    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGame DayInjuriesGamblingSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Undefeated Cardinals Remain No. 1 in Composite NFL Power Rankings

    The Packer Central Composite Power Rankings include the power rankings of Packer Central, Sports Illustrated, The Associated Press, ESPN, NFL.com, CBS, Pro Football Talk and The 33rd Team.
    Author:

    GREEN BAY, Wis. – The make-or-break schedule is almost here for the Green Bay Packers.

    After a home game against Washington on Sunday, the Packers will hit the road to play the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs, return home to face the Seattle Seahawks, travel to the Minnesota Vikings and welcome the Los Angeles Rams. In Week 7 of the Packer Central Composite Power Rankings, the Cardinals are No. 1, the Rams are No. 3 and the Chiefs are No. 8.

    Of course, we can look ahead. The sixth-ranked Packers had best keep their focus on the Washington Football Team, which counts the Chargers (No. 9), Bills (No. 5) and Chiefs (No. 8) among its four losses.

    “So far so good since the Jaire Alexander injury, though facing Chicago, where Matt Nagy has chosen to slow-play his young QB’s development, and then the Taylor Heinicke-led Football Team is something a shaky secondary can survive,” wrote Gary Gramling, who produced this week’s rankings for SI.com, of the streaking Packers.

    Washington is No. 25 in the SI.com rankings.

    “The quarterback thing is understandable, but the way that this defense has regressed is one of the most stunning developments of the 2021 season. It’s the most underachieving unit in the league,” Gramling wrote.

    The Packer Central Composite Power Rankings include the power rankings of Packer Central, Sports Illustrated, The Associated Press, ESPN, NFL.com, CBS, Pro Football Talk and The 33rd Team. The last two are additions to the list, giving us a panel of eight.

    All right, onto the rankings.

    Packer Central: 1, L.A. Rams; 2, Arizona; 3, Tampa Bay; 4, Baltimore; 5, Green Bay; 6, Buffalo; 7, Dallas; 8, Kansas City; 9, Cleveland; 10, L.A. Chargers. Ten, No, cin, lv, min

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_16612449
    Play
    News

    Bakhtiari Expected to Make Practice Debut This Week

    Speaking a day after his Green Bay Packers posted a fifth consecutive win, coach Matt LaFleur revealed a bunch of injury information on Monday.

    Oct 18, 2021
    USATSI_16977006
    Play
    News

    The People’s GPA: Packers at Bears

    The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 24-14 on Sunday. Here is what you had to say about the performance.

    Oct 18, 2021
    USATSI_16977357
    Play
    Game Day

    There’s No Stopping Rodgers, Adams, Jones

    If Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers owns the Bears, then Davante Adams and Aaron Jones serve as CEO and president.

    Oct 18, 2021

    Associated Press: 1, Arizona; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, Baltimore; 4, L.A. Rams; 5, Dallas; 6, Buffalo; 7, Green Bay; 8, L.A. Chargers; 9, Tennessee; 10, Kansas City. Cin, no, cle, lv, min, pit. Wash 26

    Sports Illustrated: 1, L.A. Rams, 2, Tampa Bay; 3, Kansas City; 4, Baltimore; 5, Green Bay; 6, Buffalo; 7, Arizona; 8, L.A. Chargers; 9, Cleveland; 10, Dallas. Sf, no, min, ind, cin

    ESPN: 1, Arizona; 2, Buffalo; 3, L.A. Rams; 4, Tampa Bay; 5, Dallas; 6, Baltimore; 7, Green Bay; 8, L.A. Chargers; 9, Kansas City; 10, Tennessee. Cin, cle, lv, no, pit

    NFL.com: 1, Arizona; 2, Buffalo; 3, Tampa Bay; 4, Dallas; 5, Baltimore; 6, Green Bay; 7, L.A. Rams; 8, L.A. Chargers; 9, Kansas City; 10, Tennessee. Cin, no, cle, min, lv

    CBS Sports: 1, Arizona; 2, Green Bay; 3, L.A. Rams; 4, Tampa Bay; 5, Dallas; 6, Baltimore; 7, Buffalo; 8, L.A. Chargers; 9, New Orleans; 10, Kansas City. Lv, cin, ten, cle, min

    Pro Football Talk: 1, Arizona; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, Baltimore; 4, L.A. Rams; 5, Green Bay; 6, Buffalo; 7, Dallas; 8, Cincinnati; 9, Tennessee; 10. L.A. Chargers. Kc, no, lv, cle, min

    33rd Team: 1, Tampa Bay; 2, Dallas; 3, Arizona; 4, Buffalo; 5, Green Bay; 6, L.A. Rams; 7, Baltimore; 8, Kansas City; 9, L.A. Chargers; 10, Las Vegas. Cle, cin, sf, ten, min

    Composite Power Rankings: 1, Arizona (17); 2, Tampa Bay (21); 3, L.A. Rams (29); 4, Baltimore (38); 5, Buffalo (39); 6, Green Bay (42); 7, Dallas (45); 8, Kansas City (68); 9, L.A. Chargers (69); 10, Tennessee (82).

    - - - - - -

    Last Week’s Composite: 1, Arizona (10); 2, Buffalo (11); 3, Tampa Bay (21); 4, L.A. Rams (25); 5, L.A. Chargers (33); 6, Green Bay (36); 7, Dallas (38); 8, Baltimore (41); 9, Cleveland (54); 10, Kansas City, 64.

    USATSI_16977036
    News

    Undefeated Cardinals Remain No. 1 in Composite NFL Power Rankings

    17 seconds ago
    USATSI_13901709
    Injuries

    Packers Are Limping; How About Upcoming Opponents?

    8 hours ago
    jennings
    News

    Jennings, Harris Will Be Inducted in Packers Hall of Fame After Rocky Endings

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_16976811
    News

    Opponents See Green Light Against Packers’ Red-Zone Defense

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_16612449
    News

    Bakhtiari Expected to Make Practice Debut This Week

    Oct 18, 2021
    USATSI_16977390
    News

    Report Card: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

    Oct 18, 2021
    USATSI_16977006
    News

    The People’s GPA: Packers at Bears

    Oct 18, 2021
    USATSI_16977357
    Game Day

    There’s No Stopping Rodgers, Adams, Jones

    Oct 18, 2021
    USATSI_16977334
    Game Day

    Eight Is Enough: Packers Survive Another Blast of Injuries

    Oct 17, 2021