nice return on his athletic gifts down the road.

Walker Little, Stanford (6-7 3/8, 313 pounds; 33 3/4 arms; 5.27 40; 4.59 shuttle; 24 BP): Don’t know much about Little? Don’t feel bad. Little suffered a season-ending injury in the opener to the 2019 season, then opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID concerns. Once upon a time, Little showed signs of being a very good player. He was a freshman All-American in 2017 and first-team all-Pac-12 in 2018, when he allowed three sacks and 13 total pressures (2.8 percent) and was flagged twice for holding. But it’s been a long time since he’s played.

“I think I’m a much better player than the last time these guys saw me, and I really tried to show that today,” Little told reporters at Stanford’s pro day. “And I think I’m in a lot better shape, feel like I know the game a lot better than I ever have and I’m more prepared than I’ve ever been to get back into it, start playing again and get to the NFL and start playing against some really good competition.”

Little, whose grandfather was drafted by the New York Giants, trained with highly regarded O-line gurus Paul Alexander and Duke Manyweather in 2020. “I think there’s no replication of playing. “I love to play anytime I can, but in terms of what we did, it was a lot of looking toward NFL pass rushers, working on kind of specifics to get ready for the NFL. So, in that way, it was very beneficial to kind of change that mindset and look forward to the NFL sooner than maybe some of the guys who were playing this season.”

Draft Bible says: A mammoth, athletic mauler with top-notch lateral movement and competitive intensity, Little is able to stonewall pass-rushers, hold his ground extremely well at the point of attack and does a nice job on chip blocks. His strength, wide frame and footwork allow him to keep up with most defenders. However, he does tend to struggle against some of the smaller, lighter defensive linemen who are able to get into his chest, as he can be knocked off-kilter, which can leave him vulnerable. His talent level is ultimately worth the gamble, especially as a blind-side protector.

Spencer Brown, Northern Iowa (6-8 1/4, 311 pounds; 34 3/4 arms; 4.92 40; 4.40 shuttle; 29 BP): Brown started 32 games at right tackle, including all 15 in 2019, when he was second-team all-conference. With the FCS season pushed to spring because of COVID, he opted out to focus on the draft. He had one of the great pro days of anyone ever. He scored a perfect 10 in Relative Athletic Score. His 6.96-second three-cone drill was the fastest ever for an offensive tackle.

He credited daily battles with Ellerson Smith, an edge rusher in this draft, for his growth. "Ellerson has helped me develop to the player you see today," Brown said. "He was always a challenge every single day. Going against him for four or five years prepared me extremely well for not only this week but in my next steps towards the NFL."

As a senior at Lenox High School, he caught 21 passes and scored seven touchdowns while posting 17 sacks on the eight-man team. He also averaged almost a 20-20 in basketball and competed in baseball, golf and track and field. A big kid in a small school, he was barely recruited. But Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley took note. “Everything was shaky,” he told The Athletic. “There were two things I really noticed that day when I visited him. I noticed his shoulders — how wide they were. That he had big, broad shoulders as I was trying to find out how much weight I can get on him and project him, and he had big ol’ thick, strong farm hands. The other big thing was he had that glitter in his eye when I talked to him about football. It was important to him. I just had a gut feeling about him.”

He was always big – and that was before a 5-inch growth spurt. Elementary school wasn’t always fun, as he told Omaha.com. “Everybody’s playing football, and they’re like, ‘Uh, no, you’re too big.’ I’ll just go play by myself, I guess. They figured I might hurt them, so I just didn’t play. I always thought, ‘Well, you’re going to have to play someone my size one of these days, so you might as well get used to it.’”

Draft Bible says: Brown has an athletic profile that resembles current 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey to a high degree. As a former high-school tight end, Brown is an impressive athlete on the hoof, showing off magnificent feet and mirror ability in pass protection. He is able to get up to the second level with ease, as well as pull and lead with a high success rate. Boasting a fantastic frame with freakishly long arms, Brown looks like he was made in a lab. He has a clean powerful frame that still appears capable of putting on a substantial amount of weight with further physical development.

Significant Drop-Off to Day 3 Prospects

Jaylon Moore, Western Michigan (6-4 1/8, 311 pounds; 33 3/8 arms; 5.25 40; 4.63 shuttle; 27 BP): Moore started 32 games at left tackle his final three seasons, winning second-team all-MAC as a junior and senior. According to PFF, he allowed three sacks and six pressures in 2020 (3.2 percent). Sports Info Solutions found him guilty of four blown blocks (one run) and one hold.

"The thing that I think is going to make Jaylon so intriguing for a lot of teams is his versatility," coach Tim Lester said. "He has shown the size and movement skills to play left tackle. I saw him snapping for the first time today, just in case. When NFL teams have eight active lineman on an NFL gameday roster, versatility is going to be key. I think he’s going to win a starting job at some point in his career. He’ll always have the ability to play multiple positions."

