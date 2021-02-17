Unlike Last Year, Packers Will Draft Receivers This Year

When thinking about the 2021 NFL Draft, it's wise to look ahead to the team's 2022 needs.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Receiver will be a major need for the Green Bay Packers in this year’s NFL Draft.

Yes, the same thing was said in the lead-up to last year’s draft but general manager Brian Gutekunst didn’t select any receivers. It will be different this time.

Why?

As Gutekunst proved emphatically last year, the draft isn’t only about the upcoming season. It’s about the big-picture, long-term view of the roster. Did the Packers need quarterback Jordan Love in 2020? No, but with Aaron Rodgers coming off a couple so-so seasons, it was time to prepare for the future. Did the Packers need running back AJ Dillon? Absolutely not, but with Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams headed into free agency after the 2020 season, it was time to make sure the backfield cupboard wasn’t bare for 2021. With Jones likely to earn a major payday in free agency, the Packers believe they have a ready-made replacement with Dillon.

Looking ahead to the 2021 draft, there are immediate needs at cornerback and center. But it’s helpful to look ahead to the potential needs following 2022 free agency. While Davante Adams is expected to sign a huge contract extension, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Devin Funchess and Equanimeous St. Brown will be free agents after next season.

What does the receiver corps look like without that trio? Adams and Lazard, a restricted free agent after the 2021 season, presumably will be back. Malik Taylor and practice-squad players Reggie Begelton and Juwann Winfree round out the group. Given the importance Rodgers puts into chemistry with his receivers, a year of on-the-ground training in 2021 will be vital for 2022.

So, yes, expect Gutekunst to draft for the present and the future by grabbing multiple receivers in this year’s draft.

Here is a look at the team’s unrestricted free agents for 2021 and 2022.

Quarterbacks

2021: None

2022: Tim Boyle (restricted in 2021)

Running back

2021: Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams, Tyler Ervin

2022: None.

Receiver

2021: Tavon Austin

2022: Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Devin Funchess, Equanimeous St. Brown

Tight end

2021: Marcedes Lewis

2022: Robert Tonyan (restricted in 2021)

Offensive line

2021: C Corey Linsley, G Lane Taylor, T Jared Veldheer

2022: G Lucas Patrick, T Rick Wagner

Defensive line

2021: Montravius Adams, Billy Winn, Damon Harrison

2022: Tyler Lancaster (restricted in 2021)

Inside linebacker

2021: James Burgess

2022: Christian Kirksey, Oren Burks

Outside linebacker

2021: None

2022: None

Cornerback

2021: Kevin King

2022: Jaire Alexander (eligible for fifth-year option), Josh Jackson, Chandon Sullivan (restricted in 2021)

Safety

2021: Will Redmond

2022: Raven Greene (restricted in 2021)

Specialists

2021: None

2022: P JK Scott, LS Hunter Bradley