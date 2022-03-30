Updating Potential Compensatory Draft Picks for Packers

After signing Jarran Reed and losing Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Lucas Patrick and Chandon Sullivan, here is the potential tale of the comp-pick tape for the Packers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The good news is the Green Bay Packers re-signed most of their key free agents.

The bad news is they won’t be awash in compensatory draft picks next year.

According to the projections at OverTheCap.com, the Packers are in line to get only one comp pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. That is a fifth-rounder for receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. His three-year, $30 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs wasn’t quite enough to lift him into the fourth-round bracket.

Valdes-Scantling was a fifth-round compensatory pick in 2018.

Green Bay lost two other starters in free agency, guard/center Lucas Patrick and cornerback Chandon Sullivan. Patrick’s contract qualified for a sixth-round pick, according to OTC, but was canceled out by the addition of defensive tackle Jarran Reed. Sullivan’s one-year, $1.75 million contract wasn’t enough to qualify for even a seventh-rounder.

The Packers re-signed linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, cornerback Rasul Douglas and tight end Robert Tonyan. No doubt general manager Brian Gutekunst is thrilled to have players over draft picks in these cases.

Campbell’s contract also is worth $10 million per season, so the Packers essentially swapped out a fifth-round compensatory pick to keep the services of an All-Pro linebacker.

Douglas, who saved the Packers’ season with a series of clutch interceptions, returned on a three-year deal worth $7 million per season that would have put him on the fifth-round/sixth-round border.

Tonyan’s one-year deal is worth $3.75 million, which would have put him in the seventh-round bracket.

Gutekunst no doubt also is happy to have signed Reed – a reliable, three-down performer on the defensive line – at the expense of the sixth-round pick the Packers might have gained for losing Patrick to the rival Bears.