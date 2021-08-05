Watch Aaron Rodgers’ Superior Accuracy

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Late in Thursday’s practice, Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love and Kurt Benkert took turns throwing the football toward a small little hoop tucked into the back corner of the end zone.

Rodgers, naturally, was the only quarterback to throw the ball 50-plus yards into a hoop about 2-feet in diameter. (See the associated video for the throw.)

Rodgers has been sharp in training camp even while skipping the offseason practices and not throwing the ball to receivers often while working out at Proactive Sports Performance.

“We haven’t had the same numbers of receivers at Proactive as we had in years past,” Rodgers said, though he did throw to some NBA players such as Al Harrington. “I’ve never needed a whole lot of throwing in the offseason. The reason I asked for a pitch count, really since I hit 30, was there were times in the past when the camp rules were different, we would jump in and go from throwing 50-60 balls a day to 150 or 180. That’s just a lot of wear and tear on the arm. We talked about 80 throws. I didn’t hit that threshold any of the days in the first week or so. Once we get past the first week, I’m good to go.”

Rodgers’ performance during the first seven practices of training camp hasn’t surprised one of his favorite receivers, Allen Lazard.

“It’s Aaron Rodgers,” he said. “I was having a good discussion with Robert Tonyan [on Tuesday] night. You know he’s not a quarterback; he’s a professional thrower of the ball. If you really watch and study his film, just the way that he’s able to throw the ball, especially in the body positions that he’s in, it’s not recommended by a lot of coaches – his body positions and jumping, twisting and looking off defenders, the timing of things. He’s just like a kid back there playing backyard football, and it’s a blessing to be able to play with him, alongside of him, and something that I don’t take for granted because a lot of the passes that he makes are unbelievable.”

Here's another view of the pass from WBAY-TV.