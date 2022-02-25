Watch: Will Aaron Rodgers Return to Packers?

Will Rodgers return to Green Bay? What does that mean for Adams? And who would replace Rodgers? Those questions are tackled in this video.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s the biggest question in the NFL this offseason.

Will Aaron Rodgers return to the Green Bay Packers?

During a hyped appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, which came a day after a gratitude-filled Instagram post, Rodgers said he hadn’t decided his future but realized he needed to do so soon, because his future is linked to Davante Adams’ future and the rest of the team’s offseason plans.

“The offseason I feel like kind of begins when your season ends on paper, but it really starts to begin once the Super Bowl is over,” Rodgers said. “I think after the Super Bowl, you start to think about the next season and, for me, my future. There’s been definitely some contemplative days, but I understand also today I believe might be the first day to tag players and you know in Green Bay, there’s this one specific guy who’s like the best guy in the entire league at what he does, wears like I think No. 17. You might have heard of him.

“So, there’s obviously the opportunity to tag him at some point, which I don’t think both parties probably want that done. They’d rather get a long-term extension done, but I understand that’s a part of the decision and I talked about not wanting to drag this thing out.”

General manager Brian Gutekunst said he hasn’t set a deadline on Rodgers because both sides know one exists. That’s March 6, the final day to use the franchise tag.

“Earlier the better, depending on what that decision is,” Gutekunst said. “We’ve talked about this at length and he’s very aware of our timeline. I’m very hopeful that those things will happen the way they were supposed to, and I believe they will.”

Will Rodgers return to Green Bay? What does that mean for Adams? And who would replace Rodgers? Check out the video conversation with Claudette Montana Pattison at the top of this story.