A tight end in high school, he was a defensive lineman during his redshirt season of 2016 and made the transition to offense in 2017.

Draft Bible says: Moore significantly helped his draft stock with a tremendous Senior Bowl week, but his tape left a lot to be desired. Moore excels as a run blocker. He is very strong and does an excellent job of ending a rep at the attack point. He can handle guys who try to convert speed to power against him. Moore has great foot speed for his size. He moves well on his kick-slide, and he can get out in front of defenders because of it. In the Senior Bowl 1-on-1s, his power and foot speed were on full display. He is good in short areas and won most of his reps against great competition. On film, though, Moore lacks balance. He ends up on the ground too often and lacked consistency.

Brenden Jaimes, Nebraska (6-5, 298 pounds; 32 5/8 arms; DNP 40; 4.50 shuttle; 25 BP): Jaimes was a 40-game starter at Nebraska, including his final three seasons at left tackle. He was an honorable mention on the all-conference team each of those seasons. In 2020, he allowed zero sacks and only four pressures, according to PFF (1.7 percent). SIS charged him with six blown blocks (three runs) and one hold. The 3.2 yards before contact on yards to his gap tied for fifth, according to SIS.

“I’ve earned my way to be in this position,” Jaimes said at pro day. “Nothing was really handed to me, so I just want to show them I’m going to try to be the hardest-working guy on the field, no matter what.” Jaimes started 40 consecutive games, one of the school record of 41 by an offensive lineman. “It has been a long 39 games. I’ll say that,” Jaimes told KLKN before his final start. “Did I see myself starting 39 ever since after that? No, honestly. I came to Nebraska at about 265-270 pounds and to start in the Big Ten as an offensive tackle at that weight is not ideal. For the most part I feel like I held my own and then every year after that was just continuing to be a better version of myself on and off the field. I think that’s really what helped me become who I am today.”

Draft Bible says: An experienced piece of the Nebraska offensive line, James has a full season of playing both right and left tackle for the Cornhuskers. Blessed with extraordinary size and strength, the Texas native displays both components on film. His ability to anchor and negate his opponent’s pass rushing strength is a major positive of his game. Jaimes also is excellent in the run game as he can wall off defenders with his technique and in pull-block situations, he has no problems getting to the second level and running over defenders.

Stone Forsythe, Florida (6-8, 307 pounds; 34 3/8 arms; 5.12 40; 4.63 shuttle; 25 BP): Forsythe started all 25 games at left tackle during his final two seasons, helping quarterback Kyle Trask be a Heisman Trophy finalist. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed two sacks and 16 total pressures (3.1 percent) in 2020. “When you have a guy that you’re not concerned about leaving one on one on the line for as much as we throw the football, it’s definitely a huge positive," offensive coordinator Brian Johnson said. He cut 17 pounds before the season.

His father, Ray, was a guard in NFL Europe and got a shot with the Cincinnati Bengals. Stone was too big for Pop Warner so didn’t start playing football until high school. “I wasn’t an easy dad on Stone,” Ray Forsythe told The Athletic, “but Stone knew that going in. I promised him early on: Put in the work, keep a positive attitude and everything will work out.” Stone calls his parents his heroes. “My father was my hero on the football side of things because he played in the NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals,” he told Draft Diamonds. “He has always helped me and guided me in my athletic career, and my mother taught me how to grow up the right way. Off the field, she taught me many things behind the scenes.”

Draft Bible says: His tree branches for arms give him a lot of length on the edge where his athleticism may lack. He uses a lot of leg drive when moving into the second level on running downs and displays very good effort to finish out every play to the whistle. With such a big frame to work with, Forsythe struggles with lateral movement and his initial first step off the snap of the ball. He is very susceptible to being beaten by quicker, bendy edge rushers. If he can’t get that initial contact to the chest of the opposing defender, he is an easy target to get past.

Tommy Doyle, Miami (Ohio) (6-8, 320 pounds; 35 1/8 arms; 5.11 40; 4.57 shuttle; 24 BP): Doyle overcame significant injuries in 2016 (labrum) and 2017 (foot) to emerge as a three-year starter. He was first-team all-MAC at left tackle his final two years. In 2020, he allowed zero sacks and two total pressures (2.4 percent).

His parents were athletes at the University of Minnesota. The Minnesota native was a hockey player until giving football a shot as a high school sophomore. “Hockey was the No. 1 thing for me,” he told WCPO. “Seems like the first thing you learn how to do (in Edina) is skate.” He played linebacker in Edina but, because of his size, was recruited to play on the line. “The transition was hard. Switching positions was difficult at first,” Doyle said. “You can be more reckless on the defensive line, just play hard with your head down with some technique and you can still make plays. Offensive line is a lot of fundamentals, technique, more of a mental game. Had to stay balanced. Struggled with that when I was younger.”

