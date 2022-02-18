Watch: Woodson Delivers Hall of Fame Knock on Butler’s Door
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For years, Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker delivered the famous “knock” on the door to deliver the life-changing news to Hall of Fame candidates that they had been selected for enshrinement in Canton, Ohio.
With Baker’s retirement, Jim Porter is new Hall of Fame president. He’s taken the “knock” to a new level with Hall of Fame players breaking the news.
Packers legend Charles Woodson, a member of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021, made the trek to Racine, Wis., to knock on Butler’s door one bitter-cold morning.
The moment is caught on this video from the Hall of Fame.
Butler opened the door, then closed it. Woodson knocked again.
“Hey, what you doing at my house?” Butler said. They embraced, and then the emotion of the moment hit Butler. When Woodson mentioned “Canton, Ohio,” Butler cut him off.
“This better not be no joke,” Butler said.
Yahoo Mock Draft: Packers Go Big in First Round
Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall had 6.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for losses during a one-year-wonder senior season.
SI.com Mock Draft: Packers Take Explosive D-Lineman
Imagine what another playmaker on the defensive line could do for the Green Bay Packers' defense.
Sportsbooks Set Odds on Rodgers’ Destination
If Aaron Rodgers doesn't play for the Packers in 2022, where will he play? Two sportsbooks set odds on Wednesday and they're not in agreement.
Of course, it was not a joke.
“LeRoy Butler, congratulations, man. Canton, Ohio, you have made it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. … This is it, man. This is your moment.”
It was a moment Butler had been waiting for for years. He was a finalist in 2020 and 2021. The third time was the charm.
While they played different positions, Butler and Woodson were similar players. A four-time All-Pro safety, Butler was the first player in NFL history with 20-plus interceptions and 20-plus interceptions. A three-time All-Pro cornerback, Woodson finished with 65 interceptions and 20 sacks.
“We’re teammates, man,” Woodson said. “We’re teammates forever now.”
Butler got the official introduction during NFL Honors on Thursday.
“I’ve been a patient person my whole life,” Butler said in a news conference that night. “Every year, your fans just get so emotional about it. I love the fans. They’re the DNA of me and of the state of Wisconsin. But my wife said something to me today that was platinum after the Packers, well, they didn’t win. I don’t like to say lost. But she said, ‘Now, it’s up to you to help this state of Wisconsin feel good if you can get into the Hall of Fame.’ So, I’ve been patient every year. I never wanted to attack the voters because it’s hard. We were talking about this on the way over here. There’s under 400 guys in the Hall of Fame and I think only 170 still living. So, I’m telling all the guys, it’s worth waiting on. Trust me, it’s going to feel amazing when you get.”
CLICK HERE for the full story from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
LeRoy Butler scored on a lateral from Reggie White and scored a touchdown to a clinch a 28-0 victory over the Raiders on Dec. 26, 1993. The first Lambeau Leap propelled Green Bay to its first playoff berth in 11 years.
All photos in this gallery are from USA Today Sports Images
LeRoy Butler picks off a pass intended for Nate Lewis in the Packers' 20-13 win over San Diego on Dec. 12, 1993, at Jack Murphy Stadium.
Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Rob Johnson during the first quarter of their game on Sept. 10, 2000.
LeRoy Butler races to the end zone following a fumble recovery against Detroit on Sept. 6, 1998.
LeRoy Butler returns an interception against Minnesota on Sept. 21, 1997.
Leroy Butler intercepts Detroit Lions quarterback Charlie Batch on Sept. 19, 1999, at the Pontiac Silverdome.
Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler sacks Tampa Bay quarterback Trent Dilfer during the second quarter of their game on Sunday, Jan. 4, 1998, at Lambeau Field.
LeRoy Butler hits Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein to force a fumble during the second quarter of their game on Monday, Nov. 27, 2000, in Charlotte, N.C.
Green Bay Packer safety LeRoy Butler celebrates a sack of Buccaneers quarterback Brad Johnson on Nov. 4, 2001.
LeRoy Butler runs with the football during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 1996 opener. Butler had two interceptions in a 34-3 rout.
LeRoy Butler grabs Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe with one hand to record a sack during Super Bowl XXXI.
Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler hits Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe as he releases the ball during Super Bowl XXXI at the Superdome. Reggie White was also on the scene on Jan. 26, 1997.
After their 29-3 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 24, 2000, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz., Packers safety LeRoy Butler celebrated with fans.