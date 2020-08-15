SI.com
PackerCentral
HomeNewsGame DayLive From 1265
Search

Wakeup Call Replaces Clark’s ZZZs with $$$

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Some wakeup calls are better than others.

Take Kenny Clark’s on Friday night, for instance.

“Last night, I was asleep,” Clark said after Saturday’s practice. “I got home at 6 or something like that; I went to sleep at like 8. My mom and my agents (C.J. LaBoy and Doug Hendrickson) were blowing up my phone. I was like, ‘Man.’ I woke up at like 12 and called them back. They were like, ‘Man, we’ve got to get this deal done.’ I was like, ‘I was asleep.’ We talked about it. He went through the numbers, went through everything, and I was like, ‘Man, let’s do it.’”

That’s how Clark, the Green Bay Packers’ standout defensive tackle, learned of his four-year, $70 million contract extension. It’s a deal he signed just before Saturday’s practice, the first of training camp.

Clark is coming off his first Pro Bowl season. He has emerged as a three-down defender, a rare thing for a 300-pounder. Clark was the only interior defender to finish in the top 16 in ProFootballFocus.com’s run-defending and pass-rushing metrics. Clark was much better than top 16, finishing seventh in run-stop percentage (impact tackles) and sixth in pass-rushing productivity (sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap).

At age 24 – he won’t turn 25 until October – he’s become a centerpiece on defense and a leader in the locker room.

“I couldn’t be happier for Kenny,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “Kenny is the epitome of what we’re all about here. He works hard on a daily basis. He is becoming more of a vocal leader for us and just really happy for him.”

Including his 2020 contract, which is for the fifth-year team option of $7.69, the five years on the contract is for $77.69 million. Assuming that’s the actual money, Clark’s total contract averages $15.538 million. That puts him 10th among interior linemen.

Clark’s agents and the Packers have been talking for months, with both sides making it clear that a long-term extension was the priority. However, the COVID-19 pandemic, revenue downturn and shrinking salary cap added layers of challenges on getting a deal done. The deal came together in a hurry over the past week, resulting in Saturday morning’s signing.

Because he’s so young, this contract sets up Clark for another gulp from the monetary fountain. He’ll be 29 if he hits free agency following the 2024 season.

“When Russ (Ball) gave me the contract to sign, I was shaking. Shaking his hand, I was shaking,” Clark said. “I didn’t know what to say. We’ve been through a lot. My mom, she called me and she was crying. My brother, he’s so excited. I know my dad is probably feeling it right now. I’m just blessed. That’s all I could say. I’m just blessed. I’m just happy about this opportunity. I done worked hard for this. I really believe I deserve it and just excited to move forward as a Packer.”

Clark’s contract was a big one as it allows general manager Brian Gutekunst and Ball to move down their re-sign list. That group is led by four-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari and also includes running back Aaron Jones, center Corey Linsley and cornerback Kevin King. Bakhtiari, who is entering the final year of his four-year, $48 million deal, won’t be cheap. Buffalo recently re-signed its left tackle, Dion Dawkins, to a four-year extension worth $60 million.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

As Crosby Returns, Packers Release Three

Mason Crosby was taken off the Green Packers' COVID-19 list; cornerback Marc-Antoine Dequoy, tight end James Looney and receiver Darrell Stewart were released.

Bill Huber

Clark Signs Big Contract Extension

The deal ties him to Green Bay through 2024.

Bill Huber

Big Training Camp Battles: Safeties

Behind Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage, the Packers have little proven depth.

Bill Huber

Big Training Camp Battles: Cornerbacks

With training camp starting Saturday, Chandon Sullivan would appear to be the front-runner for the slot.

Bill Huber

For 11th Consecutive Day, No COVID-List Additions for Packers

However, Greg Roberts, Jace Sternberger, Mason Crosby, Treyvon Hester and Hunter Bradley have spent a combined 78 days on the COVID-19 list.

Bill Huber

Consistency Could Make Packers’ Corners ‘Elite’

Jaire Alexander and Kevin King have performed brilliantly at times. Can they do it snap after snap and week after week?

Bill Huber

Big Training Camp Battles: Outside Linebackers

There’s playing time to be had, especially with defensive coordinator Mike Pettine looking to lessen the substantial workloads of the Smith Bros.

Bill Huber

by

draftfreeagent1.

Big Training Camp Battles: Inside Linebackers

Can Christian Kirksey stay healthy? Who will be the No. 2 inside linebacker? And does Mike Pettine even need more than one?

Bill Huber

LaFleur Intends to Build on Jones’ Success

Aaron Jones had more big plays and more big games as the season progressed.

Bill Huber

Savage Sees ‘Whole Bunch of Improvement’ in Year 2

Darnell Savage was named to the all-rookie team, though his resume wasn't nearly as good after an early ankle injury.

Bill Huber