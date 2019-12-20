PackersMaven
Watch: Mike Pettine on Final-Play Laterals vs. Bears

Bill Huber

Hear from defensive coordinator Mike Pettine and his thoughts on the end of last week's win over Chicago.

"It’s a good lesson. And I’m glad we learned it without it being an expensive price tag on it," Pettine said in part of his answer, which is part of the video associated with this story.

Pettine also wasn't happy with how the first half ended on Jaire Alexander's interception and laterals close to the goal line.

"Yeah, the same words were going through my head," Pettine said. "And of course the head coach was right next to me, vocalizing the same words. Of course, we want our guys to make a play, but once you realize that it’s not there and you have to start to go back the other way, that’s when it’s time to shut it down. Hopefully, they learned from it. We have aggressive guys who are good with the ball in their hands, but we just have to be smart about it."

