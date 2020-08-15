Wakeup Call Replaces Clark’s ZZZs with $$$

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Some wakeup calls are better than others.

Take Kenny Clark’s on Friday night, for instance.

“Last night, I was asleep,” Clark said after Saturday’s practice. “I got home at 6 or something like that; I went to sleep at like 8. My mom and my agents (C.J. LaBoy and Doug Hendrickson) were blowing up my phone. I was like, ‘Man.’ I woke up at like 12 and called them back. They were like, ‘Man, we’ve got to get this deal done.’ I was like, ‘I was asleep.’ We talked about it. He went through the numbers, went through everything, and I was like, ‘Man, let’s do it.’”

That’s how Clark, the Green Bay Packers’ standout defensive tackle, learned of his four-year, $70 million contract extension. It’s a deal he signed just before Saturday’s practice, the first of training camp.

Clark is coming off his first Pro Bowl season. He has emerged as a three-down defender, a rare thing for a 300-pounder. Clark was the only interior defender to finish in the top 16 in ProFootballFocus.com’s run-defending and pass-rushing metrics. Clark was much better than top 16, finishing seventh in run-stop percentage (impact tackles) and sixth in pass-rushing productivity (sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap).

At age 24 – he won’t turn 25 until October – he’s become a centerpiece on defense and a leader in the locker room.

“I couldn’t be happier for Kenny,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “Kenny is the epitome of what we’re all about here. He works hard on a daily basis. He is becoming more of a vocal leader for us and just really happy for him.”

Including his 2020 contract, which is for the fifth-year team option of $7.69, the five years on the contract is for $77.69 million. Assuming that’s the actual money, Clark’s total contract averages $15.538 million. That puts him 10th among interior linemen.

Clark’s agents and the Packers have been talking for months, with both sides making it clear that a long-term extension was the priority. However, the COVID-19 pandemic, revenue downturn and shrinking salary cap added layers of challenges on getting a deal done. The deal came together in a hurry over the past week, resulting in Saturday morning’s signing.

Because he’s so young, this contract sets up Clark for another gulp from the monetary fountain. He’ll be 29 if he hits free agency following the 2024 season.

“When Russ (Ball) gave me the contract to sign, I was shaking. Shaking his hand, I was shaking,” Clark said. “I didn’t know what to say. We’ve been through a lot. My mom, she called me and she was crying. My brother, he’s so excited. I know my dad is probably feeling it right now. I’m just blessed. That’s all I could say. I’m just blessed. I’m just happy about this opportunity. I done worked hard for this. I really believe I deserve it and just excited to move forward as a Packer.”

Clark’s contract was a big one as it allows general manager Brian Gutekunst and Ball to move down their re-sign list. That group is led by four-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari and also includes running back Aaron Jones, center Corey Linsley and cornerback Kevin King. Bakhtiari, who is entering the final year of his four-year, $48 million deal, won’t be cheap. Buffalo recently re-signed its left tackle, Dion Dawkins, to a four-year extension worth $60 million.