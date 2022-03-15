Skip to main content

Watch: Packers Release ‘Rodgers Returns’ Video

Four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed a contract extension with the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have announced a contract extension for four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers and released a hype video to celebrate the moment.

Rodgers finished the 2021 season with 37 touchdowns vs. four interceptions – including 37 touchdowns vs. two picks after Week 1.

Despite a poor performance in the playoff game, the Packers wanted him back for the long haul. The contract extension will make that happen. It sets the stage for Rodgers to potentially begin and end his career with the team that drafted him in the first round in 2005.

“We are very pleased to be able to come to an agreement with Aaron that keeps him in Green Bay,” Gutekunst said in the official announcement on Tuesday afternoon. “His play on the field and leadership in our locker room remain vital in our pursuit of another Super Bowl title. The agreement also allows us to maintain and enhance what we feel is already a very competitive roster.”

The deal reduced his cap charge by more than $18 million, a critical development as the team has to get beneath the salary cap by 3 p.m. (Central) on Wednesday.

Rodgers has led the Packers to three consecutive 13-win seasons and first-round byes. In the Super Bowl era, there have been only five seasons in which a quarterback ranked No. 1 in passer rating, touchdown percentage and interception percentage. Rodgers did it 2020 and again in 2021.

“I think the older you get, the smarter you have to get in a number of different areas,” Rodgers said late in the season when asked to compare a potential 2021 MVP with his first MVP season of 2011. “Obviously, the experience gives you a lot of banked memories you can draw from, but physically, just from a physical standpoint, I probably weighed between 225 and 230 the majority of the season in 2011, and I’ve been between 215 and 220 in the majority of this season, so that 10 pounds has made a big difference for me. It’s allowed me to still move in the pocket, to still keep legs.”

