Watch: Rodgers Says Packers Will Be ‘Tough Team’ for Playoff Foe

Bill Huber

DETROIT – The Green Bay Packers are headed to the playoffs with a first-round bye.

With Aaron Rodgers finding his accuracy in the second half and Mason Crosby delivering the game-winning field goal as time expired, the Packers beat the Detroit Lions 23-20 on Sunday at Ford Field. With that, the Packers are 13-3 and will be no worse than the No. 2 seed, pending San Francisco’s game at Seattle on Sunday night.

Green Bay has won five in a row but it’s a different vibe than it was on Monday night following a convincing second-half comeback at Minnesota. The Packers trailed 17-3 at halftime against an undermanned Detroit team that had lost eight consecutive games. Green Bay escaped with another victory lacking in style points.

Are the Packers hot? Rodgers tackled that question in the video associated with this story.

“We have the opportunity to host a second-round game at home and hopefully it’s below 30,” Rodgers said. “But I think we’re going to be a tough team to deal with in the playoffs.”

Coach Matt LaFleur knows the team’s winning streak will mean nothing come playoff time. His team needs to play better in a loaded NFC playoff field.

“We just take it one game at a time, and I’ve told you guys that each and every week,” he said. “So, right now, the record is 0-0. It’s the postseason. I’m thankful that we have a chance to take a week to evaluate, to just look at everything that we’ve done, get healthy and then find out in a week who we’re playing.”

