Watch: Packers Release ‘Rodgers Returns’ Video
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have announced a contract extension for four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers and released a hype video to celebrate the moment.
Rodgers finished the 2021 season with 37 touchdowns vs. four interceptions – including 37 touchdowns vs. two picks after Week 1.
Despite a poor performance in the playoff game, the Packers wanted him back for the long haul. The contract extension will make that happen. It sets the stage for Rodgers to potentially begin and end his career with the team that drafted him in the first round in 2005.
“We are very pleased to be able to come to an agreement with Aaron that keeps him in Green Bay,” Gutekunst said in the official announcement on Tuesday afternoon. “His play on the field and leadership in our locker room remain vital in our pursuit of another Super Bowl title. The agreement also allows us to maintain and enhance what we feel is already a very competitive roster.”
The deal reduced his cap charge by more than $18 million, a critical development as the team has to get beneath the salary cap by 3 p.m. (Central) on Wednesday.
Rodgers has led the Packers to three consecutive 13-win seasons and first-round byes. In the Super Bowl era, there have been only five seasons in which a quarterback ranked No. 1 in passer rating, touchdown percentage and interception percentage. Rodgers did it 2020 and again in 2021.
“I think the older you get, the smarter you have to get in a number of different areas,” Rodgers said late in the season when asked to compare a potential 2021 MVP with his first MVP season of 2011. “Obviously, the experience gives you a lot of banked memories you can draw from, but physically, just from a physical standpoint, I probably weighed between 225 and 230 the majority of the season in 2011, and I’ve been between 215 and 220 in the majority of this season, so that 10 pounds has made a big difference for me. It’s allowed me to still move in the pocket, to still keep legs.”
Green Bay Packers: Key 2022 Transactions
Extended: QB Aaron Rodgers
The offseason drama is over. Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers signed a contract extension with the Packers that significantly lessens his 2022 cap charge while tying him to Green Bay through at least the 2024 season.
Re-Signed: LB De'Vondre Campbell
All-Pro linebacker De'Vondre Campbell will return on a five-year, $50 million contract, Packer Central was the first to report. He turned a one-year, $2 million contract into a Year 1 payout of $16.25 million.
Tendered: WR Allen Lazard
The restricted free agent, and coach Matt LaFleur's beloved "goon," was given the second-rounder of almost $4 million. He'll be able to shop himself around the league until April 22.
Extended: OLB Preston Smith
The Packers extended outside linebacker Preston Smith after he recorded nine sacks in 2021. The upcoming season would have been his final one under contract. The extension resulted in more than $8 million of cap savings and includes sack-based incentives.
Released: OLB Za’Darius Smith
Releasing two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith produced more than $15 million in cap savings. He missed most of last season with a back injury.
Released: RT Billy Turner
The Packers released offensive lineman Billy Turner, who started 43 games at three positions in his three seasons with the team. Elgton Jenkins or Yosh Nijman could wind up in the lineup.
Top 85 NFL Free Agents
Here is a breakdown of the top 85 free agents, and their comings and goings as NFL teams start to throw around wads of hundred-dollar bills.