Watch: Woodson Delivers Hall of Fame Knock on Butler’s Door

Check out the moment when Charles Woodson delivered the news to LeRoy Butler that he had been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For years, Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker delivered the famous “knock” on the door to deliver the life-changing news to Hall of Fame candidates that they had been selected for enshrinement in Canton, Ohio.

With Baker’s retirement, Jim Porter is new Hall of Fame president. He’s taken the “knock” to a new level with Hall of Fame players breaking the news.

Packers legend Charles Woodson, a member of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021, made the trek to Racine, Wis., to knock on Butler’s door one bitter-cold morning.

The moment is caught on this video from the Hall of Fame.

Butler opened the door, then closed it. Woodson knocked again.

“Hey, what you doing at my house?” Butler said. They embraced, and then the emotion of the moment hit Butler. When Woodson mentioned “Canton, Ohio,” Butler cut him off.

“This better not be no joke,” Butler said.

Of course, it was not a joke.

“LeRoy Butler, congratulations, man. Canton, Ohio, you have made it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. … This is it, man. This is your moment.”

It was a moment Butler had been waiting for for years. He was a finalist in 2020 and 2021. The third time was the charm.

While they played different positions, Butler and Woodson were similar players. A four-time All-Pro safety, Butler was the first player in NFL history with 20-plus interceptions and 20-plus interceptions. A three-time All-Pro cornerback, Woodson finished with 65 interceptions and 20 sacks.

“We’re teammates, man,” Woodson said. “We’re teammates forever now.”

Butler got the official introduction during NFL Honors on Thursday.

“I’ve been a patient person my whole life,” Butler said in a news conference that night. “Every year, your fans just get so emotional about it. I love the fans. They’re the DNA of me and of the state of Wisconsin. But my wife said something to me today that was platinum after the Packers, well, they didn’t win. I don’t like to say lost. But she said, ‘Now, it’s up to you to help this state of Wisconsin feel good if you can get into the Hall of Fame.’ So, I’ve been patient every year. I never wanted to attack the voters because it’s hard. We were talking about this on the way over here. There’s under 400 guys in the Hall of Fame and I think only 170 still living. So, I’m telling all the guys, it’s worth waiting on. Trust me, it’s going to feel amazing when you get.”

