Undefeated Cardinals Remain No. 1 in Composite NFL Power Rankings

The Packer Central Composite Power Rankings include the power rankings of Packer Central, Sports Illustrated, The Associated Press, ESPN, NFL.com, CBS, Pro Football Talk and The 33rd Team.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The make-or-break schedule is almost here for the Green Bay Packers.

After a home game against Washington on Sunday, the Packers will hit the road to play the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs, return home to face the Seattle Seahawks, travel to the Minnesota Vikings and welcome the Los Angeles Rams. In Week 7 of the Packer Central Composite Power Rankings, the Cardinals are No. 1, the Rams are No. 3 and the Chiefs are No. 8.

Of course, we can look ahead. The sixth-ranked Packers had best keep their focus on the Washington Football Team, which counts the Chargers (No. 9), Bills (No. 5) and Chiefs (No. 8) among its four losses.

“So far so good since the Jaire Alexander injury, though facing Chicago, where Matt Nagy has chosen to slow-play his young QB’s development, and then the Taylor Heinicke-led Football Team is something a shaky secondary can survive,” wrote Gary Gramling, who produced this week’s rankings for SI.com, of the streaking Packers.

Washington is No. 25 in the SI.com rankings.

“The quarterback thing is understandable, but the way that this defense has regressed is one of the most stunning developments of the 2021 season. It’s the most underachieving unit in the league,” Gramling wrote.

All right, onto the rankings.

Packer Central: 1, L.A. Rams; 2, Arizona; 3, Tampa Bay; 4, Baltimore; 5, Green Bay; 6, Buffalo; 7, Dallas; 8, Kansas City; 9, Cleveland; 10, L.A. Chargers. Ten, No, cin, lv, min

Associated Press: 1, Arizona; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, Baltimore; 4, L.A. Rams; 5, Dallas; 6, Buffalo; 7, Green Bay; 8, L.A. Chargers; 9, Tennessee; 10, Kansas City. Cin, no, cle, lv, min, pit. Wash 26

Sports Illustrated: 1, L.A. Rams, 2, Tampa Bay; 3, Kansas City; 4, Baltimore; 5, Green Bay; 6, Buffalo; 7, Arizona; 8, L.A. Chargers; 9, Cleveland; 10, Dallas. Sf, no, min, ind, cin

ESPN: 1, Arizona; 2, Buffalo; 3, L.A. Rams; 4, Tampa Bay; 5, Dallas; 6, Baltimore; 7, Green Bay; 8, L.A. Chargers; 9, Kansas City; 10, Tennessee. Cin, cle, lv, no, pit

NFL.com: 1, Arizona; 2, Buffalo; 3, Tampa Bay; 4, Dallas; 5, Baltimore; 6, Green Bay; 7, L.A. Rams; 8, L.A. Chargers; 9, Kansas City; 10, Tennessee. Cin, no, cle, min, lv

CBS Sports: 1, Arizona; 2, Green Bay; 3, L.A. Rams; 4, Tampa Bay; 5, Dallas; 6, Baltimore; 7, Buffalo; 8, L.A. Chargers; 9, New Orleans; 10, Kansas City. Lv, cin, ten, cle, min

Pro Football Talk: 1, Arizona; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, Baltimore; 4, L.A. Rams; 5, Green Bay; 6, Buffalo; 7, Dallas; 8, Cincinnati; 9, Tennessee; 10. L.A. Chargers. Kc, no, lv, cle, min

33rd Team: 1, Tampa Bay; 2, Dallas; 3, Arizona; 4, Buffalo; 5, Green Bay; 6, L.A. Rams; 7, Baltimore; 8, Kansas City; 9, L.A. Chargers; 10, Las Vegas. Cle, cin, sf, ten, min

Composite Power Rankings: 1, Arizona (17); 2, Tampa Bay (21); 3, L.A. Rams (29); 4, Baltimore (38); 5, Buffalo (39); 6, Green Bay (42); 7, Dallas (45); 8, Kansas City (68); 9, L.A. Chargers (69); 10, Tennessee (82).

- - - - - -

Last Week’s Composite: 1, Arizona (10); 2, Buffalo (11); 3, Tampa Bay (21); 4, L.A. Rams (25); 5, L.A. Chargers (33); 6, Green Bay (36); 7, Dallas (38); 8, Baltimore (41); 9, Cleveland (54); 10, Kansas City, 64.