He finished third among tackles in Relative Athletic Score

Draft Bible says: Doyle is a flexible athlete for 6-foot-8 and 320 pounds and is able to generate a lot of power within that frame. He has a smooth pass set and is able to keep rushers off his quarterback consistently. His hands complement his feet perfectly in pass protection as he is able to control defenders with his initial punch. Where Doyle struggles is in space in the run game. He can generate power when operating in a phone booth, but has trouble engaging and creating movement when he has to go get the block.

Dan Moore, Texas A&M (6-5 5/8, 311 pounds; 34 1/2 arms; 5.19 40; 4.73 shuttle; 28 BP): Moore started all 36 games at left tackle his final three seasons. He arrived on campus as a three-star recruits. “I came in here with a chip on my shoulder,” Moore told The Express-News, “and I don’t really have a belief that stars matter.”

His play took a big step forward as a senior. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed two sacks and 16 pressures (5.5 percent). “We were looking back at our freshmen year (of 2017), and I was kind of thrown into the fire, and we didn’t have a true starting offensive line. We had a lot of guys moving around,” quarterback Kellen Mond said. “Just to see how (Moore) has evolved and grown and continues to get better — it’s not a surprise to me. He has all the physical tools, and he continues growing mentally, on and off the field. He’s playing tremendous this year, and I still think he’s going to get a lot better.”

Draft Bible says: A smooth mover with a solid athletic profile, Moore looks like the perfect fit for a zone blocking scheme where his ability to move laterally and to the second level is highlighted to the highest degree. He has a guard body with a powerful lower half, able to gain a solid amount of power in tight spaces. There is a tentativeness to Moore’s game, lacking the mean streak to consistently dominate in the run game. Moore relies more on his movement. The talent is apparent but leaves a lot to be desired on a snap-to-snap basis.

Landon Young, Kentucky (6-6 1/8, 310 pounds; 33 3/4 arms; 5.00 40; 4.89 shuttle; 34 BP): Young started 30 games at left tackle, including all 24 games his final two seasons after missing 2018 with a knee injury. Pro Football Focus charged him with one sack and 13 total pressures (4.3 percent). Sports Info Solutions found him guilty of seven blown blocks (three runs). The 3.6 yards per carry before contact to his gap ranked third in the draft class, according to SIS.

In high school, he was a state champion in wrestling, shot put and discus. In 2019, he was named to the prestigious American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team for his work on and off the field. He received the awared while volunteering at a nursing home and, ultimately, was voted captain. “Being able to come out here and make them smile, have a couple of laughs with them, and sit down and just listen to their life stories, that’s the great part for me,” Young said. “I would love sitting down with my granddad, but my granddad has passed away now.”

Draft Bible says: Coming to the Wildcats as a former five-star recruit, optimism was high for left tackle Young. Despite suffering through some durability concerns, Young has provided rock-solid play for one of the SEC’s most talented units. From a physical perspective, he hits all the size and length thresholds a team would want at tackle. While he shouldn’t be coined as possessing an imposing power profile, Young does have enough in terms of power to give opposing defensive players some problems. As a pass blocker, he frames relatively well. He gets his body in sound position, mirroring well against an array of movements up front. For a former blue-chip recruit, Young is not the athlete you would imagine; possibly due to his string of injuries.

Larnel Coleman, UMass (6-6 1/4, 307 pounds; 35 1/2 arms; 5.10 40; 4.69 shuttle; 24 BP): Coleman was a three-year starter, including 16 starts at left tackle his final two seasons. In a tackle group with a bunch of prospects lacking the requisite arm length, Coleman stands out in a good way. Green Bay was at his pro day to get a closer look.

“During the early part of the pandemic, I had a review from an ex-NFL scout who told me that I wouldn’t be able to make it in the league,” Coleman told NFL Draft Diamonds. “After reading his review, that sparked a fire in me. Ever since then, I’ve made it a point to do the best that I can to prove him wrong. By the end of the season, I received an invitation to play at the College Gridiron Showcase. I had a great experience there. It allowed me to get in front of professional scouts and show them what I can do. I was able to talk to at least 20 different teams, and some of them were really interested. That just goes to show that one person’s opinion doesn’t dictate who you are or what you can become.

NFL.com says: Durable three-year starter with experience at both tackle positions. Coleman's long arms have proven to be effective at slowing his opponent's rush momentum and he's savvy with his hands in his pass protection approach. His knee bend is average, which hinders his consistency protecting the edge in both the run and passing games. He's athletic in space and should be able to compete in all run-blocking schemes.

