Valdes-Scantling Gets Mom Her Dream Car

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s mom got quite a thank you from her football-playing son.

The Green Bay Packers’ third-year receiver bought his mom a BMW i8 for her birthday.

“No amount of money could ever make up for what she’s done for me,” Valdes-Scantling posted on Twitter along with the video of his mom looking at the car in disbelief.

Valdes-Scantling said the surprise was about a month in the making. The only person who knew of his plan was his father, who helped him pull it off.

“I can watch that video a hundred times and I’ll smile every time,” Valdes-Scantling said after Friday’s practice. “Just being able to give my mom something that she has dreamt about. My mom works her butt off and being able to make her dream come true, because she has never asked me for anything since I got into the NFL or ever. She’s always been the type to give to me. Whatever I needed she made it happen, has never asked me for a dollar or anything. So, just being able to do something nice for her for a change is huge to me.”

After an injury led to a dramatic downturn in production during the second half of last season, Valdes-Scantling likely has played himself back into a big role on offense.

“Marquez Valdes-Scantling has had his ups and downs for us but I think he’s had a very nice training camp,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers told SiriusXM NFL Radio as part of its “Training Camp Tour” series. “He’s set that as the bar for him, the new standard. He’s obviously very gifted athletically, can run, his rangy. For him, it’s going to be about consistency.”

With size and speed, Valdes-Scantling is a natural for a big-play role. However, the consistency referenced by Rodgers has shown up in the multitude of plays Valdes-Scantling has made.

“It’s not like I went home during the offseason and simply focused on my intermediate and short routes,” Valdes-Scantling said. “You work on everything in the offseason. That’s kind of what my focus was, being an all-around receiver. And it’s not like I took a primary focus on those things. I just went out and focused on everything to come back better than I was the year before.”