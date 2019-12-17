PackersMaven
Watch: LaFleur Says Games Are Too Entertaining

Bill Huber

The Green Bay Packers clinched a playoff berth on Sunday with a 21-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. Plenty is at stake the next two weeks, with a shot to win the NFC North Division and earn a first-round bye. 

Coach Matt LaFleur's vision is inward, though, after another less-than-complete victory. The Packers led 21-3 through three quarters but held on for dear life in the fourth quarter as the offense went into the deep freeze and the defense started bleeding yards.

"We were in control of that game for the majority of the game," LaFleur said at the end of a lengthy answer shown in the video associated with this story. "Yeah, were there some missed ops? There’s no doubt about it. We missed a pick right before the half where that would have taken points off the board. Then when it comes to fourth quarter, we have got to learn how to close people out. I know this an entertaining game but we’re making it really entertaining for everybody watching. So we’ve got to do a better job of really closing people out."

After back-to-back touchdowns to build the 21-3 lead, Green Bay's final five possessions ended in punts. Its final four possessions failed to even gain a first down. Its final three possessions went backward.

“But we’re 7-1 at home, we have the inside track at the (No.) 2 seed," quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. "Obviously, we have an opportunity to wrap up the division next week, which guarantees a home game and the third seed, at worst. I like our chances. I like our football team.”

