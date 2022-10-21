Watch: Packers at Commanders Preview

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers against a backup quarterback?

Just give the Green Bay Packers the victory. Right?

Not so fast this time. The Packers (3-3) needed overtime to beat the New England Patriots’ third-team quarterback, lost in London to the New York Giants’ hobbled quarterback and lost at home to the New York Jets on Sunday despite giving up 99 net passing yards.

By football years, the Packers’ offense is as bad as it’s been in eons. It enters Week 7 ranked 24th in scoring. When’s the last time it was that bad?

In 2018, the season in which Mike McCarthy was fired? No. The Packers ranked 14th.

In 2017, when Rodgers missed half the year with a broken collarbone? No, they ranked 21st.

In 2013, when Rodgers missed half the year with a broken collarbone? No, they actually ranked eighth.

How about 2006, McCarthy’s first season, when they scored 10 points or less in six of 16 games? No, they managed to rank 22nd.

Maybe 2005, when the Packers finished 4-12 with Brett Favre throwing a league-high 29 interceptions? No, they ranked 22nd that year, too.

Perhaps 1992, when Favre replaced Don Majkowski early in the season? No, they ranked 17th.

OK, it’s got to be 1991, when Lindy Infante was coach and Mike Tomczak was the primary quarterback. No, that group ranked 22nd.

You’d have to go all the way back to 1988 to find a team that ranked 24th or worse in scoring. That team, with Majkowski and Randy Wright splitting time at quarterback, finished 26th in scoring.

With too many breakdowns, issues on the line and inconsistency at receiver, Green Bay’s offense is sputtering into the nation’s capital.

“The thing that people don’t realize is when you play 17 games, rarely are you going to play all 17 games your best,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “You’d like to believe that. You’d like to think, ‘Hey, we’re going to come out and play our best every single week.’ Sometimes things go bad, and that’s what happened last Sunday.”

With Carson Wentz out following fingers surgery, the Commanders (2-4) will be led by Taylor Heinicke. He went 7-8 as Washington’s starter last year. He threw for 3,419 yards and added 313 rushing yards. The Packers beat Heinicke 24-10 at Lambeau Field last year but he threw for 268 yards and rushed for 95 more.

“The guy just makes plays,” Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry said. “I think he’s an incredible competitor that, no matter when he gets his chance, no matter how he gets it, he seems like he always takes advantage of it. He has our full attention, there’s no doubt about it, especially with the way that he came in and played last year. I’ve got a ton of respect for him.

Adding to the challenge, Washington is coming off a Thursday night victory at Chicago so will have a three-day rest advantage. Dumbfoundingly, teams coming off a Thursday game are 3-7 this season.

More Green Bay Packers News

Watch the Packers with SI Tickets

Packers-Commanders Thursday injury report

Tonyan a perfect 10 after torn ACL

Orlovsky, Rodgers agree on offensive woes

Sammy Watkins discusses his return

State of offensive line is no joke

Packers fill practice squad with receiver

Packers-Commanders: Six superior notes

No panic from Aaron Rodgers

How to watch, stream bet Packers at Commanders

Runyan keeps fine letter from father as souvenir